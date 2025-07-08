Ediţiile BURSA• Evenimentele BURSA• Suplimentele BURSA
EnglishEnglish Newsletter RSS Facebook Contact Autentificare
home
editorial
politică
piaţa de capital
bănci-asigurări
macroeconomie
companii
internaţional
cotaţii
secţiuni
arhivă

Severe poverty dramatically affects children in Romania

O.D.
English Section / 8 iulie

Severe poverty dramatically affects children in Romania

Versiunea în limba română

Romania is facing an alarming situation regarding child poverty, according to a recent survey by the organization Save the Children Romania: the percentage of minors affected by severe poverty is almost three times higher than the European Union average. The situation is even more serious in the case of children whose parents have a low educational level - they inherit poverty, in a vicious circle that is difficult to break without solid public interventions.

Poverty, transmitted between generations

The survey conducted by Save the Children among parents and guardians of children enrolled in the organization's programs shows a grim picture: 78% of respondents with low education had mothers in the same situation. 48% of parents declare that their fathers did not graduate beyond high school. These data confirm that material poverty is closely linked to the lack of access to education, which leads to inequality of opportunity from childhood. The effects are particularly visible in remote areas and in communities marked by social exclusion.

Participation in education, impossible without support

According to Save the Children, 58% of families with children integrated into the organization's educational programs cannot support the costs related to their children's education without external support. The percentage increases dramatically, to 87%, among those in subjective poverty, and to 70% among parents with a low educational level. "We observe that the inability to meet educational expenses reaches alarming levels among those with multiple vulnerabilities: low educational level, precarious occupations or lack of stable income. This reality should alarm political decision-makers," warns the organization.

Statistical data: Romania, the EU's laggard in social inclusion of children

According to the organization, 33.8% of Romanian children were living, in 2024, at risk of poverty or social exclusion, a worrying percentage compared to the EU average. In the case of children with poorly educated parents, the proportion rises sharply, to 75.8%. Moreover, 17.2% of children in Romania suffer from severe material or social deprivation, compared to an EU average of only 6.4%. This discrepancy highlights a chronic lack of coherent public policies, the organization claims.

Warning regarding the Government's new economic measures

In the context of the new fiscal and budgetary measures announced by the Government, Save the Children is sounding the alarm: without integrated and well-funded social policies, economic measures risk disproportionately affecting precisely the most vulnerable children. "It is essential that economic decisions take into account the social impact. Vulnerable children must be protected through concrete measures, not further marginalized,” the organization warns.

Summer kindergartens and mobile school: concrete solutions on the ground

To combat school dropout and lack of access to education, Save the Children continues this summer with the "Summer Kindergartens” project, now in its 28th edition, as well as the "Mobile School” program, aimed at children in isolated areas. The organization's data shows that, in 27 years of summer activities, over 17,000 children have been supported both pedagogically, socially and economically. In the summer of 2025, over 1,500 children from Bucharest and 11 other counties will benefit from these programs. Of these, 300 are preschoolers, organized into 17 groups, and the rest are students from vulnerable groups: children affected by poverty, children with parents working abroad and children from Roma communities.

Presence in kindergarten: below the EU average

The organization draws attention to the fact that in the 2023-2024 school year, only 75.7% of preschool children in Romania were enrolled in kindergarten, compared to the European average of 94.6%. This major difference is reflected in gaps in development and educational performance that deepen over time. The cases presented by Save the Children clearly show that poverty and lack of education are transmitted from generation to generation, and one-off interventions are no longer enough. An integrated national strategy is needed to ensure equal access to education, economic support for disadvantaged families, professional training for parents and prevention programs in vulnerable communities.

Reader's Opinion

Accord

By writing your opinion here you confirm that you have read the rules below and that you consent to them.

CITEŞTE ŞI

Citeşte toate articolele din English Section

Actualitate

Citeşte toate articolele din Actualitate

Ziarul BURSA

08 iulie

Citeşte Ziarul BURSA din 08 iulie

Cotaţii Internaţionale

vezi aici mai multe cotaţii

Bursa Construcţiilor

www.constructiibursa.ro

Comanda carte

Ziarul BURSA

08 iulie
Ediţia din 08.07.2025

Consultă arhiva ziarului
SHE LEADS - Gala Excelenţei în Business
danescu.ro
arsc.ro
Stiri Locale

Curs valutar BNR

07 Iul. 2025
Euro (EUR)Euro5.0645
Dolar SUA (USD)Dolar SUA4.3179
Franc elveţian (CHF)Franc elveţian5.4146
Liră sterlină (GBP)Liră sterlină5.8692
Gram de aur (XAU)Gram de aur459.5007

convertor valutar

»=
?

mai multe cotaţii valutare

Cotaţii Emitenţi BVB

JURNAL BURSIER

mai multe articole

Cotaţii fonduri mutuale
leonidas-universitate.ro

SECŢIUNEA VIDEO

mai multe articole

Video
Teatrul Național I. L. Caragiale Bucuresti
ccib.ro
BURSA
Studiul 'Imperiul Roman subjugă Împărăţia lui Dumnezeu'
The study 'The Roman Empire subjugates the Kingdom of God'
BURSA
BURSA
Împărăţia lui Dumnezeu pe Pământ
The Kingdom of God on Earth
Carte - Golden calf - the meaning of interest rate
Carte - The crisis solution terminus a quo
www.agerpres.ro
www.dreptonline.ro
www.hipo.ro

Despre Noi

Adresa redacţiei "BURSA":
str. Popa Tatu nr.71, sector 1, Bucureşti, cod 010804.

Date contactare

Andreea Cristea - 0725.558.165
Elena Maftei - 0735.010.172
Andreea Roşoiu - 0724.381.118

E-mail: marketing@bursa.ro

Contacţi-ne aici
Politica de confidenţialitate

Politica de confidenţialitate explică în ce fel prelucrăm datele cu caracter personal. Citeşte Politica de Confidenţialitate

Despre Cookies

Cookie-ul este un fisier de mici dimensiuni, format din litere şi cifre, care va fi stocat pe computerul, terminalul mobil sau alte echipamente ale unui utilizator de pe care se accesează internetul. Citeşte Despre Cookies

Politica de retur

Politica de retur explică conditiile, procedurile si modalitatile de retur ale produselor achizitionate la distanta. Citeşte Politica de Retur

Newsletter

Am citit şi sunt de acord cu Politica de Confidenţialitate.

Abonaţi-vă gratuit la newsletter şi veţi fi informat care sunt ştirile şi articolele publicate zilnic pe site-ul BURSA.
Vezi Newsletter.

Copyright © 2003-2025 SC Meta Ring SRL. Toate drepturile rezervate.

 

Legea copyright-ului şi tratatele internaţionale protejează acest site. Nimic din acest site ori din site-urile afiliate nu poate fi reprodus sub nici o formă şi în nici un fel fără permisiunea în prealabil scrisă de la Meta Ring SRL. Reproducerea neautorizată a acestui site şi a celor afiliate, ori a oricărei părţi ce le compun va atrage după sine pedepsirea conform legislaţiei în vigoare. Pentru "revista presei" realizată de mijloace de difuzare în masă, articolele pot fi citate fără cost doar în limita a 300 de semne, dar fără a depăşi jumătate din articolul sau ştirea în cauză. În mod obligatoriu, în aceste cazuri, trebuie citată sursa informaţiei.

adb