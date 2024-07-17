The Polytechnic is patient with Baccalaureate diplomas

Versiunea în limba română

The National University of Science and Technology Politehnica Bucharest announces that students can enroll in the faculty even if they have not yet received their Baccalaureate diploma or graduate certificate. According to the institution, the measure comes in support of candidates who face delays in issuing these documents by the schools they graduated from: "In the current context, several pre-university education institutions have reported delays in the process of issuing Baccalaureate diplomas and of graduate certificates. In order to allow them to participate in the admission process, Politehnica Bucharest decided to allow provisional enrollment at the faculty". Candidates who do not yet hold the Baccalaureate diploma or the graduate certificate will be able to submit a declaration on their own responsibility at the time of registration allowing the Bucharest Polytechnic to have access to the data from the Integrated Information System of Education in Romania (SIIIR), and will present the official documents as soon as they are available. This temporary measure aims to ensure fair and non-discriminatory access to higher education for all candidates, the university explains.

The National University of Science and Technology Politehnica Bucharest has July 19 as the deadline for submitting the application file. Politehnica Bucharest organizes an admissions competition for all 21 faculties - 15 in the Bucharest University Center and six in the Pitesti University Center. The faculties in Bucharest are: Faculty of Electrical Engineering (IE); Faculty of Energy (Energy); Faculty of Automation and Computers (AC); Faculty of Electronics, Telecommunications and Information Technology (ETTI); Faculty of Mechanical and Mechatronic Engineering (IMM); Faculty of Industrial Engineering and Robotics (IIR); Faculty of Biotechnical Systems Engineering (ISB); Faculty of Transport (TR); Faculty of Aerospace Engineering (IA); Faculty of Materials Science and Engineering (SIM); Faculty of Chemical Engineering and Biotechnologies (ICB); Faculty of Engineering in Foreign Languages (ILS); Faculty of Applied Sciences (SA); Faculty of Medical Engineering (IM); Faculty of Entrepreneurship, Engineering and Business Management (AIMA). The six faculties in the Pitesti University Center are: Faculty of Sciences, Physical Education and Computer Science (SEFI); Faculty of Mechanics and Technology (MT); Faculty of Electronics, Communications and Computers (ECC); Faculty of Economic Sciences and Law (SED); Faculty of Educational Sciences, Social Sciences and Psychology (SESSP); Faculty of Theology, Letters, History and Arts (TLIA). Candidates who have registered for the faculties and fields for which admission takes place through a competition with written tests will take these tests on July 22.