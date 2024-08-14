The Cluj festival, on the podium of international popularity

Versiunea în limba română

In 2024, the UNTOLD festival managed to rank 3rd in the Top 100 Festivals made by the British publication DJ Mag, ahead of festivals with a long tradition such as Glastonbury, Coachella, Burning Man and ULTRA Music. The ranking, based on fan votes, reflects the popularity and impact of these events globally. UNTOLD, the festival that put Romania on the map of the biggest music events since its first edition in 2015, has reached its ninth edition and continues to attract an impressive audience as well as top artists from around the world. With over 427,000 participants in 2024, the festival in Cluj-Napoca has consolidated itself as a reference event at an international level, being now part of a select elite alongside festivals such as Tomorrowland in Belgium and EDC (Las Vegas). The festival continues to impress not only by the size and quality of the event, but also by the cultural and social impact it has, becoming an essential landmark in the world of international festivals. Over 420,000 fans from all over the world attended the 2023 edition of the festival. With preparations already underway for the anniversary edition in 2025, the organizers promise an even stronger experience with surprises and memorable moments, already attracting more than 20,000 fans who have purchased season tickets for the tenth edition of this iconic festival.

Among the unforgettable moments of the 2024 edition were performances by world-renowned artists and DJs, such as Lenny Kravitz, Sam Smith, Swedish House Mafia, Martin Garrix, Burna Boy, and many others. Each day of the festival offered unique moments and transformed Cluj-Arena into a universe of music, energy and emotion.