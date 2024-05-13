The capital will host a regional center of the Europaea Academy

Versiunea în limba română

The Romanian Academy announces the creation, in Bucharest, this year, of a regional center of the Europaea Academy, a prestigious institution that brings together science and art personalities from all over Europe. The announcement was made by the president of the Romanian Academy, Ioan-Aurel Pop, during the event "The Romanian national project in the horizon of the 21st century", which took place last week in the Aula of the Romanian Academy. Coordinated by the Academia Europaea and the Romanian Academy, the center will be called the Academia Europaea Bucharest Regional Knowledge Hub and is intended to be a dynamic forum for the exchange of ideas between Romanian and foreign researchers and academics, mobilizing in an institutional infrastructure the intellectual resources that will identify the way in which intellectual and cultural traditions can be not only preserved, but reinterpreted through a contemporary perspective. According to the Academy: "Providing a framework and impetus for advanced research in the social sciences and humanities, stimulating interdisciplinary collaborations that enrich the academic dialogue and influence the climate of opinion, the center will encourage the analysis of the impact of social and economic transformations on cultural and identity structures in the new It was". The center aims to integrate various academic disciplines that address the problems of the 21st century and to stimulate the contribution of socio-humanistic fields to a better understanding of the future of culture, identity and intellectual integrity in Europe. By setting a thematic agenda, the center wants to play a significant role in the debates on common contemporary issues and the European cultural future, in the context in which Europe, like the rest of the world, is facing rapid changes generated by globalization and unprecedented technological transformations .