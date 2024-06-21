The Embassy of the Islamic Republic of Iran in Bucharest: The election is set to take place on 28 June

The embassy of the Islamic Republic of Iran in Bucharest, pursuant to Article 131 of the Constitution of the Islamic Republic of Iran, would like to announce that the presidential election of the Islamic Republic of Iran will be held following the demise of the late President of Iran, Ebrahim Raisi, on 19 May 2024. The election is set to take place on 28 June 2024. Should a second round be necessary, it will be held on 5 July 2024.

As per the Presidential Election Law of the Islamic Republic of Iran, passed by Iran's Parliament on 26 June 1985 and the subsequent modifications (hereafter referred to as the Presidential Election Law), Iranian nationals born on or before 29 June 2006 are eligible to participate in this election. The voters are required to have their Iranian ID card, birth certificate, or passport.

The polling station will be located at the Embassy of the Islamic Republic of Iran in Bucharest (No. 39. Lascar Catargiu Blvd, Sector 1, Bucharest). Voting will commence at 08:00 and conclude at 18:00. This period could be subject to extension.

According to the criteria stipulated in the Presidential Election Law, six candidates have qualified for the election campaign, namely:

Mr. Masoud Pezeshkian (No. 22)

Mr. Mostafa Pour-mohammadi (No. 33)

Mr. Saeid Jalili (No. 44)

Mr. Alireza Zakani (No. 55)

Mr. Amir-hosien Ghazi Zade Hashemi (No. 66)

Mr. Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf (No. 77)

The candidates have begun their campaigns, which include various programs on state TV channels such as documentaries, televised debates, dialogues, and election rallies. The highlight of the campaign period is the debates, with five rounds of live televised debates planned for the candidates. Iranians can follow and watch the debates and programs on different platforms such as Satellite TV, internet live streams, and social media.

The Embassy of the Islamic Republic of Iran in Bucharest invites all eligible Iranians to participate in this election, in line with their civil and political rights.

This statement is issued in line with Article 53 and 54 of Presidential Election Law of the Islamic Republic of Iran.