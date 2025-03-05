Ediţiile BURSA• Evenimentele BURSA• Suplimentele BURSA
Study: Children Say They Are Not Listened to by Adults

O.D.
English Section / 5 martie

Study: Children Say They Are Not Listened to by Adults

Versiunea în limba română

A study conducted by the World Vision Romania Foundation on children's rights shows that half of children believe that they are not listened to by adults when decisions are made that concern them. Moreover, over 40% of students say that teachers have not consulted them regarding teaching and assessment in the classroom. In this context, the Ministry of Education and Research has put the new framework plans for high school education into public debate, with the main objective of increasing the autonomy of students and schools. World Vision Romania argues that making the educational content more flexible according to the needs of students can have positive effects on their development and integration into the labor market.

Essential changes in the new framework plans

One of the major changes is the introduction of the curriculum at the student's decision from the school offer (CDEOŞ) in a proportion of 15%, replacing the curriculum at the school's decision. This measure aims to respond to the personal needs and interests of students.

Children on the World Vision Romania Children's Advisory Council believe that this change will contribute to the development of student autonomy. However, they are concerned about the capacity of schools, especially in rural areas, to implement the new provisions. The shortage of teachers and the lack of resources may represent major obstacles to the implementation of the reforms.

Challenges of the education system

Students point out that, although the option to choose the subject studied is progress, many young people are not used to making such decisions. Without clear guidelines and support from teachers and parents, they may have difficulty choosing optional subjects relevant to their future. Mihaela Nabăr, Executive Director of World Vision Romania, emphasizes that the correct implementation of the new framework plans requires well-trained teachers and adequate institutional support. She believes that decentralizing decisions on the curriculum can lead to more efficient collaboration between students, parents, schools, the labor market and authorities.

The situation of high school students in rural areas

A World Vision Romania analysis shows that 41% of middle school students in rural areas do not want to go to high school, preferring to get a job or take training courses. Also, 41% of high school students do not intend to pursue university studies. The main reasons are financial difficulties, lack of educational prospects and long distances to educational institutions. Data indicate that 56% of students who drop out do so for financial reasons, while 62% of children in rural areas are involved in gainful activities. World Vision Romania emphasizes that it is crucial that the new framework plans are implemented with concrete support measures for students and teachers. Monitoring their implementation, especially in vulnerable environments, is essential to ensure equal access to quality education.

Reader's Opinion

Accord

By writing your opinion here you confirm that you have read the rules below and that you consent to them.

Curs valutar BNR

04 Mar. 2025
Euro (EUR)Euro4.9769
Dolar SUA (USD)Dolar SUA4.7331
Franc elveţian (CHF)Franc elveţian5.3090
Liră sterlină (GBP)Liră sterlină6.0235
Gram de aur (XAU)Gram de aur443.5114

Cotaţii Emitenţi BVB

adb