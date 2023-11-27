Ediţiile BURSA• Evenimentele BURSA• Suplimentele BURSA
English Newsletter RSS Facebook Contact Autentificare
home
editorial
politică
piaţa de capital
bănci-asigurări
investiţii personale
companii
internaţional
cotaţii
secţiuni
arhivă

Saudi Arabia wants to boost secondary deals

A.V.
English Section / 27 noiembrie

Saudi Arabia wants to boost secondary deals

Versiunea în limba română

Saudi Arabia is taking steps to end the kingdom's lack of secondary offerings, which have failed to gain traction in the Persian Gulf even as initial public offerings (IPOs) have surged, Bloomberg reports.

Last week, Saudi Arabia's Capital Markets Authority announced it was calling for a 30-day public consultation on a regulatory framework for secondary offerings. According to the authority, these secondary offers will make it possible for shareholders to sell their stakes, thereby increasing liquidity in the Gulf's largest market.

Sales of secondary stocks are few in the Gulf, hampered by a lack of a clear regulatory framework, investors not being familiar with them, and a price gap between buyers and sellers, according to the source cited. Investors and bankers want to see more such deals, as they improve market liquidity and are an essential part of equity capital markets elsewhere.

"Encouraging secondary offerings could help increase the volume of shares available on the market, thereby increasing liquidity and market importance in regional indices," said Achraf Drid, Managing Director at XTB Middle East and North Africa, adding: "Such a move it could help create better trading conditions and attract more local and international investors, and it could also open up opportunities for foreign investors to expand their participation in the Saudi market."

According to the CMA, more shareholders selling their stakes would increase the weight of the Saudi capital market in emerging market indices such as MSCI and FTSE Russell.

In the past three years there have been only four secondary sales of shares in the Gulf, which have collectively raised less than $5 billion. Of those, three were in Saudi Arabia, Bloomberg data show. The most recent transaction took place a year ago, when the kingdom's sovereign wealth fund sold a $610 million stake in the country's stock exchange operator, Saudi Tadawul Group Holding. However, the stock has since traded just above the offer price of 191 riyals.

There are currently no official rules on secondary offerings in Saudi Arabia, and previous offerings, such as Tadawul's, have been made with exemptions from the regulator, according to Bloomberg.

The lack of secondary offerings in the region contrasts with the situation in other markets, such as Europe, where IPOs are in crisis but shareholders have already raised nearly $38 billion by selling stakes in listed companies. This is a 50% increase over the previous year's figures, Bloomberg concludes.

Reader's Opinion

Accord

By writing your opinion here you confirm that you have read the rules below and that you consent to them.

DIN ACEEAŞI SECŢIUNE

English Section

Citeşte toate articolele din English Section

Actualitate

Citeşte toate articolele din Actualitate

Ziarul BURSA

27 noiembrie

Citeşte Ziarul BURSA din 27 noiembrie

Cotaţii Internaţionale

vezi aici mai multe cotaţii

Bursa Construcţiilor

www.constructiibursa.ro

Ziarul BURSA

27 noiembrie
Ediţia din 27.11.2023

Consultă arhiva ziarului

HR

Suplimentul BURSA HR
GALA BURSA 2023
Apanova
Electromagnetica
e-infra.ro
hidroelectrica.ro
contragarantare.ro
danescu.ro
arsc.ro
Stiri Locale

Curs valutar BNR

24 Noi. 2023
Euro (EUR)Euro4.9703
Dolar SUA (USD)Dolar SUA4.5559
Franc elveţian (CHF)Franc elveţian5.1562
Liră sterlină (GBP)Liră sterlină5.7252
Gram de aur (XAU)Gram de aur292.3096

convertor valutar

»=
?

mai multe cotaţii valutare

Cotaţii Emitenţi BVB
Teatrul Național I. L. Caragiale Bucuresti
ahkawards.ro

JURNAL BURSIER

mai multe articole

Cotaţii fonduri mutuale

SECŢIUNEA VIDEO

mai multe articole

Video
Teatrul Național I. L. Caragiale Bucuresti
Studiul 'Imperiul Roman subjugă Împărăţia lui Dumnezeu'
The study 'The Roman Empire subjugates the Kingdom of God'
BURSA
BURSA
Carte - Golden calf - the meaning of interest rate
Carte - The crisis solution terminus a quo
www.agerpres.ro
www.dreptonline.ro
www.hipo.ro

Despre Noi

Adresa redacţiei "BURSA":
str. Popa Tatu nr.71, sector 1, Bucureşti, cod 010804.

Date contactare

Andreea Cristea - 0725.558.165
Elena Maftei - 0735.010.172
Andreea Roşoiu - 0724.381.118

E-mail: marketing@bursa.ro

Contacţi-ne aici
Politica de confidenţialitate

Politica de confidenţialitate explică în ce fel prelucrăm datele cu caracter personal. Citeşte Politica de Confidenţialitate

Despre Cookies

Cookie-ul este un fisier de mici dimensiuni, format din litere şi cifre, care va fi stocat pe computerul, terminalul mobil sau alte echipamente ale unui utilizator de pe care se accesează internetul. Citeşte Despre Cookies

Politica de retur

Politica de retur explică conditiile, procedurile si modalitatile de retur ale produselor achizitionate la distanta. Citeşte Politica de Retur

Newsletter

Am citit şi sunt de acord cu Politica de Confidenţialitate.

Abonaţi-vă gratuit la newsletter şi veţi fi informat care sunt ştirile şi articolele publicate zilnic pe site-ul BURSA.
Vezi Newsletter.

Copyright © 2003-2023 SC Meta Ring SRL. Toate drepturile rezervate.

 

Legea copyright-ului şi tratatele internaţionale protejează acest site. Nimic din acest site ori din site-urile afiliate nu poate fi reprodus sub nici o formă şi în nici un fel fără permisiunea în prealabil scrisă de la Meta Ring SRL. Reproducerea neautorizată a acestui site şi a celor afiliate, ori a oricărei părţi ce le compun va atrage după sine pedepsirea conform legislaţiei în vigoare. Pentru "revista presei" realizată de mijloace de difuzare în masă, articolele pot fi citate fără cost doar în limita a 300 de semne, dar fără a depăşi jumătate din articolul sau ştirea în cauză. În mod obligatoriu, în aceste cazuri, trebuie citată sursa informaţiei.

adb