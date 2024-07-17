Ediţiile BURSA• Evenimentele BURSA• Suplimentele BURSA
English Newsletter RSS Facebook Contact Autentificare
home
editorial
politică
piaţa de capital
bănci-asigurări
investiţii personale
companii
internaţional
cotaţii
secţiuni
arhivă

The Polytechnic is patient with Baccalaureate diplomas

O.D.
English Section / 17 iulie

Photo source: upb.ro

Photo source: upb.ro

Versiunea în limba română

The National University of Science and Technology Politehnica Bucharest announces that students can enroll in the faculty even if they have not yet received their Baccalaureate diploma or graduate certificate. According to the institution, the measure comes in support of candidates who face delays in issuing these documents by the schools they graduated from: "In the current context, several pre-university education institutions have reported delays in the process of issuing Baccalaureate diplomas and of graduate certificates. In order to allow them to participate in the admission process, Politehnica Bucharest decided to allow provisional enrollment at the faculty". Candidates who do not yet hold the Baccalaureate diploma or the graduate certificate will be able to submit a declaration on their own responsibility at the time of registration allowing the Bucharest Polytechnic to have access to the data from the Integrated Information System of Education in Romania (SIIIR), and will present the official documents as soon as they are available. This temporary measure aims to ensure fair and non-discriminatory access to higher education for all candidates, the university explains.

The National University of Science and Technology Politehnica Bucharest has July 19 as the deadline for submitting the application file. Politehnica Bucharest organizes an admissions competition for all 21 faculties - 15 in the Bucharest University Center and six in the Pitesti University Center. The faculties in Bucharest are: Faculty of Electrical Engineering (IE); Faculty of Energy (Energy); Faculty of Automation and Computers (AC); Faculty of Electronics, Telecommunications and Information Technology (ETTI); Faculty of Mechanical and Mechatronic Engineering (IMM); Faculty of Industrial Engineering and Robotics (IIR); Faculty of Biotechnical Systems Engineering (ISB); Faculty of Transport (TR); Faculty of Aerospace Engineering (IA); Faculty of Materials Science and Engineering (SIM); Faculty of Chemical Engineering and Biotechnologies (ICB); Faculty of Engineering in Foreign Languages (ILS); Faculty of Applied Sciences (SA); Faculty of Medical Engineering (IM); Faculty of Entrepreneurship, Engineering and Business Management (AIMA). The six faculties in the Pitesti University Center are: Faculty of Sciences, Physical Education and Computer Science (SEFI); Faculty of Mechanics and Technology (MT); Faculty of Electronics, Communications and Computers (ECC); Faculty of Economic Sciences and Law (SED); Faculty of Educational Sciences, Social Sciences and Psychology (SESSP); Faculty of Theology, Letters, History and Arts (TLIA). Candidates who have registered for the faculties and fields for which admission takes place through a competition with written tests will take these tests on July 22.

Reader's Opinion

Accord

By writing your opinion here you confirm that you have read the rules below and that you consent to them.

DIN ACEEAŞI SECŢIUNE

English Section

Citeşte toate articolele din English Section

Actualitate

Citeşte toate articolele din Actualitate

Ziarul BURSA

17 iulie

Citeşte Ziarul BURSA din 17 iulie

Pe scurt

Cotaţii Internaţionale

vezi aici mai multe cotaţii

Bursa Construcţiilor

www.constructiibursa.ro

Comanda carte

Ziarul BURSA

17 iulie
Ediţia din 17.07.2024

Consultă arhiva ziarului
digi.ro
danescu.ro
arsc.ro
Stiri Locale

Curs valutar BNR

16 Iul. 2024
Euro (EUR)Euro4.9655
Dolar SUA (USD)Dolar SUA4.5555
Franc elveţian (CHF)Franc elveţian5.0873
Liră sterlină (GBP)Liră sterlină5.9096
Gram de aur (XAU)Gram de aur357.7186

convertor valutar

»=
?

mai multe cotaţii valutare

Cotaţii Emitenţi BVB

JURNAL BURSIER

mai multe articole

Cotaţii fonduri mutuale

SECŢIUNEA VIDEO

mai multe articole

Video
Teatrul Național I. L. Caragiale Bucuresti
letapebytourdefrance.com
roenergy.eu
rommedica.ro
Studiul 'Imperiul Roman subjugă Împărăţia lui Dumnezeu'
The study 'The Roman Empire subjugates the Kingdom of God'
BURSA
BURSA
Împărăţia lui Dumnezeu pe Pământ
The Kingdom of God on Earth
Carte - Golden calf - the meaning of interest rate
Carte - The crisis solution terminus a quo
www.agerpres.ro
www.dreptonline.ro
www.hipo.ro

Despre Noi

Adresa redacţiei "BURSA":
str. Popa Tatu nr.71, sector 1, Bucureşti, cod 010804.

Date contactare

Andreea Cristea - 0725.558.165
Elena Maftei - 0735.010.172
Andreea Roşoiu - 0724.381.118

E-mail: marketing@bursa.ro

Contacţi-ne aici
Politica de confidenţialitate

Politica de confidenţialitate explică în ce fel prelucrăm datele cu caracter personal. Citeşte Politica de Confidenţialitate

Despre Cookies

Cookie-ul este un fisier de mici dimensiuni, format din litere şi cifre, care va fi stocat pe computerul, terminalul mobil sau alte echipamente ale unui utilizator de pe care se accesează internetul. Citeşte Despre Cookies

Politica de retur

Politica de retur explică conditiile, procedurile si modalitatile de retur ale produselor achizitionate la distanta. Citeşte Politica de Retur

Newsletter

Am citit şi sunt de acord cu Politica de Confidenţialitate.

Abonaţi-vă gratuit la newsletter şi veţi fi informat care sunt ştirile şi articolele publicate zilnic pe site-ul BURSA.
Vezi Newsletter.

Copyright © 2003-2024 SC Meta Ring SRL. Toate drepturile rezervate.

 

Legea copyright-ului şi tratatele internaţionale protejează acest site. Nimic din acest site ori din site-urile afiliate nu poate fi reprodus sub nici o formă şi în nici un fel fără permisiunea în prealabil scrisă de la Meta Ring SRL. Reproducerea neautorizată a acestui site şi a celor afiliate, ori a oricărei părţi ce le compun va atrage după sine pedepsirea conform legislaţiei în vigoare. Pentru "revista presei" realizată de mijloace de difuzare în masă, articolele pot fi citate fără cost doar în limita a 300 de semne, dar fără a depăşi jumătate din articolul sau ştirea în cauză. În mod obligatoriu, în aceste cazuri, trebuie citată sursa informaţiei.

adb