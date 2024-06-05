Versiunea în limba română

The dark side of the Moon is no longer an unknown to scientists after a module managed to collect samples from this area. The ascent module of the Chinese probe Chang'e 6 successfully took off yesterday from the surface of the Moon, carrying samples from the hidden side, a first, the Xinhua news agency reported. Chang'e 6 landed on Sunday in the huge South Pole - Aitken basin, one of the largest known impact craters in the solar system, located on the far side of the Moon, according to the space administration. The probe's mission, with a planned duration of 53 days, began on May 3, mainly for the purpose of collecting samples. To do this he used the drilling rig to drive samples from below the surface, as well as the robotic arm to grab the material, directly on the surface in this case. After the successful collection of samples, "a Chinese national flag carried by the lander was installed on the far side of the Moon for the first time," Xinhua noted. Scientists believe that the dark side of the Moon - so called because it is invisible from Earth and not because it never catches the Sun's rays - is very promising for research because its craters are less covered by ancient lava flows than those of on the near and visible side. Samples collected from the far side could provide a better understanding of how Earth's natural satellite formed.