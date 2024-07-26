Ediţiile BURSA• Evenimentele BURSA• Suplimentele BURSA
English Newsletter RSS Facebook Contact Autentificare
home
editorial
politică
piaţa de capital
bănci-asigurări
investiţii personale
companii
internaţional
cotaţii
secţiuni
arhivă

Pesticides are becoming a problem... "definitive"

O.D.
English Section / 26 iulie

Pesticides are becoming a problem... "definitive"

Versiunea în limba română

The fight against pollution is becoming more and more difficult. The poisoning of soil, water and air by human activities not only affects current generations but also future generations. Perfluoroalkylated and polyfluoroalkylated substances (PFAS), dubbed "eternal pollutants," are increasingly being used in pesticides in the United States, according to a study, a trend that facilitates the spread of these health-toxic elements in the environment. Almost indestructible, PFAS substances accumulate over time and eventually end up in the human body. While regulatory authorities have gradually limited or banned their use in a large number of objects and products, substances used in agriculture - used directly, for example, on fruit and vegetables, before contamination of waterways - are not targeted in United States. This study, published in the journal Environmental Health Perspectives, calls for their inclusion for better regulation. "The more we look for them, the more we find," Alexis Temkin, co-author of the study and toxicologist at the Environmental Working Group association, told AFP. High exposure to these PFASs can weaken the immune system, reduce fertility or disrupt the hormonal cycle, according to scientists, although information about these substances is still incomplete. For this study, the researchers compiled data not only on the active ingredients of pesticides, but also on the substances - sometimes described as "inerts" - that accompany them, especially adjuvants, which improve their effectiveness in the fields. According to the results, 14% of all ingredients considered as active pesticide ingredients in the US are PFASs, including nearly a third of the active ingredients authorized in the past ten years. Eight substances authorized as adjuvants are PFAS, including Teflon. The company of the same name stopped selling its famous pans in 2013, but the US regulatory authority only recently launched the process to ban Teflon in pesticides. According to another co-author of the study, David Andrews, one of the reasons is that this regulatory authority, the US Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), is less scrupulous compared to the standards adopted by the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD). an institution that brings together developed countries. The study points out that pesticide and fertilizer packaging also contains "eternal pollutants". The EPA's ban on one of these substances has been blocked by a court. The results of this study are described as "absolutely terrifying news because pesticides are among the most widespread pollutants in the world," according to another co-author, Nathan Donley. "Mixing pesticides with eternal pollutants is like adding an extra burden to the next generation, with more chronic diseases and a cleanup made impossible," he added. Among the recommendations of the study authors are a ban on packaging containing PFAS, greater transparency about the ingredients used and more research on the spread of these pollutants and their impact on health.

Reader's Opinion

Accord

By writing your opinion here you confirm that you have read the rules below and that you consent to them.

DIN ACEEAŞI SECŢIUNE

English Section

Citeşte toate articolele din English Section

Actualitate

Citeşte toate articolele din Actualitate

Ziarul BURSA

26 iulie

Citeşte Ziarul BURSA din 26 iulie

Cotaţii Internaţionale

vezi aici mai multe cotaţii

Bursa Construcţiilor

www.constructiibursa.ro

Comanda carte

Ziarul BURSA

26 iulie
Ediţia din 26.07.2024

Consultă arhiva ziarului
danescu.ro
arsc.ro
Stiri Locale

Curs valutar BNR

25 Iul. 2024
Euro (EUR)Euro4.9690
Dolar SUA (USD)Dolar SUA4.5785
Franc elveţian (CHF)Franc elveţian5.2094
Liră sterlină (GBP)Liră sterlină5.9000
Gram de aur (XAU)Gram de aur349.4549

convertor valutar

»=
?

mai multe cotaţii valutare

Cotaţii Emitenţi BVB

JURNAL BURSIER

mai multe articole

Cotaţii fonduri mutuale

SECŢIUNEA VIDEO

mai multe articole

Video
Teatrul Național I. L. Caragiale Bucuresti
hipo.ro
roenergy.eu
rommedica.ro
aiiro.ro
oaer.ro
Studiul 'Imperiul Roman subjugă Împărăţia lui Dumnezeu'
The study 'The Roman Empire subjugates the Kingdom of God'
BURSA
BURSA
Împărăţia lui Dumnezeu pe Pământ
The Kingdom of God on Earth
Carte - Golden calf - the meaning of interest rate
Carte - The crisis solution terminus a quo
www.agerpres.ro
www.dreptonline.ro
www.hipo.ro

Despre Noi

Adresa redacţiei "BURSA":
str. Popa Tatu nr.71, sector 1, Bucureşti, cod 010804.

Date contactare

Andreea Cristea - 0725.558.165
Elena Maftei - 0735.010.172
Andreea Roşoiu - 0724.381.118

E-mail: marketing@bursa.ro

Contacţi-ne aici
Politica de confidenţialitate

Politica de confidenţialitate explică în ce fel prelucrăm datele cu caracter personal. Citeşte Politica de Confidenţialitate

Despre Cookies

Cookie-ul este un fisier de mici dimensiuni, format din litere şi cifre, care va fi stocat pe computerul, terminalul mobil sau alte echipamente ale unui utilizator de pe care se accesează internetul. Citeşte Despre Cookies

Politica de retur

Politica de retur explică conditiile, procedurile si modalitatile de retur ale produselor achizitionate la distanta. Citeşte Politica de Retur

Newsletter

Am citit şi sunt de acord cu Politica de Confidenţialitate.

Abonaţi-vă gratuit la newsletter şi veţi fi informat care sunt ştirile şi articolele publicate zilnic pe site-ul BURSA.
Vezi Newsletter.

Copyright © 2003-2024 SC Meta Ring SRL. Toate drepturile rezervate.

 

Legea copyright-ului şi tratatele internaţionale protejează acest site. Nimic din acest site ori din site-urile afiliate nu poate fi reprodus sub nici o formă şi în nici un fel fără permisiunea în prealabil scrisă de la Meta Ring SRL. Reproducerea neautorizată a acestui site şi a celor afiliate, ori a oricărei părţi ce le compun va atrage după sine pedepsirea conform legislaţiei în vigoare. Pentru "revista presei" realizată de mijloace de difuzare în masă, articolele pot fi citate fără cost doar în limita a 300 de semne, dar fără a depăşi jumătate din articolul sau ştirea în cauză. În mod obligatoriu, în aceste cazuri, trebuie citată sursa informaţiei.

adb