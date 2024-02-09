Ediţiile BURSA• Evenimentele BURSA• Suplimentele BURSA
English Newsletter RSS Facebook Contact Autentificare
home
editorial
politică
piaţa de capital
bănci-asigurări
investiţii personale
companii
internaţional
cotaţii
secţiuni
arhivă

Pressure on the Chinese government to revive the economy

A.V.
English Section / 9 februarie

Pressure on the Chinese government to revive the economy

Versiunea în limba română

Consumer prices in China continued to fall in January, recording the sharpest decline in 14 years, according to official data released yesterday, putting pressure on the Beijing government to adopt more aggressive measures to revive the country's economy. , according to AFP.

Chinese officials have struggled for months to shore up economic growth as they hit a series of headwinds, including a prolonged housing crisis, widening youth unemployment and a global slowdown that is weighing on demand for Chinese goods.

Policymakers have announced a series of targeted measures in recent months, as well as a major multibillion-dollar sovereign bond issue, aimed at boosting infrastructure spending and consumption. But this, as well as the central bank's interest rate cuts and lending stimulus measures, have had little impact so far. In this context, analysts warn that a "bazooka" type of stimulus plan is needed to restore confidence.

"China needs to act quickly and aggressively to avoid the risk of deflationary expectations taking root among consumers," said Zhiwei Zhang, president and chief economist at Pinpoint Asset Management.

China's National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) reported yesterday that the consumer price index fell by 0.8% in January, at an annual rate, this being the worst decline recorded since 2009, in the midst of the global financial crisis. According to official figures, this decline is partly explained by the "high comparison base" from the beginning of 2023 (in 2023, the Chinese New Year, when consumption is high, was celebrated in January. This year, the holiday falls on the month of February, which influences the comparison from one year to another).

January's decline in the consumer price index marked the fourth consecutive month of deflation and was much larger than the 0.5 percent decline forecast in a Bloomberg News poll.

The deflation that China is facing is at the opposite pole to the situation in the main economies of the world, especially the Western ones, which are struggling with high inflation and the decrease in the purchasing power of the inhabitants.

China entered deflation in July 2023 for the first time since 2021. After a slight rebound in August, prices have fallen steadily since September.

Lynn Song, economist specializing in China at ING bank, declares: "The main brake on inflation remains food prices, which fell by 5.9% in January, at an annual rate, reaching the lowest level ever recorded. However, the figures do not show that the country is stuck in a deflationary spiral". Song pointed out that China's consumer price index rose by 0.3% in January compared to December.

Even if, at first glance, falling prices seem like good news for purchasing power, deflation is a threat to the economy because consumers tend to postpone purchases in the hope of further price drops. Due to lack of demand, companies are, in turn, forced to reduce their production and accept new price reductions to get rid of unsold stocks. This situation, which affects the profitability of companies, causes them to freeze hiring and even resort to layoffs. Economists speak, in this situation, of an unfortunate spiral that represents an additional brake on consumption.

In response to problems in the world's second largest economy, China's markets have been among the weakest globally in recent months.

Reader's Opinion

Accord

By writing your opinion here you confirm that you have read the rules below and that you consent to them.

DIN ACEEAŞI SECŢIUNE

English Section

Citeşte toate articolele din English Section

Actualitate

Citeşte toate articolele din Actualitate

Ziarul BURSA

09 februarie

Citeşte Ziarul BURSA din 09 februarie

Cotaţii Internaţionale

vezi aici mai multe cotaţii

Bursa Construcţiilor

www.constructiibursa.ro

Ziarul BURSA

09 februarie
Ediţia din 09.02.2024

Consultă arhiva ziarului
unnpr.ro
danescu.ro
arsc.ro
Stiri Locale

Curs valutar BNR

08 Feb. 2024
Euro (EUR)Euro4.9764
Dolar SUA (USD)Dolar SUA4.6195
Franc elveţian (CHF)Franc elveţian5.2893
Liră sterlină (GBP)Liră sterlină5.8296
Gram de aur (XAU)Gram de aur302.4425

convertor valutar

»=
?

mai multe cotaţii valutare

Cotaţii Emitenţi BVB
targuldeturism.ro

JURNAL BURSIER

mai multe articole

Cotaţii fonduri mutuale

SECŢIUNEA VIDEO

mai multe articole

Video
Teatrul Național I. L. Caragiale Bucuresti
taxeu.ro
Studiul 'Imperiul Roman subjugă Împărăţia lui Dumnezeu'
The study 'The Roman Empire subjugates the Kingdom of God'
BURSA
BURSA
Împărăţia lui Dumnezeu pe Pământ
The Kingdom of God on Earth
Carte - Golden calf - the meaning of interest rate
Carte - The crisis solution terminus a quo
www.agerpres.ro
www.dreptonline.ro
www.hipo.ro

Despre Noi

Adresa redacţiei "BURSA":
str. Popa Tatu nr.71, sector 1, Bucureşti, cod 010804.

Date contactare

Andreea Cristea - 0725.558.165
Elena Maftei - 0735.010.172
Andreea Roşoiu - 0724.381.118

E-mail: marketing@bursa.ro

Contacţi-ne aici
Politica de confidenţialitate

Politica de confidenţialitate explică în ce fel prelucrăm datele cu caracter personal. Citeşte Politica de Confidenţialitate

Despre Cookies

Cookie-ul este un fisier de mici dimensiuni, format din litere şi cifre, care va fi stocat pe computerul, terminalul mobil sau alte echipamente ale unui utilizator de pe care se accesează internetul. Citeşte Despre Cookies

Politica de retur

Politica de retur explică conditiile, procedurile si modalitatile de retur ale produselor achizitionate la distanta. Citeşte Politica de Retur

Newsletter

Am citit şi sunt de acord cu Politica de Confidenţialitate.

Abonaţi-vă gratuit la newsletter şi veţi fi informat care sunt ştirile şi articolele publicate zilnic pe site-ul BURSA.
Vezi Newsletter.

Copyright © 2003-2024 SC Meta Ring SRL. Toate drepturile rezervate.

 

Legea copyright-ului şi tratatele internaţionale protejează acest site. Nimic din acest site ori din site-urile afiliate nu poate fi reprodus sub nici o formă şi în nici un fel fără permisiunea în prealabil scrisă de la Meta Ring SRL. Reproducerea neautorizată a acestui site şi a celor afiliate, ori a oricărei părţi ce le compun va atrage după sine pedepsirea conform legislaţiei în vigoare. Pentru "revista presei" realizată de mijloace de difuzare în masă, articolele pot fi citate fără cost doar în limita a 300 de semne, dar fără a depăşi jumătate din articolul sau ştirea în cauză. În mod obligatoriu, în aceste cazuri, trebuie citată sursa informaţiei.

adb