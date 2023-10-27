Ediţiile BURSA• Evenimentele BURSA• Suplimentele BURSA
English Newsletter RSS Facebook Contact Autentificare
home
editorial
politică
piaţa de capital
bănci-asigurări
investiţii personale
companii
internaţional
cotaţii
secţiuni
arhivă

OMV Petrom's global depositary receipts have been delisted from the London Stock Exchange

ANDREI IACOMI
English Section / 27 octombrie

Photo source: omvpetrom.com

Photo source: omvpetrom.com

Versiunea în limba română

OMV Petrom's global deposit certificates (GDRs) were delistered from the London Stock Exchange, a process that had started in August, as it appears from the reports of the oil and gas producer published on the Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB).

Basically, the certificates were delistered yesterday from the official list of the Financial Conduct Authority and the trading of GDRs on the main market of the London Stock Exchange has ceased, according to the company. One GDR was equivalent to 150 OMV Petrom shares, with the last trading price at US$18.4 per certificate, according to London Stock Exchange data.

The delisting of global deposit certificates had been approved by OMV Petrom shareholders in April this year. "The GDRs were admitted to trading on the Main Market (n.r. of the London Stock Exchange) on October 20, 2016. At that time, the listing on the London Stock Exchange was considered for the company to have access to a base higher by investors and also due to low liquidity and accessibility limitations on the Bucharest Stock Exchange," the company's August report states.

The document added: "Since then, there has been a steep reduction to around 5% of the initial volume of GDRs issued on the listing date, which the company interprets as showing low investor interest in GDRs, particularly since with 2019, which also corroborates with an increase in investor interest in the Bucharest Stock Exchange".

According to the report, compared to 2018, the traded value of GDRs decreased by 97% in 2022, down to $0.3 million or $1,250/day on average. On July 31, 2023, the volume of GDRs in circulation represented only 0.03% of the company's share capital, with a capitalization of GDRs of only 2.3 million dollars.

For the first half of the year, OMV Petrom reported a net profit down 80%, to 944 million lei, compared to the net result of 4.646 billion lei recorded in the same period last year. The Austrians from OMV own 51% of OMV Petrom, while the Romanian State, through the Ministry of Energy, has 20.64% of the oil and gas producer.

Opinia Cititorului

Acord

Prin trimiterea opiniei ne confirmaţi că aţi citit Regulamentul de mai jos şi că vă asumaţi prevederile sale.

DIN ACEEAŞI SECŢIUNE

English Section

Citeşte toate articolele din English Section

Actualitate

Citeşte toate articolele din Actualitate

Ziarul BURSA

27 octombrie

Citeşte Ziarul BURSA din 27 octombrie

Pe scurt

Cotaţii Internaţionale

vezi aici mai multe cotaţii

Bursa Construcţiilor

www.constructiibursa.ro

Ziarul BURSA

27 octombrie
Ediţia din 27.10.2023
Descarcă Ziarul Digital [ ]
Consultă arhiva ziarului
Apanova
Electromagnetica
Apanova
e-infra.ro
ri-group.ro
eximbank.ro
danescu.ro
arsc.ro
ccir.ro
Stiri Locale

Curs valutar BNR

27 Oct. 2023
Euro (EUR)Euro4.9681
Dolar SUA (USD)Dolar SUA4.7033
Franc elveţian (CHF)Franc elveţian5.2266
Liră sterlină (GBP)Liră sterlină5.7085
Gram de aur (XAU)Gram de aur300.3958

convertor valutar

»=
?

mai multe cotaţii valutare

Cotaţii Emitenţi BVB
Teatrul Național I. L. Caragiale Bucuresti
ahkawards.ro
cnipmmr.eu

JURNAL BURSIER

mai multe articole

Cotaţii fonduri mutuale

SECŢIUNEA VIDEO

mai multe articole

Video
Teatrul Național I. L. Caragiale Bucuresti
carieraenergetica.ro
thediplomat.ro
Studiul 'Imperiul Roman subjugă Împărăţia lui Dumnezeu'
The study 'The Roman Empire subjugates the Kingdom of God'
BURSA
BURSA
Carte - Golden calf - the meaning of interest rate
Carte - The crisis solution terminus a quo
www.agerpres.ro
www.dreptonline.ro
www.hipo.ro

Despre Noi

Adresa redacţiei "BURSA":
str. Popa Tatu nr.71, sector 1, Bucureşti, cod 010804.

Date contactare

Andreea Cristea - 0725.558.165
Elena Maftei - 0735.010.172
Andreea Roşoiu - 0724.381.118

E-mail: marketing@bursa.ro

Contacţi-ne aici
Politica de confidenţialitate

Politica de confidenţialitate explică în ce fel prelucrăm datele cu caracter personal. Citeşte Politica de Confidenţialitate

Despre Cookies

Cookie-ul este un fisier de mici dimensiuni, format din litere şi cifre, care va fi stocat pe computerul, terminalul mobil sau alte echipamente ale unui utilizator de pe care se accesează internetul. Citeşte Despre Cookies

Politica de retur

Politica de retur explică conditiile, procedurile si modalitatile de retur ale produselor achizitionate la distanta. Citeşte Politica de Retur

Newsletter

Am citit şi sunt de acord cu Politica de Confidenţialitate.

Abonaţi-vă gratuit la newsletter şi veţi fi informat care sunt ştirile şi articolele publicate zilnic pe site-ul BURSA.
Vezi Newsletter.

Copyright © 2003-2023 SC Meta Ring SRL. Toate drepturile rezervate.

 

Legea copyright-ului şi tratatele internaţionale protejează acest site. Nimic din acest site ori din site-urile afiliate nu poate fi reprodus sub nici o formă şi în nici un fel fără permisiunea în prealabil scrisă de la Meta Ring SRL. Reproducerea neautorizată a acestui site şi a celor afiliate, ori a oricărei părţi ce le compun va atrage după sine pedepsirea conform legislaţiei în vigoare. Pentru "revista presei" realizată de mijloace de difuzare în masă, articolele pot fi citate fără cost doar în limita a 300 de semne, dar fără a depăşi jumătate din articolul sau ştirea în cauză. În mod obligatoriu, în aceste cazuri, trebuie citată sursa informaţiei.

adb