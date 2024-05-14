Ediţiile BURSA• Evenimentele BURSA• Suplimentele BURSA
English Newsletter RSS Facebook Contact Autentificare
home
editorial
politică
piaţa de capital
bănci-asigurări
investiţii personale
companii
internaţional
cotaţii
secţiuni
arhivă

Syndicalism has also reached the Vatican

O.D.
English Section / 14 mai

Syndicalism has also reached the Vatican

Versiunea în limba română

Dissatisfaction with working conditions also reached a place that seemed free from such problems. Nearly 50 employees - including 47 guards - sent an official notice to Cardinal Fernando Vergez Alzaga, the head of the Vatican City administration, which exercises the executive power of the Holy See under the authority of the Pope, to demand better working conditions. "Working conditions undermine the dignity and health of every employee. The mismanagement is obvious and would be even worse if it was due to the sole purpose of generating more profit," they wrote, according to information revealed by the Italian daily Il Corriere della Sera and confirmed for AFP by their lawyer, Laura Sgro. The proceeding is presented as the first collective action filed by employees of the Vatican, a city-state that does not recognize unions. If this fails or if the Vatican does not respond, the employees risk being sent to court. Basically, the plaintiffs claim that they are the victims of overly restrictive rules or, on the contrary, of violations of labor and social security legislation. They point out, for example, that when they are on sick leave, for whatever reason, they are not allowed to leave their home, because social affairs inspectors can visit them at any time. Some, they claim, were disciplined while they were seeing a doctor. According to them, overtime is paid less than normal working hours, secondments and promotions are arbitrary, and if they stop working, there is no social security. "At the Vatican, there is no unemployment insurance, no measure of financial support in case of crisis or total loss of activity", say the disgruntled employees. Employees forced to stay at home during the Covid-19 pandemic due to the closure of museums had to reimburse, from their salary, the hours they did not work, they claim. They criticize the Vatican for accepting a larger number of visitors than the security rules allow. The Vatican Museums, which include the Sistine Chapel, have 700 employees, including 300 guards, as well as art restorers and highly skilled researchers who look after its rich collections. They receive millions of visitors every year and are a valuable source of income for the Holy See.

Reader's Opinion

Accord

By writing your opinion here you confirm that you have read the rules below and that you consent to them.

DIN ACEEAŞI SECŢIUNE

English Section

Citeşte toate articolele din English Section

Actualitate

Citeşte toate articolele din Actualitate

Ziarul BURSA

14 mai

Citeşte Ziarul BURSA din 14 mai

Cotaţii Internaţionale

vezi aici mai multe cotaţii

Bursa Construcţiilor

www.constructiibursa.ro

Ziarul BURSA

14 mai
Ediţia din 14.05.2024

Consultă arhiva ziarului
APA NOVA
hidroelectrica.ro
danescu.ro
boromir.ro
arsc.ro
Stiri Locale

Curs valutar BNR

13 Mai. 2024
Euro (EUR)Euro4.9765
Dolar SUA (USD)Dolar SUA4.6156
Franc elveţian (CHF)Franc elveţian5.0892
Liră sterlină (GBP)Liră sterlină5.7819
Gram de aur (XAU)Gram de aur347.3272

convertor valutar

»=
?

mai multe cotaţii valutare

Cotaţii Emitenţi BVB
domeniileostrov.ro
tophotelconference.ro

JURNAL BURSIER

mai multe articole

Cotaţii fonduri mutuale

SECŢIUNEA VIDEO

mai multe articole

Video
Teatrul Național I. L. Caragiale Bucuresti
everythinghr.live
hipo.ro
ebcon.ro
32.aicps.ro
roenergy.eu
Studiul 'Imperiul Roman subjugă Împărăţia lui Dumnezeu'
The study 'The Roman Empire subjugates the Kingdom of God'
BURSA
BURSA
Împărăţia lui Dumnezeu pe Pământ
The Kingdom of God on Earth
Carte - Golden calf - the meaning of interest rate
Carte - The crisis solution terminus a quo
www.agerpres.ro
www.dreptonline.ro
www.hipo.ro

Despre Noi

Adresa redacţiei "BURSA":
str. Popa Tatu nr.71, sector 1, Bucureşti, cod 010804.

Date contactare

Andreea Cristea - 0725.558.165
Elena Maftei - 0735.010.172
Andreea Roşoiu - 0724.381.118

E-mail: marketing@bursa.ro

Contacţi-ne aici
Politica de confidenţialitate

Politica de confidenţialitate explică în ce fel prelucrăm datele cu caracter personal. Citeşte Politica de Confidenţialitate

Despre Cookies

Cookie-ul este un fisier de mici dimensiuni, format din litere şi cifre, care va fi stocat pe computerul, terminalul mobil sau alte echipamente ale unui utilizator de pe care se accesează internetul. Citeşte Despre Cookies

Politica de retur

Politica de retur explică conditiile, procedurile si modalitatile de retur ale produselor achizitionate la distanta. Citeşte Politica de Retur

Newsletter

Am citit şi sunt de acord cu Politica de Confidenţialitate.

Abonaţi-vă gratuit la newsletter şi veţi fi informat care sunt ştirile şi articolele publicate zilnic pe site-ul BURSA.
Vezi Newsletter.

Copyright © 2003-2024 SC Meta Ring SRL. Toate drepturile rezervate.

 

Legea copyright-ului şi tratatele internaţionale protejează acest site. Nimic din acest site ori din site-urile afiliate nu poate fi reprodus sub nici o formă şi în nici un fel fără permisiunea în prealabil scrisă de la Meta Ring SRL. Reproducerea neautorizată a acestui site şi a celor afiliate, ori a oricărei părţi ce le compun va atrage după sine pedepsirea conform legislaţiei în vigoare. Pentru "revista presei" realizată de mijloace de difuzare în masă, articolele pot fi citate fără cost doar în limita a 300 de semne, dar fără a depăşi jumătate din articolul sau ştirea în cauză. În mod obligatoriu, în aceste cazuri, trebuie citată sursa informaţiei.

adb