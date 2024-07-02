PressOne: Mircea Geoană plagiarized in his doctoral thesis

Versiunea în limba română

Mircea Geoană, the deputy secretary of NATO, allegedly plagiarized in his doctoral thesis, claims Emilia Şercan in an analysis of the respective thesis published, yesterday, by PressOne, i.e. on the day when an INSCOP survey appeared in which Geoană is on top of the list of trust in politicians, with 33.4% of respondents to the survey.

However, Emilia Şercan claims that Mircea Geoană plagiarized in her doctoral thesis from American presidents Bill Clinton and George W. Bush and used a technique also used by other politicians: plagiarism through translation.

The quoted source states: "At least 78 pages out of the 279 totaling the work have plagiarized content taken without attribution: text, graphics and tables. And in the appendices of the paper there is plagiarized content: upon a random check, I discovered in Appendix no. 2 a number of 9 pages with plagiarized content".

She shows that Geoană defended her thesis at the Academy of Economic Studies (ASE) in 2005, 12 years after she became a doctoral student (1993), although the studies lasted, according to the law, for 4 years, and that normally the current secretary general of NATO should have been expelled from that doctorate.

Regarding the above accusations, Mircea Geoană chose to respond through a post on the official Facebook page: "From the series search until you find and, if you don't find, invent, I wake up today with an accusation of plagiarism of my doctoral thesis on which I finished 20 years ago. why today Probably because some were scared by the discussions in the public space about a possible candidacy of mine. Specialists in the field have already publicly commented on a thesis I have been working on for years. When multiple anti-plagiarism software says there are no similarities and yet someone finds themselves coming up with a false accusation, I can only think of bad intent or bad faith. Leaving aside my personal opinions about what I should have written in the thesis (I didn't know it was a collective work and I have to ask the opinion of people who are not specialists in the field!), basically, the mentioned and the concept of plagiarism are things totally different. I will always be a promoter of values of any kind, but at the same time I cannot help sanctioning intellectual imposture with political valences and intentions. I expected such dirty attacks as, for 3 months, certain television stations have been running a smear campaign against me. Another fake news campaign is nothing new under the sun. I have behind me a career of studies in the country and abroad in engineering, law, public administration, economics. I did this doctorate not to have a buttonhole flower or out of the need to occupy some position, but out of intellectual curiosity and the desire to know and improve myself continuously. I will not allow anyone, for exclusively electoral and obviously politically motivated reasons, to question a life of work and studies done at the highest level of probity and professionalism."

From the analysis published by the cited source, we note that 72 pages out of the 78 plagiarized pages have plagiarized content from official documents issued by the Presidential Administration of the United States of America (USA): the Economic Report of the President, which also includes the Report of the Council of Economic Advisers. More precisely, it is about three reports, entitled the same, Economic Report of the President. The first was presented to the US Congress, in February 1999, by President Bill Clinton, and the other two, by President George W. Bush, in February 2002 and February 2003. None of these works is cited in the text of Mircea Geoană's doctorate and is not listed in the bibliography.