Ediţiile BURSA• Evenimentele BURSA• Suplimentele BURSA
English Newsletter RSS Facebook Contact Autentificare
home
editorial
politică
piaţa de capital
bănci-asigurări
investiţii personale
companii
internaţional
cotaţii
secţiuni
arhivă

Romania, one step away from qualifying for Euro 2024

I.Ghe.
English Section / 17 noiembrie

Photo source: facebook / Nationala Romaniei Official

Photo source: facebook / Nationala Romaniei Official

Versiunea în limba română

Our country's national football team is one step away from qualifying for Euro 2024, which will take place in Germany, the Israel - Romania match, which will take place tomorrow evening, from 21:45, at the Pancho stadium in Felcsút, Hungary , being a very important one in the qualification equation. A draw against Israel is enough for the players selected by Edward Iordănescu - equal to what would maintain the distance of 4 points from the opposing team when there is only one stage left to play - to confirm their presence at the European next year from Germany.

The calculations in our qualification group are extremely complicated after the draw recorded on Wednesday evening, score 1-1, between Israel and Switzerland, a result that paradoxically gives the chances of qualification to Kosovo as well, but which also depends on the results of the other contenders. Switzerland, Romania and Israel depend only on them on the way to Euro 2024, our national team having three options that would ensure their qualification: draw or victory tomorrow evening against Israel or victory on Tuesday against Switzerland, in Bucharest, in case of a defeat on Saturday in Budapest in front of the national team led from the bench by Alon Hazan.

The group ranking, with two stages before the end of the preliminaries, shows the following situation:

Romania, one step away from qualifying for Euro 2024

At tomorrow night's game, Romanian supporters will have more tickets allocated than the 5% quota imposed by the competition regulations. Out of a total of 3,800 seats, 462 were given to supporters of the tricolors. We mention that the distance between Budapest and the venue of the match - the Pancho stadium in Felcsut - is approximately 50 kilometers.

For the last two matches - with Israel and Switzerland - of the Euro 2024 preliminaries, the selector Edward Iordănescu summoned 28 players:

GOALKEEPERS:

Horaţiu Moldovan (FC Rapid 1923, 7/0), Florin Niţă (Gaziantep | Turkey, 19/0), Ionut Radu (Bournemouth | England, 4/0).

DEFENDERS:

Andrei Raţiu (Rayo Vallecano | Spain, 13/1), Vasile Mogoş (CFR Cluj, 4/0), Radu Drăguşin (Genoa | Italy, 11/0), Andrei Burcă (Al-Okhdood | Saudi Arabia, 23/1) , Adrian Rus (Paphos | Cyprus, 18/1), Bogdan Racoviţan (Rakow | Poland, 0/0), Nicuşor Bancu (Universitatea Craiova, 32/2), Andres Dumitrescu (Slavia Prague | Czech Republic, 0/0).

INTERMEDIARIES:

Marius Marin (Pisa | Italy, 13/0), Vladimir Screciu (Universitatea Craiova, 3/0), Andrei Artean (Farul Constanţa, 0/0), Răzvan Marin (Empoli | Italy, 50/3), Alexandru Cicâldău (Konyaspor | Turkey, 33/4), Nicolae Stanciu (Damac | Saudi Arabia, 64/14), Darius Olaru (FCSB, 14/0), Olimpiu Moruţan (Ankaragucu | Turkey, 13/1), Marius Ştefănescu (Sepsi OSK, 2 /0), Ianis Hagi (Deportivo Alaves | Spain, 29/3), Valentin Mihăilă (Parma | Italy, 16/4), Florinel Coman (FCSB, 10/1).

ATTACKERS:

Florin Tănase (Al-Okhdood | Saudi Arabia, 17/2), Denis Drăguş (Gaziantep | Turkey, 6/2), George Puşcaş (Genoa | Italy, 38/10), Denis Alibec (Muaiter | Qatar, 35/4) , Daniel Bîrligea (CFR Cluj, 1/0).

The tricolors' road to Euro 2024 ends on Tuesday, November 21, from 9:45 p.m., against Switzerland, at the National Arena, a game at the end of which we could celebrate qualifying for the final tournament, if we don't do it after tomorrow night's match from Budapest.

Reader's Opinion

Accord

By writing your opinion here you confirm that you have read the rules below and that you consent to them.

DIN ACEEAŞI SECŢIUNE

English Section

Citeşte toate articolele din English Section

Actualitate

Citeşte toate articolele din Actualitate

Ziarul BURSA

17 noiembrie

Citeşte Ziarul BURSA din 17 noiembrie

Pe scurt

Cotaţii Internaţionale

vezi aici mai multe cotaţii

Bursa Construcţiilor

www.constructiibursa.ro

Ziarul BURSA

17 noiembrie
Ediţia din 17.11.2023

Consultă arhiva ziarului
Apanova
Electromagnetica
e-infra.ro
contragarantare.ro
danescu.ro
arsc.ro
Stiri Locale

Curs valutar BNR

16 Noi. 2023
Euro (EUR)Euro4.9704
Dolar SUA (USD)Dolar SUA4.5823
Franc elveţian (CHF)Franc elveţian5.1557
Liră sterlină (GBP)Liră sterlină5.6837
Gram de aur (XAU)Gram de aur289.5645

convertor valutar

»=
?

mai multe cotaţii valutare

Cotaţii Emitenţi BVB
Teatrul Național I. L. Caragiale Bucuresti
ahkawards.ro

JURNAL BURSIER

mai multe articole

Cotaţii fonduri mutuale

SECŢIUNEA VIDEO

mai multe articole

Video
Teatrul Național I. L. Caragiale Bucuresti
Studiul 'Imperiul Roman subjugă Împărăţia lui Dumnezeu'
The study 'The Roman Empire subjugates the Kingdom of God'
BURSA
BURSA
Carte - Golden calf - the meaning of interest rate
Carte - The crisis solution terminus a quo
www.agerpres.ro
www.dreptonline.ro
www.hipo.ro

Despre Noi

Adresa redacţiei "BURSA":
str. Popa Tatu nr.71, sector 1, Bucureşti, cod 010804.

Date contactare

Andreea Cristea - 0725.558.165
Elena Maftei - 0735.010.172
Andreea Roşoiu - 0724.381.118

E-mail: marketing@bursa.ro

Contacţi-ne aici
Politica de confidenţialitate

Politica de confidenţialitate explică în ce fel prelucrăm datele cu caracter personal. Citeşte Politica de Confidenţialitate

Despre Cookies

Cookie-ul este un fisier de mici dimensiuni, format din litere şi cifre, care va fi stocat pe computerul, terminalul mobil sau alte echipamente ale unui utilizator de pe care se accesează internetul. Citeşte Despre Cookies

Politica de retur

Politica de retur explică conditiile, procedurile si modalitatile de retur ale produselor achizitionate la distanta. Citeşte Politica de Retur

Newsletter

Am citit şi sunt de acord cu Politica de Confidenţialitate.

Abonaţi-vă gratuit la newsletter şi veţi fi informat care sunt ştirile şi articolele publicate zilnic pe site-ul BURSA.
Vezi Newsletter.

Copyright © 2003-2023 SC Meta Ring SRL. Toate drepturile rezervate.

 

Legea copyright-ului şi tratatele internaţionale protejează acest site. Nimic din acest site ori din site-urile afiliate nu poate fi reprodus sub nici o formă şi în nici un fel fără permisiunea în prealabil scrisă de la Meta Ring SRL. Reproducerea neautorizată a acestui site şi a celor afiliate, ori a oricărei părţi ce le compun va atrage după sine pedepsirea conform legislaţiei în vigoare. Pentru "revista presei" realizată de mijloace de difuzare în masă, articolele pot fi citate fără cost doar în limita a 300 de semne, dar fără a depăşi jumătate din articolul sau ştirea în cauză. În mod obligatoriu, în aceste cazuri, trebuie citată sursa informaţiei.

adb