Ediţiile BURSA• Evenimentele BURSA• Suplimentele BURSA
English Newsletter RSS Facebook Contact Autentificare
home
editorial
politică
piaţa de capital
bănci-asigurări
investiţii personale
companii
internaţional
cotaţii
secţiuni
arhivă

Prime Transaction estimates a value of 46.3 lei for the Transelectrica share, below the market price

A.I.
English Section / 9 iulie

Prime Transaction estimates a value of 46.3 lei for the Transelectrica share, below the market price
  • document ataşat apasă aici pentru a descărca.

    Versiunea în limba română

    For valuation, Prime uses a combination of the market multiples method and the future cash flow method

    The analysis team of the Prime Transaction brokerage house estimates an intrinsic value of 46.3 lei for the Transelectrica (TEL) share, below yesterday's mid-session market price of 47.4 lei, as shown in the attached report.

    "Transelectrica is an essential player in the Romanian energy market, enjoying a natural monopoly on the electricity transmission segment. Thus, the company is the only one that can make the connection between the electricity producing companies and those whose activity is to supply it to the final consumers", the report states.

    According to the document, the transport tariffs that form the basis of the company's revenues are established by ANRE based on a "revenue cap" type model, which does not seek to maximize profit, but to ensure the necessary conditions for the continuation of energy transport activities.

    "The last five years have been full of events that have strongly affected society, from the Covid pandemic to the immediately following energy crisis. Thus, in 2021, the net profit of the company decreased by 99.7% compared to the previous year. This decline was quickly eclipsed by the 2022 result, where the net result ended up being more than three times that of 2020," the Prime report further states.

    To value the TEL share, the Prime Transaction team uses a combination of the market multiples method and the future cash flow method.

    Through the market multiples method, using the median of the Regulated Energy sector for European companies, the analysts obtained an intrinsic value related to the Transelectrica share of 55.38 lei per share. "Values are also influenced by companies that do not have a business model identical to that of TEL. Additionally, the respective sector is subject to complex regulations, which means that the performances of the constituents can be strongly influenced by legislative changes or the political field", the report states.

    For the future cash flow (DCF) method, the analysts used a series of premises for Transelectrica, including "Revenues from the transmission activity lower by 1% in 2024, mainly determined by the decrease in revenues from the allocation of interconnection capacity", "Revenues from system services will register an increase of 60% in the year 2024, to neutralize the net loss of the previous years" or "Increases of more than 20% for the revenues from the balancing activity until 2025, when values similar to 2022 will be reached, after which a constant increase of 5%".

    Using the method of future cash flows, Prime arrived at an estimate of the intrinsic value of Transelectrica shares of 43.26 lei.

    "Considering the limited number of comparable issuers, we consider more relevant a weighting of the two methods, with 75% in the case of DCF and 25% in the case of the multiples method. Thus we obtain a weighted average value of 46.3 lei/share", writes the team of the brokerage house.

    The Prime Transaction Report is not an investment recommendation. The estimated value is not a target price that analysts expect the issuer's stock to reach, but only an intrinsic value, dependent on the confirmation of the assumptions detailed in the report. The report represents general information and is not a substitute for investment consulting services, it is mentioned in the analysis carried out by de Prime, which can be consulted in the attached document.

    The most important shareholder of Transelectrica is the Romanian State through the General Secretariat of the Government, which owns 58.7% of the company.

    Reader's Opinion

    Accord

    By writing your opinion here you confirm that you have read the rules below and that you consent to them.

    DIN ACEEAŞI SECŢIUNE

    English Section

    Citeşte toate articolele din English Section

    Actualitate

    Citeşte toate articolele din Actualitate

    Ziarul BURSA

    09 iulie

    Citeşte Ziarul BURSA din 09 iulie

    Cotaţii Internaţionale

    vezi aici mai multe cotaţii

    Bursa Construcţiilor

    www.constructiibursa.ro

    Comanda carte

    Ziarul BURSA

    09 iulie
    Ediţia din 09.07.2024

    Consultă arhiva ziarului
    digi.ro
    danescu.ro
    arsc.ro
    Stiri Locale

    Curs valutar BNR

    08 Iul. 2024
    Euro (EUR)Euro4.9755
    Dolar SUA (USD)Dolar SUA4.5904
    Franc elveţian (CHF)Franc elveţian5.1244
    Liră sterlină (GBP)Liră sterlină5.8857
    Gram de aur (XAU)Gram de aur349.6833

    convertor valutar

    »=
    ?

    mai multe cotaţii valutare

    Cotaţii Emitenţi BVB

    JURNAL BURSIER

    mai multe articole

    Cotaţii fonduri mutuale

    SECŢIUNEA VIDEO

    mai multe articole

    Video
    Teatrul Național I. L. Caragiale Bucuresti
    letapebytourdefrance.com
    roenergy.eu
    rommedica.ro
    Studiul 'Imperiul Roman subjugă Împărăţia lui Dumnezeu'
    The study 'The Roman Empire subjugates the Kingdom of God'
    BURSA
    BURSA
    Împărăţia lui Dumnezeu pe Pământ
    The Kingdom of God on Earth
    Carte - Golden calf - the meaning of interest rate
    Carte - The crisis solution terminus a quo
    www.agerpres.ro
    www.dreptonline.ro
    www.hipo.ro

    Despre Noi

    Adresa redacţiei "BURSA":
    str. Popa Tatu nr.71, sector 1, Bucureşti, cod 010804.

    Date contactare

    Andreea Cristea - 0725.558.165
    Elena Maftei - 0735.010.172
    Andreea Roşoiu - 0724.381.118

    E-mail: marketing@bursa.ro

    Contacţi-ne aici
    Politica de confidenţialitate

    Politica de confidenţialitate explică în ce fel prelucrăm datele cu caracter personal. Citeşte Politica de Confidenţialitate

    Despre Cookies

    Cookie-ul este un fisier de mici dimensiuni, format din litere şi cifre, care va fi stocat pe computerul, terminalul mobil sau alte echipamente ale unui utilizator de pe care se accesează internetul. Citeşte Despre Cookies

    Politica de retur

    Politica de retur explică conditiile, procedurile si modalitatile de retur ale produselor achizitionate la distanta. Citeşte Politica de Retur

    Newsletter

    Am citit şi sunt de acord cu Politica de Confidenţialitate.

    Abonaţi-vă gratuit la newsletter şi veţi fi informat care sunt ştirile şi articolele publicate zilnic pe site-ul BURSA.
    Vezi Newsletter.

    Copyright © 2003-2024 SC Meta Ring SRL. Toate drepturile rezervate.

     

    Legea copyright-ului şi tratatele internaţionale protejează acest site. Nimic din acest site ori din site-urile afiliate nu poate fi reprodus sub nici o formă şi în nici un fel fără permisiunea în prealabil scrisă de la Meta Ring SRL. Reproducerea neautorizată a acestui site şi a celor afiliate, ori a oricărei părţi ce le compun va atrage după sine pedepsirea conform legislaţiei în vigoare. Pentru "revista presei" realizată de mijloace de difuzare în masă, articolele pot fi citate fără cost doar în limita a 300 de semne, dar fără a depăşi jumătate din articolul sau ştirea în cauză. În mod obligatoriu, în aceste cazuri, trebuie citată sursa informaţiei.

    adb