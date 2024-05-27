The hurricane season is shaping up to be an unprecedented one

Versiunea în limba română

Extreme natural phenomena multiply and increase in intensity. The 2024 North Atlantic hurricane season, which is expected to begin this week, is shaping up to be "extraordinary" and could include four to seven Category 3 or greater hurricanes, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) forecast. . "This season promises to be extraordinary," NOAA Director Rick Spinrad warned last week during a press conference. Taking into account all major storms, the agency has never predicted such a high number for its May estimates, he added. These forecasts are mainly related to developments for the future in terms of the La Nina meteorological phenomenon, as well as in terms of very high temperatures in the Atlantic Ocean, NOAA said. In total, between 17 and 25 named storms (with winds over 40 miles per hour) could develop, according to NOAA. Of these, between eight and 13 could become hurricanes (with winds over 119 kilometers per hour), of which between four and seven are Category 3 or higher (with winds starting at 178 kilometers per hour). The La Nina weather phenomenon develops in the Pacific Ocean, but has consequences for the entire planet. The opposite phenomenon, El Nino, appeared last year and has the opposite tendency to moderate the activity of hurricanes in the North Atlantic. The hurricane season in the Atlantic Ocean runs from the beginning of June to the end of November. These hurricanes can prove devastating both materially and in terms of the danger represented to people's lives, especially in the southern states of the United States. In 2022, Hurricane Ian devastated Florida, leaving behind dozens of victims and causing more than 100 billion dollars in damages alone. In general, as the climate warms, hurricanes become stronger, fueled by warming ocean surfaces, according to some scientists.