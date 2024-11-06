Olympians and their teachers will receive more substantial cash prizes

Versiunea în limba română

The Ministry of Education has put out for public consultation a draft Government decision on the expenses for organizing and holding the Olympiads, school, extracurricular and extracurricular competitions, specialized camps, symposiums and other specific activities, as well as the amount of financial incentives granted to students, teachers who prepared them and the educational institutions of origin of the participants. According to the ministry: "The draft decision regulates the increase in the amount granted for accommodation and meals of students, respectively of accompanying teachers at school competitions in the country up to 200 lei/day/student or accompanying teacher, in order to support those who dedicate themselves to promoting excellence, so that they benefit from optimal conditions for their performance to reach the maximum level." The amounts of financial incentives that will be offered to both the awarded students and the teachers who prepared them, respectively to the educational institutions of origin, are proposed. "School performance is a team effort, and each actor must be rewarded for the work done", the ministry emphasized. The project stipulates that students who participated individually and won prizes in school competitions benefit from financial incentives, as follows:" at the national stage, the Ministry of Education grants, from the funds allocated to the school inspectorate organizing this stage of the competitions: 1st prize 1,000 lei, 2nd prize 700 lei, 3rd prize 500 lei, mention 300 lei; at the international stage of school competitions, category I, held at the world level, the Ministry of Education awards the following incentives for the first prize/gold medal with absolute score: 20,000 lei, the first prize/gold medal: 15,000 lei, the second prize/silver medal: 12,500 lei, the third prize/bronze medal: 10,000 lei, and a mention: 6,000 lei; at the international stage of school competitions, category II, held at the European or regional level, incentives are awarded in the amount of - the first prize/gold medal with absolute score: 10,000 lei, the first prize/gold medal: 7,500 lei, the second prize/silver medal: 6,000 lei, and the third prize/bronze medal: 5,000 lei, and a mention: 3,000 lei.

The student teams/bands that have won prizes at school competitions benefit from financial incentives, as follows: "for teams/bands with over 20 students at the national stage, the Ministry of Education will grant from the funds allocated to the organizing school inspectorate: first prize - 200 lei/student, second prize - 150 lei/student, third prize - 100 lei/student; for teams/bands with between 10 and 20 students, at the national stage, the following is awarded for the first prize - 300 lei/student; second prize - 250 lei/student; third prize - 200 lei/student; for teams/bands with less than 10 students, at the national stage, the following is awarded for the first prize - 400 lei/student; second prize - 350 lei/student; third prize - 300 lei/student; for teams/formations, at the international stage of school competitions, category I, held at the world level, the following is awarded for the first prize/gold medal with absolute score: 8,000 lei/student, first prize/gold medal 6,000 lei/student, second prize/silver medal 4,800 lei/student, third prize/bronze medal 3,000 lei/student, mention 2,400 lei/student; for teams/formations, at the international stage of school competitions, category II, held at the European or regional level, the following is awarded for the first prize/gold medal with absolute score: 4,000 lei, first prize/gold medal 3,000 lei, second prize/silver medal 2,400 lei, third prize/bronze medal 1,500 lei, mention 1,200 lei". The incentives are clear, now the results are coming.