Ediţiile BURSA• Evenimentele BURSA• Suplimentele BURSA
English Newsletter RSS Facebook Contact Autentificare
home
editorial
politică
piaţa de capital
bănci-asigurări
investiţii personale
companii
internaţional
cotaţii
secţiuni
arhivă

The Amazon forest continues to "bald"

O.D.
English Section / 12 august

Photo source: asociatiaveganilor.ro

Photo source: asociatiaveganilor.ro

Versiunea în limba română

Forests are being cut down at an accelerated rate all over the world, the disease is not exclusively indigenous. The "lung of the world" began to suffer from deforestation. Deforestation in the Brazilian Amazon increased in July for the first time in 15 months, a setback for the government of President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva. The dramatic reduction in deforestation in the largest rainforest on the planet is one of the strengths of the leftist president's program since his return to power in 2023, after the phenomenon intensified under his far-right predecessor Jair Bolsonaro. But the latest figures, published last week, tarnish this picture. The devastated area of the Brazilian Amazon reached 666 square kilometers last month, up 33% from the 500 km2 destroyed in July 2023, according to data from the National Institute for Space Research (INPE). However, compared to the last 12 months, deforestation decreased by 45.7% compared to the previous period, a spectacular result. Thus, while 7,952 km2 of forest were destroyed in the period August 2022 - July 2023, in the period August 2023 - July 2024 the figure decreased to 4,315 km2. Lula promised to end illegal deforestation in Brazil by 2030. "When he came to power, President Lula prioritized the zero-deforestation agenda, not just for the Amazon, but for all biomes," he said at a conference of the press in Brasilia, Minister of the Environment Marina Silva, after the presentation of these results. Biomes are vast geographical areas that share a similar climate, flora and fauna.

Deforestation in the Amazon is closely associated with the expansion of agriculture and illegal mining. In June, Lula adopted a plan aimed at combating criminal organizations that contribute to deforestation in this ecosystem, asking his Government to show "agility" for its rapid implementation. The Amazon (of which 60% is in Brazil) plays a particularly important role against global warming due to the absorption of carbon dioxide (CO2) from the atmosphere. If the considerable trend to reduce deforestation is confirmed in the coming months, "Brazil will be very close to achieving its objective set for 2025 in the Paris Agreement", consisting of achieving a 48% reduction in the effect of of this greenhouse gas, the Observatory of Climate, a collective of NGOs, estimated in a statement. According to the group, "this is a good sign of leading by example for a country that will host the UN climate change conference" next year, COP30 to be held in the Amazon city of Belem. However, concern remains for the Cerrado, a biome located in southern Amazonia and a savanna area also very rich in biodiversity. A reduction was observed in the last four months, but the area affected by deforestation reached 7,015 km2 between August 2023 and July 2024, compared to 6,341 km2 in the previous period.

Reader's Opinion

Accord

By writing your opinion here you confirm that you have read the rules below and that you consent to them.

DIN ACEEAŞI SECŢIUNE

English Section

Citeşte toate articolele din English Section

Actualitate

Citeşte toate articolele din Actualitate

Ziarul BURSA

12 august

Citeşte Ziarul BURSA din 12 august

Cotaţii Internaţionale

vezi aici mai multe cotaţii

Bursa Construcţiilor

www.constructiibursa.ro

Comanda carte

Ziarul BURSA

12 august
Ediţia din 12.08.2024

Consultă arhiva ziarului
danescu.ro
arsc.ro
Stiri Locale

Curs valutar BNR

09 Aug. 2024
Euro (EUR)Euro4.9769
Dolar SUA (USD)Dolar SUA4.5582
Franc elveţian (CHF)Franc elveţian5.2680
Liră sterlină (GBP)Liră sterlină5.8158
Gram de aur (XAU)Gram de aur355.1653

convertor valutar

»=
?

mai multe cotaţii valutare

Cotaţii Emitenţi BVB

JURNAL BURSIER

mai multe articole

Cotaţii fonduri mutuale

SECŢIUNEA VIDEO

mai multe articole

Video
Teatrul Național I. L. Caragiale Bucuresti
hipo.ro
hipo.ro
energyexpo.ro
roenergy.eu
rommedica.ro
prow.ro
aiiro.ro
oaer.ro
Studiul 'Imperiul Roman subjugă Împărăţia lui Dumnezeu'
The study 'The Roman Empire subjugates the Kingdom of God'
BURSA
BURSA
Împărăţia lui Dumnezeu pe Pământ
The Kingdom of God on Earth
Carte - Golden calf - the meaning of interest rate
Carte - The crisis solution terminus a quo
www.agerpres.ro
www.dreptonline.ro
www.hipo.ro

Despre Noi

Adresa redacţiei "BURSA":
str. Popa Tatu nr.71, sector 1, Bucureşti, cod 010804.

Date contactare

Andreea Cristea - 0725.558.165
Elena Maftei - 0735.010.172
Andreea Roşoiu - 0724.381.118

E-mail: marketing@bursa.ro

Contacţi-ne aici
Politica de confidenţialitate

Politica de confidenţialitate explică în ce fel prelucrăm datele cu caracter personal. Citeşte Politica de Confidenţialitate

Despre Cookies

Cookie-ul este un fisier de mici dimensiuni, format din litere şi cifre, care va fi stocat pe computerul, terminalul mobil sau alte echipamente ale unui utilizator de pe care se accesează internetul. Citeşte Despre Cookies

Politica de retur

Politica de retur explică conditiile, procedurile si modalitatile de retur ale produselor achizitionate la distanta. Citeşte Politica de Retur

Newsletter

Am citit şi sunt de acord cu Politica de Confidenţialitate.

Abonaţi-vă gratuit la newsletter şi veţi fi informat care sunt ştirile şi articolele publicate zilnic pe site-ul BURSA.
Vezi Newsletter.

Copyright © 2003-2024 SC Meta Ring SRL. Toate drepturile rezervate.

 

Legea copyright-ului şi tratatele internaţionale protejează acest site. Nimic din acest site ori din site-urile afiliate nu poate fi reprodus sub nici o formă şi în nici un fel fără permisiunea în prealabil scrisă de la Meta Ring SRL. Reproducerea neautorizată a acestui site şi a celor afiliate, ori a oricărei părţi ce le compun va atrage după sine pedepsirea conform legislaţiei în vigoare. Pentru "revista presei" realizată de mijloace de difuzare în masă, articolele pot fi citate fără cost doar în limita a 300 de semne, dar fără a depăşi jumătate din articolul sau ştirea în cauză. În mod obligatoriu, în aceste cazuri, trebuie citată sursa informaţiei.

adb