Research - the domestic drone is taking shape

O.D.
English Section / 7 august

Research - the domestic drone is taking shape

The Minister of Research, Bogdan Ivan, and the Minister of Economy, Ştefan Radu Oprea, visited the "Elie Carafoli" National Aerospace Research and Development Institute (INCAS) where they claim to have found solutions for building a drone prototype that would be "an integral product and authentic of Romanian specialists, from creation, design to production".

According to Bogdan Ivan: "The Romanian drone project is moving forward! I went today together with the Minister of Economy, Ştefan Radu Oprea, to INCAS - the National Institute for Aerospace Research and Development «Elie Carafoli», which manages top research projects in aerospace sciences from Romania for over 75 years. Together, we found solutions for MCID and the Ministry of Economy, Entrepreneurship and Tourism to build a prototype for the Romanian drone, an integral and authentic product of Romanian specialists, from creation, design to production". He showed that optoelectronic equipment designed by Romanians and innovative Romanian computer systems, "all generated by the brilliant minds of Romanian researchers" will be used in the construction of the drone. For his part, the Minister of Economy, Ştefan Radu Oprea, stated that INCAS has already developed projects for drone systems: "I have seen studies, prototypes, equipment and functional systems that give me the certainty that together with the companies in the defense industry with private capital and state, with companies that are constantly innovating in the field of software, artificial intelligence, microelectronics or optoelectronics, the project for the industrialization of Romanian drones can become a reality". The first step has been taken, but the most important ones are yet to come.

Ziarul BURSA

07 august

Citeşte Ziarul BURSA din 07 august

Comanda carte

Ziarul BURSA

07 august
Ediţia din 07.08.2024

Consultă arhiva ziarului
