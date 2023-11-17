Romania, one step away from qualifying for Euro 2024

Versiunea în limba română

Our country's national football team is one step away from qualifying for Euro 2024, which will take place in Germany, the Israel - Romania match, which will take place tomorrow evening, from 21:45, at the Pancho stadium in Felcsút, Hungary , being a very important one in the qualification equation. A draw against Israel is enough for the players selected by Edward Iordănescu - equal to what would maintain the distance of 4 points from the opposing team when there is only one stage left to play - to confirm their presence at the European next year from Germany.

The calculations in our qualification group are extremely complicated after the draw recorded on Wednesday evening, score 1-1, between Israel and Switzerland, a result that paradoxically gives the chances of qualification to Kosovo as well, but which also depends on the results of the other contenders. Switzerland, Romania and Israel depend only on them on the way to Euro 2024, our national team having three options that would ensure their qualification: draw or victory tomorrow evening against Israel or victory on Tuesday against Switzerland, in Bucharest, in case of a defeat on Saturday in Budapest in front of the national team led from the bench by Alon Hazan.

The group ranking, with two stages before the end of the preliminaries, shows the following situation:

At tomorrow night's game, Romanian supporters will have more tickets allocated than the 5% quota imposed by the competition regulations. Out of a total of 3,800 seats, 462 were given to supporters of the tricolors. We mention that the distance between Budapest and the venue of the match - the Pancho stadium in Felcsut - is approximately 50 kilometers.

For the last two matches - with Israel and Switzerland - of the Euro 2024 preliminaries, the selector Edward Iordănescu summoned 28 players:

GOALKEEPERS:

Horaţiu Moldovan (FC Rapid 1923, 7/0), Florin Niţă (Gaziantep | Turkey, 19/0), Ionut Radu (Bournemouth | England, 4/0).

DEFENDERS:

Andrei Raţiu (Rayo Vallecano | Spain, 13/1), Vasile Mogoş (CFR Cluj, 4/0), Radu Drăguşin (Genoa | Italy, 11/0), Andrei Burcă (Al-Okhdood | Saudi Arabia, 23/1) , Adrian Rus (Paphos | Cyprus, 18/1), Bogdan Racoviţan (Rakow | Poland, 0/0), Nicuşor Bancu (Universitatea Craiova, 32/2), Andres Dumitrescu (Slavia Prague | Czech Republic, 0/0).

INTERMEDIARIES:

Marius Marin (Pisa | Italy, 13/0), Vladimir Screciu (Universitatea Craiova, 3/0), Andrei Artean (Farul Constanţa, 0/0), Răzvan Marin (Empoli | Italy, 50/3), Alexandru Cicâldău (Konyaspor | Turkey, 33/4), Nicolae Stanciu (Damac | Saudi Arabia, 64/14), Darius Olaru (FCSB, 14/0), Olimpiu Moruţan (Ankaragucu | Turkey, 13/1), Marius Ştefănescu (Sepsi OSK, 2 /0), Ianis Hagi (Deportivo Alaves | Spain, 29/3), Valentin Mihăilă (Parma | Italy, 16/4), Florinel Coman (FCSB, 10/1).

ATTACKERS:

Florin Tănase (Al-Okhdood | Saudi Arabia, 17/2), Denis Drăguş (Gaziantep | Turkey, 6/2), George Puşcaş (Genoa | Italy, 38/10), Denis Alibec (Muaiter | Qatar, 35/4) , Daniel Bîrligea (CFR Cluj, 1/0).

The tricolors' road to Euro 2024 ends on Tuesday, November 21, from 9:45 p.m., against Switzerland, at the National Arena, a game at the end of which we could celebrate qualifying for the final tournament, if we don't do it after tomorrow night's match from Budapest.