Ediţiile BURSA• Evenimentele BURSA• Suplimentele BURSA
English Newsletter RSS Facebook Contact Autentificare
home
editorial
politică
piaţa de capital
bănci-asigurări
investiţii personale
companii
internaţional
cotaţii
secţiuni
arhivă

The capital will host a regional center of the Europaea Academy

O.D.
English Section / 13 mai

The capital will host a regional center of the Europaea Academy

Versiunea în limba română

The Romanian Academy announces the creation, in Bucharest, this year, of a regional center of the Europaea Academy, a prestigious institution that brings together science and art personalities from all over Europe. The announcement was made by the president of the Romanian Academy, Ioan-Aurel Pop, during the event "The Romanian national project in the horizon of the 21st century", which took place last week in the Aula of the Romanian Academy. Coordinated by the Academia Europaea and the Romanian Academy, the center will be called the Academia Europaea Bucharest Regional Knowledge Hub and is intended to be a dynamic forum for the exchange of ideas between Romanian and foreign researchers and academics, mobilizing in an institutional infrastructure the intellectual resources that will identify the way in which intellectual and cultural traditions can be not only preserved, but reinterpreted through a contemporary perspective. According to the Academy: "Providing a framework and impetus for advanced research in the social sciences and humanities, stimulating interdisciplinary collaborations that enrich the academic dialogue and influence the climate of opinion, the center will encourage the analysis of the impact of social and economic transformations on cultural and identity structures in the new It was". The center aims to integrate various academic disciplines that address the problems of the 21st century and to stimulate the contribution of socio-humanistic fields to a better understanding of the future of culture, identity and intellectual integrity in Europe. By setting a thematic agenda, the center wants to play a significant role in the debates on common contemporary issues and the European cultural future, in the context in which Europe, like the rest of the world, is facing rapid changes generated by globalization and unprecedented technological transformations .

Reader's Opinion

Accord

By writing your opinion here you confirm that you have read the rules below and that you consent to them.

DIN ACEEAŞI SECŢIUNE

English Section

Citeşte toate articolele din English Section

Actualitate

Citeşte toate articolele din Actualitate

Ziarul BURSA

13 mai

Citeşte Ziarul BURSA din 13 mai

Cotaţii Internaţionale

vezi aici mai multe cotaţii

Bursa Construcţiilor

www.constructiibursa.ro

Ziarul BURSA

13 mai
Ediţia din 13.05.2024

Consultă arhiva ziarului
APA NOVA
hidroelectrica.ro
danescu.ro
boromir.ro
arsc.ro
Stiri Locale

Curs valutar BNR

10 Mai. 2024
Euro (EUR)Euro4.9756
Dolar SUA (USD)Dolar SUA4.6134
Franc elveţian (CHF)Franc elveţian5.0909
Liră sterlină (GBP)Liră sterlină5.7832
Gram de aur (XAU)Gram de aur351.8267

convertor valutar

»=
?

mai multe cotaţii valutare

Cotaţii Emitenţi BVB
domeniileostrov.ro
tophotelconference.ro
mastercommunications.ro

JURNAL BURSIER

mai multe articole

Cotaţii fonduri mutuale

SECŢIUNEA VIDEO

mai multe articole

Video
Teatrul Național I. L. Caragiale Bucuresti
everythinghr.live
hipo.ro
ebcon.ro
32.aicps.ro
roenergy.eu
Studiul 'Imperiul Roman subjugă Împărăţia lui Dumnezeu'
The study 'The Roman Empire subjugates the Kingdom of God'
BURSA
BURSA
Împărăţia lui Dumnezeu pe Pământ
The Kingdom of God on Earth
Carte - Golden calf - the meaning of interest rate
Carte - The crisis solution terminus a quo
www.agerpres.ro
www.dreptonline.ro
www.hipo.ro

Despre Noi

Adresa redacţiei "BURSA":
str. Popa Tatu nr.71, sector 1, Bucureşti, cod 010804.

Date contactare

Andreea Cristea - 0725.558.165
Elena Maftei - 0735.010.172
Andreea Roşoiu - 0724.381.118

E-mail: marketing@bursa.ro

Contacţi-ne aici
Politica de confidenţialitate

Politica de confidenţialitate explică în ce fel prelucrăm datele cu caracter personal. Citeşte Politica de Confidenţialitate

Despre Cookies

Cookie-ul este un fisier de mici dimensiuni, format din litere şi cifre, care va fi stocat pe computerul, terminalul mobil sau alte echipamente ale unui utilizator de pe care se accesează internetul. Citeşte Despre Cookies

Politica de retur

Politica de retur explică conditiile, procedurile si modalitatile de retur ale produselor achizitionate la distanta. Citeşte Politica de Retur

Newsletter

Am citit şi sunt de acord cu Politica de Confidenţialitate.

Abonaţi-vă gratuit la newsletter şi veţi fi informat care sunt ştirile şi articolele publicate zilnic pe site-ul BURSA.
Vezi Newsletter.

Copyright © 2003-2024 SC Meta Ring SRL. Toate drepturile rezervate.

 

Legea copyright-ului şi tratatele internaţionale protejează acest site. Nimic din acest site ori din site-urile afiliate nu poate fi reprodus sub nici o formă şi în nici un fel fără permisiunea în prealabil scrisă de la Meta Ring SRL. Reproducerea neautorizată a acestui site şi a celor afiliate, ori a oricărei părţi ce le compun va atrage după sine pedepsirea conform legislaţiei în vigoare. Pentru "revista presei" realizată de mijloace de difuzare în masă, articolele pot fi citate fără cost doar în limita a 300 de semne, dar fără a depăşi jumătate din articolul sau ştirea în cauză. În mod obligatoriu, în aceste cazuri, trebuie citată sursa informaţiei.

adb