Ediţiile BURSA• Evenimentele BURSA• Suplimentele BURSA
English Newsletter RSS Facebook Contact Autentificare
home
editorial
politică
piaţa de capital
bănci-asigurări
investiţii personale
companii
internaţional
cotaţii
secţiuni
arhivă

S&P Global buys research platform Visible Alpha

A.V.
English Section / 21 februarie

S&P Global buys research platform Visible Alpha

Versiunea în limba română

Financial data company S&P Global is acquiring financial technology provider Visible Alpha, Reuters reports, noting that the parties did not disclose the value of the transaction. S&P Global announced this strategic move as part of its efforts to enhance its core investment research capabilities available on S&P Global Market Intelligence's Capital IQ Pro platform.

Mark Hale, Chief Executive Officer of Visible Alpha, was quoted by Finance Feeds as saying: "We are delighted to join forces with S&P Global and have the opportunity to offer our extensive client base the combination of Visible Alpha's unique data and analytics solutions and innovative technology, respectively the breadth of Capital IQ Pro content. We are grateful to the banks that have been with us from the beginning and that will continue to support Visible Alpha following the transaction".

For his part, Adam Kansler, president of S&P Global Market Intelligence, added: "We remain focused on providing our customers with extraordinary value. Visible Alpha has built a remarkable reputation in the market and is an ideal match between us, which will further strengthen the quality of the offer we have. We've followed Visible Alpha's growth and been impressed by its pace of innovation and the valuable insights it provides to its customers. We look forward to welcoming Visible Alpha to the S&P Global family and the Market Intelligence division."

According to sources cited by the Financial Times, the business could value Visible Alpha at more than $500 million.

New York-based Visible Alpha brings together investment research and financial models from sell-side investment banks into aggregated data for asset managers. Sell-side is the part of the financial industry involved in the creation, promotion and sale of shares, bonds, currencies and other financial instruments to the public market. The sell side also includes private capital market instruments such as private placements of bonds and stocks, according to ft.com.

Visible Alpha was founded in 2015 by Bank of America, Citigroup, Jefferies, Morgan Stanley and UBS, and has generated revenues of nearly $100 million by 2023 through sales to investors and corporate clients. About 200 financial firms contribute to Visible Alpha data. Other investment banks, including Goldman Sachs, BNP and Santander, have also invested in Visible Alpha, and the company has raised $68 million, according to PitchBook data.

For the investment banks, the sale represents a successful exit from a business they founded nine years ago to monetize research and data. As part of the acquisition, the banks have agreed to contribution agreements whereby they will continue to pool their research and financial models with Visible Alpha.

For S&P, a company best known for its rating agencies and stock indices, the acquisition of Visible Alpha is the latest deal to strengthen its competitive offering to companies such as Bloomberg in the financial data market. The deal comes three years after it completed its $44 billion acquisition of analyst group IHS Markit, and chief executive Doug Peterson told analysts earlier this month that the company was open to "integrated acquisitions."

Since closing the deal with IHS, S&P's stock price has risen about 13%, slightly outperforming the benchmark S&P 500 index.

Reader's Opinion

Accord

By writing your opinion here you confirm that you have read the rules below and that you consent to them.

DIN ACEEAŞI SECŢIUNE

English Section

Citeşte toate articolele din English Section

Actualitate

Citeşte toate articolele din Actualitate

Ziarul BURSA

21 februarie

Citeşte Ziarul BURSA din 21 februarie

Pe scurt

Cotaţii Internaţionale

vezi aici mai multe cotaţii

Bursa Construcţiilor

www.constructiibursa.ro

Ziarul BURSA

21 februarie
Ediţia din 21.02.2024

Consultă arhiva ziarului
unnpr.ro
danescu.ro
arsc.ro
raobooks.com
Stiri Locale

Curs valutar BNR

20 Feb. 2024
Euro (EUR)Euro4.9771
Dolar SUA (USD)Dolar SUA4.6069
Franc elveţian (CHF)Franc elveţian5.2289
Liră sterlină (GBP)Liră sterlină5.8086
Gram de aur (XAU)Gram de aur300.1903

convertor valutar

»=
?

mai multe cotaţii valutare

Cotaţii Emitenţi BVB

JURNAL BURSIER

mai multe articole

Cotaţii fonduri mutuale

SECŢIUNEA VIDEO

mai multe articole

Video
Teatrul Național I. L. Caragiale Bucuresti
Studiul 'Imperiul Roman subjugă Împărăţia lui Dumnezeu'
The study 'The Roman Empire subjugates the Kingdom of God'
BURSA
BURSA
Împărăţia lui Dumnezeu pe Pământ
The Kingdom of God on Earth
Carte - Golden calf - the meaning of interest rate
Carte - The crisis solution terminus a quo
www.agerpres.ro
www.dreptonline.ro
www.hipo.ro

Despre Noi

Adresa redacţiei "BURSA":
str. Popa Tatu nr.71, sector 1, Bucureşti, cod 010804.

Date contactare

Andreea Cristea - 0725.558.165
Elena Maftei - 0735.010.172
Andreea Roşoiu - 0724.381.118

E-mail: marketing@bursa.ro

Contacţi-ne aici
Politica de confidenţialitate

Politica de confidenţialitate explică în ce fel prelucrăm datele cu caracter personal. Citeşte Politica de Confidenţialitate

Despre Cookies

Cookie-ul este un fisier de mici dimensiuni, format din litere şi cifre, care va fi stocat pe computerul, terminalul mobil sau alte echipamente ale unui utilizator de pe care se accesează internetul. Citeşte Despre Cookies

Politica de retur

Politica de retur explică conditiile, procedurile si modalitatile de retur ale produselor achizitionate la distanta. Citeşte Politica de Retur

Newsletter

Am citit şi sunt de acord cu Politica de Confidenţialitate.

Abonaţi-vă gratuit la newsletter şi veţi fi informat care sunt ştirile şi articolele publicate zilnic pe site-ul BURSA.
Vezi Newsletter.

Copyright © 2003-2024 SC Meta Ring SRL. Toate drepturile rezervate.

 

Legea copyright-ului şi tratatele internaţionale protejează acest site. Nimic din acest site ori din site-urile afiliate nu poate fi reprodus sub nici o formă şi în nici un fel fără permisiunea în prealabil scrisă de la Meta Ring SRL. Reproducerea neautorizată a acestui site şi a celor afiliate, ori a oricărei părţi ce le compun va atrage după sine pedepsirea conform legislaţiei în vigoare. Pentru "revista presei" realizată de mijloace de difuzare în masă, articolele pot fi citate fără cost doar în limita a 300 de semne, dar fără a depăşi jumătate din articolul sau ştirea în cauză. În mod obligatoriu, în aceste cazuri, trebuie citată sursa informaţiei.

adb