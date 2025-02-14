Ediţiile BURSA• Evenimentele BURSA• Suplimentele BURSA
Our country has four new academicians

O.D.
English Section / 14 februarie

Our country has four new academicians

Versiunea în limba română

The Romanian Academy announced, following the General Assembly, the election of four new corresponding members and two honorary members from abroad. Among them are architect Dorin Ştefan and professor emeritus Paul E. Michelson, recognized for their outstanding contributions in the fields of architecture and history.

By secret ballot, the General Assembly designated four corresponding members who will join the institution: Dan-Cristian Vodnar - specialist in agricultural and forestry sciences; Romiţă Iucu - expert in philosophy, theology, psychology and pedagogy; Gheorghe Remete - professor in the field of philosophy and theology; Dorin Ştefan - renowned architect, elected within the Arts, Architecture and Audiovisual Section.

Honorary members from abroad: Paul E. Michelson (USA) - historian and expert in Romanian history, recognized for his research on the modern and contemporary periods in the Romanian space, assigned to the Section of Historical Sciences and Archaeology; Jean-Pierre Sauvage (France) - internationally renowned chemist, laureate of the Nobel Prize in Chemistry in 2016, elected to the Section of Chemical Sciences.

This selection underlines the commitment of the Romanian Academy to recognize excellence in various academic and scientific fields, both nationally and internationally.

Reader's Opinion

Accord

By writing your opinion here you confirm that you have read the rules below and that you consent to them.

