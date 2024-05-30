Ediţiile BURSA• Evenimentele BURSA• Suplimentele BURSA
English Newsletter RSS Facebook Contact Autentificare
home
editorial
politică
piaţa de capital
bănci-asigurări
investiţii personale
companii
internaţional
cotaţii
secţiuni
arhivă

The labor market: small companies are ... "big employers"

O.D.
English Section / 30 mai

The labor market: small companies are ... "big employers"

Versiunea în limba română

The domestic labor market is full of surprises. Almost 7,500 small and very small companies, with no more than 50 employees, have put more than 50,000 jobs on the market since the beginning of the year until now, according to a recruitment platform. Compared to the 120,000 jobs posted by all employers, the number represents almost half of the positions open for candidates. Depending on the size, the next most active companies were those with between 51 and 250 employees and only then the very large ones, with over 250 employees. Bogdan Badea, CEO of eJobs.ro, explained: "Retail remains, also in this segment of employers, the field with the most available jobs, with 12,000 jobs posted in the last 5 months. 9,000 jobs were posted by employers from services, 6,200 from tourism and 6,000 from construction. More than three quarters of these jobs belong to employers from Romania, 10% to employers from outside the country and approximately 5% are remote jobs". The greatest need for candidates comes from small and medium-sized companies in Bucharest and Ilfov, Cluj-Napoca, Iasi, Brasov, Timisoara and Constanţa, and the profile they most frequently look for is that of entry-level candidates (who have between 0 and 2 years of experience), followed by mid-level candidates (2-5 years of experience), but also candidates who have no experience at all. Seniors (more than 5 years of experience) and managers represent the categories least targeted by small and very small employers. Bogdan Badea also explained: "As an element of specificity for this segment of companies, we see an increased availability compared to larger companies to hire part-time and seasonal / on a project basis. Thus, from the total number of part-time jobs, more than half are posted by companies that have at most 50 employees. The percentage increases even more in the case of project-based jobs, where 75% of the total belong to small and medium-sized companies. However, we do not see an internship culture -, these remaining rather in the area of large, multinational companies". Small and medium-sized companies are much more open about publishing salaries in job ads. If, on a general level, salaries are mentioned in 36% of the advertisements, in the case of small and very small companies this percentage exceeds 50%. The companies that show the highest level of transparency are those in retail, services, tourism, transport / logistics and call center / BPO. According to official data, at the beginning of May, the number of active micro-enterprises in Romania was 413,466.

Reader's Opinion

Accord

By writing your opinion here you confirm that you have read the rules below and that you consent to them.

DIN ACEEAŞI SECŢIUNE

English Section

Citeşte toate articolele din English Section

Actualitate

Citeşte toate articolele din Actualitate

Ziarul BURSA

30 mai

Citeşte Ziarul BURSA din 30 mai

Cotaţii Internaţionale

vezi aici mai multe cotaţii

Bursa Construcţiilor

www.constructiibursa.ro

Ziarul BURSA

30 mai
Ediţia din 30.05.2024

Consultă arhiva ziarului
Conferinţa BURSA “Piaţa financiar-bancară”
APA NOVA
e-infra.ro
fngcimm.ro
danescu.ro
arsc.ro
Stiri Locale

Curs valutar BNR

29 Mai. 2024
Euro (EUR)Euro4.9762
Dolar SUA (USD)Dolar SUA4.5851
Franc elveţian (CHF)Franc elveţian5.0237
Liră sterlină (GBP)Liră sterlină5.8519
Gram de aur (XAU)Gram de aur345.7888

convertor valutar

»=
?

mai multe cotaţii valutare

Cotaţii Emitenţi BVB
mastercommunications.ro

JURNAL BURSIER

mai multe articole

Cotaţii fonduri mutuale

SECŢIUNEA VIDEO

mai multe articole

Video
Teatrul Național I. L. Caragiale Bucuresti
everythinghr.live
thediplomat.ro
32.aicps.ro
roenergy.eu
Studiul 'Imperiul Roman subjugă Împărăţia lui Dumnezeu'
The study 'The Roman Empire subjugates the Kingdom of God'
BURSA
BURSA
Împărăţia lui Dumnezeu pe Pământ
The Kingdom of God on Earth
Carte - Golden calf - the meaning of interest rate
Carte - The crisis solution terminus a quo
www.agerpres.ro
www.dreptonline.ro
www.hipo.ro

Despre Noi

Adresa redacţiei "BURSA":
str. Popa Tatu nr.71, sector 1, Bucureşti, cod 010804.

Date contactare

Andreea Cristea - 0725.558.165
Elena Maftei - 0735.010.172
Andreea Roşoiu - 0724.381.118

E-mail: marketing@bursa.ro

Contacţi-ne aici
Politica de confidenţialitate

Politica de confidenţialitate explică în ce fel prelucrăm datele cu caracter personal. Citeşte Politica de Confidenţialitate

Despre Cookies

Cookie-ul este un fisier de mici dimensiuni, format din litere şi cifre, care va fi stocat pe computerul, terminalul mobil sau alte echipamente ale unui utilizator de pe care se accesează internetul. Citeşte Despre Cookies

Politica de retur

Politica de retur explică conditiile, procedurile si modalitatile de retur ale produselor achizitionate la distanta. Citeşte Politica de Retur

Newsletter

Am citit şi sunt de acord cu Politica de Confidenţialitate.

Abonaţi-vă gratuit la newsletter şi veţi fi informat care sunt ştirile şi articolele publicate zilnic pe site-ul BURSA.
Vezi Newsletter.

Copyright © 2003-2024 SC Meta Ring SRL. Toate drepturile rezervate.

 

Legea copyright-ului şi tratatele internaţionale protejează acest site. Nimic din acest site ori din site-urile afiliate nu poate fi reprodus sub nici o formă şi în nici un fel fără permisiunea în prealabil scrisă de la Meta Ring SRL. Reproducerea neautorizată a acestui site şi a celor afiliate, ori a oricărei părţi ce le compun va atrage după sine pedepsirea conform legislaţiei în vigoare. Pentru "revista presei" realizată de mijloace de difuzare în masă, articolele pot fi citate fără cost doar în limita a 300 de semne, dar fără a depăşi jumătate din articolul sau ştirea în cauză. În mod obligatoriu, în aceste cazuri, trebuie citată sursa informaţiei.

adb