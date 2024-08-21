Ediţiile BURSA• Evenimentele BURSA• Suplimentele BURSA
Rising sea levels - threaten a famous city

O.D.
English Section / 21 august

Versiunea în limba română

Nature is increasingly difficult to control. Sydney, Australia's flagship city, is "vulnerable" to rising ocean levels in the context of global warming, according to a new government report. The state of New South Wales, where the city is located, has warned that Sydney could face a temperature rise of 1.8 degrees Celsius by 2050, and this forecast could double by 2090 if global warming is not slowed down. According to the report, the Sydney Opera House, an emblematic monument of the city, located in the harbor, as well as the beaches in the north of the city could be seriously affected. In the worst-case scenario, water levels in Sydney could rise by 56 centimeters by 2090. But cities further from the coast could face the strongest heat waves. In 2090, their inhabitants may have to endure temperatures exceeding 35 degrees for a third of the year, according to this study. Authorities are trying to find solutions for these cities, such as setting up shelters for residents to take refuge in if temperatures rise suddenly, but also ensuring that hospitals have the necessary resources to treat heat-related illnesses. "This data will help protect critical infrastructure such as hospitals, transport networks, dams and energy systems from the impacts of climate change such as extreme heat, fires and floods," said New South Wales Climate Change Minister, Penny Sharpe. According to national health data, heat was responsible for 7,104 hospitalizations and 293 deaths in Australia between 2012 and 2022. Kate Wylie, a doctor and head of climate change organization Doctors for the Environment Australia, said rising temperatures could triggers an increased number of heart attacks, domestic violence and suicidal thoughts. "The city of Sydney has a known problem: there is no shade on the street, the buildings have black roofs and it costs more to cool down," she complained, while reminding the basic rules: stay well hydrated and stay away from the heat.

Reader's Opinion

Accord

By writing your opinion here you confirm that you have read the rules below and that you consent to them.

