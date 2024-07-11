Ediţiile BURSA• Evenimentele BURSA• Suplimentele BURSA
English Newsletter RSS Facebook Contact Autentificare
home
editorial
politică
piaţa de capital
bănci-asigurări
investiţii personale
companii
internaţional
cotaţii
secţiuni
arhivă

Oppenheimer raised its year-end forecast for the S&P 500 to 5,900

A.I.
English Section / 11 iulie

Oppenheimer raised its year-end forecast for the S&P 500 to 5,900

Versiunea în limba română

The new target is 6% above the index's quote from the start of the week

U.S. investment bank Oppenheimer raised its year-end forecast for the S&P 500 to 5,900 from a previous estimate of 5,500, up about 6 percent from earlier in the week, according to an article published by Business Insider.

"As before, it's a matter of the fundamentals, what they look like right now," John Stoltzfus, Oppenheimer's chief investment strategist, told CNBC. "Even though the economy is slowing down, we're seeing consumer resilience - business resilience, job growth, wage growth."

The S&P 500's recent rally has been largely driven by a handful of big-name tech stocks, raising investor concerns about the health of the market's current rally. But Stoltzfus isn't worried.

Oppenheimer's chief investment strategist noted that since the October lows, other sectors have also posted sizeable gains. Thus, participation in the appreciation of the S&P 500 has become wider, which should continue, Stoltzfus pointed out, arguing that investors are less focused on short-term gains, a fact that will help extend the rally.

"It's driven, in good part, by medium- and long-term investors, some of whom are citizens who understand that there are real threats to the stability of Social Security," Oppenheimer's chief investment strategist said, adding that people are beginning to realize that they need to play a more active role in securing resources for retirement.

The Federal Reserve is also likely to cut interest rates towards the end of the year, which will support stocks. But Oppenheimer does not share the market's optimism about a first cut in September.

Oppenheimer's estimate for the S&P 500 is below that of banking and investment advisory firm Evercore, which has a year-end target of 6,000 points for the S&P 500. UBS and Goldman Sachs see the index at 5,600 points, according to Business Insider.

Reader's Opinion

Accord

By writing your opinion here you confirm that you have read the rules below and that you consent to them.

DIN ACEEAŞI SECŢIUNE

English Section

Citeşte toate articolele din English Section

Actualitate

Citeşte toate articolele din Actualitate

Ziarul BURSA

11 iulie

Citeşte Ziarul BURSA din 11 iulie

Cotaţii Internaţionale

vezi aici mai multe cotaţii

Bursa Construcţiilor

www.constructiibursa.ro

Comanda carte

Ziarul BURSA

11 iulie
Ediţia din 11.07.2024

Consultă arhiva ziarului
digi.ro
danescu.ro
arsc.ro
Stiri Locale

Curs valutar BNR

10 Iul. 2024
Euro (EUR)Euro4.9736
Dolar SUA (USD)Dolar SUA4.5967
Franc elveţian (CHF)Franc elveţian5.1203
Liră sterlină (GBP)Liră sterlină5.8887
Gram de aur (XAU)Gram de aur350.5732

convertor valutar

»=
?

mai multe cotaţii valutare

Cotaţii Emitenţi BVB

JURNAL BURSIER

mai multe articole

Cotaţii fonduri mutuale

SECŢIUNEA VIDEO

mai multe articole

Video
Teatrul Național I. L. Caragiale Bucuresti
letapebytourdefrance.com
roenergy.eu
rommedica.ro
Studiul 'Imperiul Roman subjugă Împărăţia lui Dumnezeu'
The study 'The Roman Empire subjugates the Kingdom of God'
BURSA
BURSA
Împărăţia lui Dumnezeu pe Pământ
The Kingdom of God on Earth
Carte - Golden calf - the meaning of interest rate
Carte - The crisis solution terminus a quo
www.agerpres.ro
www.dreptonline.ro
www.hipo.ro

Despre Noi

Adresa redacţiei "BURSA":
str. Popa Tatu nr.71, sector 1, Bucureşti, cod 010804.

Date contactare

Andreea Cristea - 0725.558.165
Elena Maftei - 0735.010.172
Andreea Roşoiu - 0724.381.118

E-mail: marketing@bursa.ro

Contacţi-ne aici
Politica de confidenţialitate

Politica de confidenţialitate explică în ce fel prelucrăm datele cu caracter personal. Citeşte Politica de Confidenţialitate

Despre Cookies

Cookie-ul este un fisier de mici dimensiuni, format din litere şi cifre, care va fi stocat pe computerul, terminalul mobil sau alte echipamente ale unui utilizator de pe care se accesează internetul. Citeşte Despre Cookies

Politica de retur

Politica de retur explică conditiile, procedurile si modalitatile de retur ale produselor achizitionate la distanta. Citeşte Politica de Retur

Newsletter

Am citit şi sunt de acord cu Politica de Confidenţialitate.

Abonaţi-vă gratuit la newsletter şi veţi fi informat care sunt ştirile şi articolele publicate zilnic pe site-ul BURSA.
Vezi Newsletter.

Copyright © 2003-2024 SC Meta Ring SRL. Toate drepturile rezervate.

 

Legea copyright-ului şi tratatele internaţionale protejează acest site. Nimic din acest site ori din site-urile afiliate nu poate fi reprodus sub nici o formă şi în nici un fel fără permisiunea în prealabil scrisă de la Meta Ring SRL. Reproducerea neautorizată a acestui site şi a celor afiliate, ori a oricărei părţi ce le compun va atrage după sine pedepsirea conform legislaţiei în vigoare. Pentru "revista presei" realizată de mijloace de difuzare în masă, articolele pot fi citate fără cost doar în limita a 300 de semne, dar fără a depăşi jumătate din articolul sau ştirea în cauză. În mod obligatoriu, în aceste cazuri, trebuie citată sursa informaţiei.

adb