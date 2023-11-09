Ediţiile BURSA• Evenimentele BURSA• Suplimentele BURSA
Technological assistance for discount hunting

O.D.
English Section / 9 noiembrie

Versiunea în limba română

November is widely known as the discount season. Bargain hunters around the world are on the prowl for discounted goods during this period. On the eve of Black Friday, Google is rolling out several features for Chrome and Search that promise to help users discover discounted products and view price histories. Such a section will be available in the company's search engine and will be automatically displayed when users search for clothing, electronics, beauty products, and toys. Each product, in addition to an image, title, description, and review rating, will also display the discount percentage as promoted by the merchant. Google states that this new section is intended to be a central place where users can quickly discover various discounts.

On the other hand, Chrome can be utilized to find vouchers. When a user visits a product page for which Chrome knows a voucher, a special icon will be displayed in the address bar. The desktop version of the Chrome browser now offers access to what Google terms as "Shopping Insights.' Another icon will be displayed in the address bar when the user accesses a product page. By clicking on it, the user can view a price history over a period of 90 days. The browser's homepage will now alert the user when one of the recently searched products goes on sale.

Reader's Opinion

Accord

By writing your opinion here you confirm that you have read the rules below and that you consent to them.

