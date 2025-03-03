The General Prosecutor's Office reveals the secret plan of the Potra group to destabilize the country

Versiunea în limba română

The Prosecutor's Office of the General Prosecutor's Office presented on Friday the dangerous plot hatched by Horaţiu Potra and his group made up of former fighters from the Foreign Legion, an organization that according to law enforcement officers had close ties to Călin Georgescu and intended to infiltrate peaceful protests in order to generate chaos through violent actions.

According to the investigation, the group's action plan was established during a meeting held on December 7 at a riding club in Ilfov County. Prosecutors indicate that this meeting was coordinated by Călin Georgescu, who imposed the rules of interaction and dictated the course of the event.

Among the participants in this meeting were Călin Georgescu - considered by prosecutors to be the strategic leader of the meeting, Horaţiu Potra - the operational coordinator of the paramilitary group; Eugen Sechila - Georgescu's bodyguard, Alexandru Vornicu - Georgescu's driver and bodyguard, and Marin Burcea - Georgescu's bodyguard.

Investigators note that Georgescu "had a dominant attitude" and demonstrated "unquestionable authority over the other participants" in the discussion. During that meeting, "strategic decisions, meticulously planned," were established, which began to be implemented immediately after the event.

According to prosecutors, just a few hours after the December 7 meeting, Călin Georgescu contacted Dan Grăjdeanu, the leader of the neo-legionnaire organization Frăţia Ortodoxă, by phone. During the call, Georgescu allegedly told him that he would receive a concrete sign in the coming days, ending the conversation with the phrase "life or country." This detail, according to investigators, suggests coordination between the paramilitary group and other extremist structures. Also, on December 4, Georgescu contacted Eugen Sechila, stating that there was a plan about which he would provide details at the meeting. During the conversation, he allegedly stated that he would "clamp down like a vise those who attack the family".

Simultaneously with the organization of the violent actions, Horaţiu Potra's close associates were conducting a disinformation campaign on social networks. Their goal was to mislead public opinion, promoting the idea that the Romanian authorities intended to provoke violence during the protests in order to discredit state institutions and generate a climate of fear among the population.

The investigation conducted by the General Prosecutor's Office also reveals that the hard core of the group was made up of 20 former Foreign Legion fighters, subordinate to Horaţiu Potra. They were considered the "most trusted" members of the group and had extensive experience in urban combat, the use of lethal weapons and explosives.

"Instead of a spontaneous protest, the group can apply tactics of infiltration, provocation of law enforcement and manipulation of the crowd. The lack of moral constraints makes them guided exclusively by financial and strategic interests, which turns them into an extremely dangerous factor of instability," prosecutors claim.

Furthermore, the mercenaries in Potra's group "have the ability and will to use lethal force to achieve their objectives."

During searches conducted on February 27, law enforcement discovered an impressive arsenal in the homes of Potra and his associates, consisting of: 10 military defensive grenades; 19 military offensive grenades; a grenade launcher; 15 pistols; 6 submachine guns; a submachine gun; hundreds of cartridges; 4 pieces of explosive materials; approximately 3.5 million dollars and 27 kilograms of gold.

According to the expert report submitted to the file, the discovered arsenal represents "a major danger to the lives of individuals and national security". Specialists point out that the use of these explosive devices in a crowd could generate an extremely high level of panic, comparable to a terrorist attack.

The plan developed by Potra's group was to be implemented on December 8, 2024, after the Constitutional Court annulled the presidential elections on December 6, but the authorities intervened in time. The mercenaries coordinated by Horaţiu Potra were intercepted while traveling to Bucharest, thus preventing the outbreak of large-scale violence.

Prosecutors from the General Prosecutor's Office also claim that we are dealing with an extremely well-organized plot, designed to destabilize public order and affect national security. The investigation is ongoing, and authorities are still analyzing the links between this group and other entities that could be involved in similar actions.