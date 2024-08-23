Ediţiile BURSA• Evenimentele BURSA• Suplimentele BURSA
The Paralympic Games: the Athletes' Village, stormed by athletes

O.D.
English Section / 23 august

The Paralympic Games: the Athletes' Village, stormed by athletes

Versiunea în limba română

The "fever" of the debut also included the athletes who will participate in the Paralympic Games. The Sports Village, located north of Paris, came back to life with the arrival of the first athletes who will participate in the Paralympic Games, which will take place from August 28 to September 8. This competition is a tremendous opportunity for athletes to prove that they are just as capable and valuable as any other performer.

Organizers announced that more than 1.75 million tickets have already been sold to attend the various Paralympic competitions. In about ten disciplines, almost all tickets were sold out, leaving only 800,000 seats available. This increased interest reflects the public's desire to support Paralympic athletes and participate in a major sporting event. The Athletes' Village, which covers an area of 52 hectares between Saint-Denis, Saint-Ouen and Ile Saint-Denis, will host up to 9,000 people during the Paralympic Games. Among them are the 4,400 Paralympic athletes, but also administrative agents, doctors, physiotherapists and other necessary helpers. Laurent Michaud, site director, explained that the Athletes' Village did not require significant changes between the Olympic and Paralympic Games, as it was already prepared to accommodate people with reduced mobility. He emphasized that all driveways and sidewalks are fully accessible for all athletes. The Paris 2024 Paralympic Games will host athletes from around 180 countries, including most of the 237 athletes in the French delegation. The Athletes' Village is not only a place of rest and training, but also a symbol of inclusion and respect for the effort and determination of these extraordinary athletes. The Games are a platform to change the perception of disability and promote equality in sport and society.

