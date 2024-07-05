The IOC denies the cancellation of the Paris Olympics

Versiunea în limba română

The Paris Olympics have constantly faced all kinds of threats. The consequences of the pandemic, terrorism, war, political conflicts are some of these threats, which are not related to sport, but influence it. The International Olympic Committee (IOC) denied rumors related to an article published in the French press, according to which the possibility of canceling the Olympic Games in Paris is being considered. Le Journal du Dimache and Le Point reported that IOC President Thomas Bach was "appalled by Emmanuel Macron's June 9 dissolution" of the French National Assembly and gave himself "a deadline of mid-July to confirm, cancel or postpone the Paris Games", which would take place between July 26 and August 11. "This is clearly part of the ongoing disinformation campaign against France, the IOC, its president and the Olympic Games. It has no basis in fact. The IOC President and the entire Olympic movement are looking forward to an excellent Olympic Games in Paris 2024, starting with the opening ceremony on July 26," the IOC denied in a message posted on its social networks. The organizing committee of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games also said it would "investigate the origin of this false information" broadcast by Le Point and picked up by Le JDD. Beyond these denials, the situation on the ground is not encouraging at all, even the members of the organizing committee admit that they are continuously facing all kinds of problems.