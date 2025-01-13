Ediţiile BURSA• Evenimentele BURSA• Suplimentele BURSA
Tamas Sandor, President of Covasna County Council: "Extremist forces are gaining more and more support from the population"

George Marinescu
English Section / 13 ianuarie

The decision of the Constitutional Court to annul the result of the first round and implicitly the second round of the presidential elections was shocking, both nationally and internationally. To understand the situation, we must recognize that, where political leadership is weak, other structures tend to take control. In the case of Romania, we are talking about a fragile political governance, which opens the door to external influences or internal structures, such as intelligence services", said Tamas Sandor, president of the Covasna County Council. (Photo source: facebook/Tamas Sandor)

The cancellation of the presidential elections by the CCR has sparked several controversies domestically and led to an increase in the population's support for extremist forces, said Tamas Sandor, President of the Covasna County Council, in an interview with the Hungarian publication Mandiner.

"It is worrying that extremist forces are gaining more and more support from the population. In the parliamentary elections in December, they obtained over 32%. (...) The decision of the Constitutional Court to cancel the result of the first round and, implicitly, the second round of the presidential elections was shocking, both nationally and internationally. To understand the situation, we must recognize that, where political leadership is weak, other structures tend to take control. In the case of Romania, we are talking about a fragile political governance, which opens the door to external influences or internal structures, such as intelligence services", said the president of the Covasna County Council, who, however, states that in the presidential elections to be held in May, he expects a different result than the one on November 24, 2024.

He believes that another factor that has contributed to the current political situation in our country is the increase in social inequalities in recent decades. "The growing social inequality in the last 35 years has generated social discontent. This has allowed the extreme right to gain ground, channeling the frustrations of the population", mentioned the president of the Covasna County Council.

Tamas Sandor stated that Romania is a state exposed to external influences, due to its geopolitical position and believes that Hungarians in our country cannot afford to relax in the current context.

The President of the Covasna County Council pointed out: "Romania has an extremely important geopolitical position. Both Russia and NATO are trying to influence the political life of the country. It is speculated that Russia exerted a strong influence on the recent elections. At the same time, being a dedicated NATO member, it is likely that Washington also exerted political pressure. Romania has been a cultural and political confrontation ground throughout history, and in the current geopolitical context, it is an intensely exposed battlefield. Romania is a young state, with only 34 years of democracy. The communist period cannot be considered a modern administration, and before that, the country did not have a well-organized governance structure. Currently, there are institutions with European names, but the thinking remains largely Byzantine. In this context, the Hungarian community in Romania must remain vigilant. We cannot afford to relax."

In these circumstances, Sandor states that the stakes of the presidential elections are huge because it is about the direction our country will take. "Either it will progress or it will return to dark episodes of its history. Romania is still a fragile democracy and we must be careful of all influences, internal and external", concluded the president of the Covasna County Council.

