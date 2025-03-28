Ediţiile BURSA• Evenimentele BURSA• Suplimentele BURSA
EnglishEnglish Newsletter RSS Facebook Contact Autentificare
home
editorial
politică
piaţa de capital
bănci-asigurări
macroeconomie
companii
internaţional
cotaţii
secţiuni
arhivă

Technology Revolution: Researchers Develop Silicon-Free Transistor

O.D.
English Section / 28 martie

Technology Revolution: Researchers Develop Silicon-Free Transistor

Versiunea în limba română

A team of researchers from Peking University has announced a revolutionary discovery in the field of semiconductors: a new type of transistor that does not use silicon, with the potential to significantly increase processor performance and reduce energy consumption. This innovation represents an important step towards the development of more efficient and faster chips, according to an article published in the journal Nature.

A Revolutionary Discovery

The new transistor, developed by the Chinese team, promises to offer a 40% performance increase compared to the most advanced silicon-based processors produced by giants such as Intel. Moreover, it reduces energy consumption by about 10%, making it ideal for applications where energy efficiency is crucial. Professor Hailin Peng, the study's lead author, explained that this technology is not just a "shortcut" in the evolution of chips, but a fundamental paradigm shift in the field of semiconductors.

Unique transistor architecture

This innovative transistor belongs to the GAAFET (Gate-All-Around Field-Effect Transistor) category, which offers more precise control over the flow of electric current. Unlike traditional FinFET transistors, GAAFET has gates on all four sides of the conduction channel, allowing for greater efficiency. Another defining feature of this transistor is the use of a semiconductor based on bismuth oxyselenide. This material has higher charge carrier mobility, which allows electrons to flow faster, thus reducing switching time and energy loss. Bismuth also has a high dielectric constant, which contributes to better storage of electrical energy.

Implications of the discovery

This innovation has the potential to fundamentally change the semiconductor industry, giving China an alternative to silicon-based chips produced by American companies. If these transistors can be integrated into commercial processors, China could avoid US restrictions on the import of advanced chips, accelerating the development of its own technology industry. Although the technology is still in the experimental phase, the results of the study show considerable progress in creating a viable alternative to silicon. This could open the way to a new era of computers and electronic devices, with higher performance and reduced energy consumption. The semiconductor industry is closely following this discovery, and if the new technology successfully passes the testing and implementation phase, it could represent a turning point in the evolution of future processors.

Reader's Opinion

Accord

By writing your opinion here you confirm that you have read the rules below and that you consent to them.

CITEŞTE ŞI

Citeşte toate articolele din English Section

Actualitate

Citeşte toate articolele din Actualitate

Ziarul BURSA

28 martie

Citeşte Ziarul BURSA din 28 martie

Cotaţii Internaţionale

vezi aici mai multe cotaţii

Bursa Construcţiilor

www.constructiibursa.ro

Comanda carte

Ziarul BURSA

28 martie
Ediţia din 28.03.2025

Consultă arhiva ziarului
danescu.ro
arsc.ro
Stiri Locale

Curs valutar BNR

27 Mar. 2025
Euro (EUR)Euro4.9772
Dolar SUA (USD)Dolar SUA4.6173
Franc elveţian (CHF)Franc elveţian5.2210
Liră sterlină (GBP)Liră sterlină5.9711
Gram de aur (XAU)Gram de aur453.2378

convertor valutar

»=
?

mai multe cotaţii valutare

Cotaţii Emitenţi BVB

JURNAL BURSIER

mai multe articole

Cotaţii fonduri mutuale

SECŢIUNEA VIDEO

mai multe articole

Video
energyexpo.ro
hipo.ro
thediplomat.ro
Studiul 'Imperiul Roman subjugă Împărăţia lui Dumnezeu'
The study 'The Roman Empire subjugates the Kingdom of God'
BURSA
BURSA
Împărăţia lui Dumnezeu pe Pământ
The Kingdom of God on Earth
Carte - Golden calf - the meaning of interest rate
Carte - The crisis solution terminus a quo
www.agerpres.ro
www.dreptonline.ro
www.hipo.ro

Despre Noi

Adresa redacţiei "BURSA":
str. Popa Tatu nr.71, sector 1, Bucureşti, cod 010804.

Date contactare

Andreea Cristea - 0725.558.165
Elena Maftei - 0735.010.172
Andreea Roşoiu - 0724.381.118

E-mail: marketing@bursa.ro

Contacţi-ne aici
Politica de confidenţialitate

Politica de confidenţialitate explică în ce fel prelucrăm datele cu caracter personal. Citeşte Politica de Confidenţialitate

Despre Cookies

Cookie-ul este un fisier de mici dimensiuni, format din litere şi cifre, care va fi stocat pe computerul, terminalul mobil sau alte echipamente ale unui utilizator de pe care se accesează internetul. Citeşte Despre Cookies

Politica de retur

Politica de retur explică conditiile, procedurile si modalitatile de retur ale produselor achizitionate la distanta. Citeşte Politica de Retur

Newsletter

Am citit şi sunt de acord cu Politica de Confidenţialitate.

Abonaţi-vă gratuit la newsletter şi veţi fi informat care sunt ştirile şi articolele publicate zilnic pe site-ul BURSA.
Vezi Newsletter.

Copyright © 2003-2025 SC Meta Ring SRL. Toate drepturile rezervate.

 

Legea copyright-ului şi tratatele internaţionale protejează acest site. Nimic din acest site ori din site-urile afiliate nu poate fi reprodus sub nici o formă şi în nici un fel fără permisiunea în prealabil scrisă de la Meta Ring SRL. Reproducerea neautorizată a acestui site şi a celor afiliate, ori a oricărei părţi ce le compun va atrage după sine pedepsirea conform legislaţiei în vigoare. Pentru "revista presei" realizată de mijloace de difuzare în masă, articolele pot fi citate fără cost doar în limita a 300 de semne, dar fără a depăşi jumătate din articolul sau ştirea în cauză. În mod obligatoriu, în aceste cazuri, trebuie citată sursa informaţiei.

adb