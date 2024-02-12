Ediţiile BURSA• Evenimentele BURSA• Suplimentele BURSA
English Newsletter RSS Facebook Contact Autentificare
home
editorial
politică
piaţa de capital
bănci-asigurări
investiţii personale
companii
internaţional
cotaţii
secţiuni
arhivă

The Ministry of Education confirms the "legality" of ARACIP

O.D.
English Section / 12 februarie

The Ministry of Education confirms the "legality" of ARACIP

Versiunea în limba română

The legality of the functioning of certain institutions must be confirmed by the authorities from time to time. The situation may seem, from a distance, at least bizarre. The Ministry of Education specified that the Romanian Agency for Quality Assurance in Pre-University Education operates according to legal provisions. According to the Ministry of Education, ARACIP operates on the basis of Government Decision no. 155/2022 regarding the approval of the Regulation on the organization and operation of the Romanian Agency for Quality Assurance in Pre-University Education. The Ministry of Education specifies that ARACIP operates in accordance with the provisions of the Pre-university Education Law no. 198/2023, "with subsequent amendments and additions":

"The establishment of the Romanian Agency for Quality Assurance and Inspection in Pre-University Education is carried out by reorganizing the Romanian Agency for Quality Assurance in Pre-University Education, which is being abolished, and by taking over the duties and personnel performing general inspection and thematic inspection duties from the county school inspectorates /The School Inspectorate of the Municipality of Bucharest. (...) The Romanian Agency for Quality Assurance and Inspection in Pre-University Education is established, a public institution of national interest, with legal personality, under the coordination of the Ministry of Education, through the reorganization of the Romanian Agency for Quality Assurance in Pre-University Education, which is being abolished, and by taking over the responsibilities and personnel who perform general inspection and thematic inspection duties from the county school inspectorates/School Inspectorate of the Municipality of Bucharest". At the same time, the Ministry of Education maintains, in accordance with the provisions of art. 1 paragraph (3) of Order no. 6072/2023 of August 31, 2023 regarding the approval of transitional measures applicable at the level of the national pre-university and higher education system: "Until the development of the methodologies, regulations and other normative acts necessary for the implementation of Law no. 198/2023, the provisions shall apply regarding the organization, functioning of the pre-university education system and the development of the educational process found or entered into force on September 1, 2023". "Regarding the aforementioned legal norms, ARACIP currently operates legally based on the provisions of GD no. 155/2022, the quality assessment activity in pre-university education institutions being carried out on the basis of: GD no. 993/2020 regarding the approval of the Methodology of institutional evaluation in order to authorize, accredit and periodically evaluate the organizations providing education, GD no. 994/2020 regarding the approval of the provisional operation authorization standards and the accreditation and periodic external evaluation standards in pre-university education", the Ministry of Education also claims.

The reaction of the Ministry of Education comes in the context of the emergence of information according to which ARACIP is operating illegally.

Reader's Opinion

Accord

By writing your opinion here you confirm that you have read the rules below and that you consent to them.

DIN ACEEAŞI SECŢIUNE

English Section

Citeşte toate articolele din English Section

Actualitate

Citeşte toate articolele din Actualitate

Ziarul BURSA

12 februarie

Citeşte Ziarul BURSA din 12 februarie

Cotaţii Internaţionale

vezi aici mai multe cotaţii

Bursa Construcţiilor

www.constructiibursa.ro

Ziarul BURSA

12 februarie
Ediţia din 12.02.2024

Consultă arhiva ziarului
unnpr.ro
danescu.ro
arsc.ro
raobooks.com
Stiri Locale

Curs valutar BNR

09 Feb. 2024
Euro (EUR)Euro4.9770
Dolar SUA (USD)Dolar SUA4.6214
Franc elveţian (CHF)Franc elveţian5.2792
Liră sterlină (GBP)Liră sterlină5.8258
Gram de aur (XAU)Gram de aur301.9565

convertor valutar

»=
?

mai multe cotaţii valutare

Cotaţii Emitenţi BVB
targuldeturism.ro

JURNAL BURSIER

mai multe articole

Cotaţii fonduri mutuale

SECŢIUNEA VIDEO

mai multe articole

Video
Teatrul Național I. L. Caragiale Bucuresti
Studiul 'Imperiul Roman subjugă Împărăţia lui Dumnezeu'
The study 'The Roman Empire subjugates the Kingdom of God'
BURSA
BURSA
Împărăţia lui Dumnezeu pe Pământ
The Kingdom of God on Earth
Carte - Golden calf - the meaning of interest rate
Carte - The crisis solution terminus a quo
www.agerpres.ro
www.dreptonline.ro
www.hipo.ro

Despre Noi

Adresa redacţiei "BURSA":
str. Popa Tatu nr.71, sector 1, Bucureşti, cod 010804.

Date contactare

Andreea Cristea - 0725.558.165
Elena Maftei - 0735.010.172
Andreea Roşoiu - 0724.381.118

E-mail: marketing@bursa.ro

Contacţi-ne aici
Politica de confidenţialitate

Politica de confidenţialitate explică în ce fel prelucrăm datele cu caracter personal. Citeşte Politica de Confidenţialitate

Despre Cookies

Cookie-ul este un fisier de mici dimensiuni, format din litere şi cifre, care va fi stocat pe computerul, terminalul mobil sau alte echipamente ale unui utilizator de pe care se accesează internetul. Citeşte Despre Cookies

Politica de retur

Politica de retur explică conditiile, procedurile si modalitatile de retur ale produselor achizitionate la distanta. Citeşte Politica de Retur

Newsletter

Am citit şi sunt de acord cu Politica de Confidenţialitate.

Abonaţi-vă gratuit la newsletter şi veţi fi informat care sunt ştirile şi articolele publicate zilnic pe site-ul BURSA.
Vezi Newsletter.

Copyright © 2003-2024 SC Meta Ring SRL. Toate drepturile rezervate.

 

Legea copyright-ului şi tratatele internaţionale protejează acest site. Nimic din acest site ori din site-urile afiliate nu poate fi reprodus sub nici o formă şi în nici un fel fără permisiunea în prealabil scrisă de la Meta Ring SRL. Reproducerea neautorizată a acestui site şi a celor afiliate, ori a oricărei părţi ce le compun va atrage după sine pedepsirea conform legislaţiei în vigoare. Pentru "revista presei" realizată de mijloace de difuzare în masă, articolele pot fi citate fără cost doar în limita a 300 de semne, dar fără a depăşi jumătate din articolul sau ştirea în cauză. În mod obligatoriu, în aceste cazuri, trebuie citată sursa informaţiei.

adb