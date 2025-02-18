Ediţiile BURSA• Evenimentele BURSA• Suplimentele BURSA
The "President-elect" does not know the law

George Marinescu
English Section / 18 februarie

Photo source: facebook / Călin Georgescu

Călin Georgescu, who is presented by Realitatea Plus as the "president-elect", does not know the legislation of the country he wants to lead, more precisely, he does not know the provisions regarding the Constitutional Court of Romania. Călin Georgescu's recent statements, made on the aforementioned TV station, in which he asks the Constitutional Court of Romania (CCR) to decide on the resumption of the second round of the presidential elections, after the said Court annulled the entire election on December 6, 2024, represent a gross ignorance of the legal provisions.

According to Law no. 47/1992 on the organization and functioning of the Constitutional Court, as well as Articles 29 and 146 of the Constitution, the CCR may be notified of various constitutional issues only by the President of Romania, the Presidents of the two Chambers of Parliament, the Government, the People's Advocate, the courts, deputies and senators or political parties, under certain conditions provided for by law. Nowhere does the text of the law provide for the possibility that any citizen, even an election candidate, may imperatively request a decision of such a scope as that requested by Călin Georgescu.

Moreover, the veiled threats addressed to the CCR and the nine judges of the Court regarding their indictment for high treason represent not only an attack on the rule of law, but also a real threat to democracy in our country.

This is not the first time that Călin Georgescu or those around him have shown ignorance of the legislation in force. Recently, Maria Vasii stated that an international arbitration tribunal would have obliged the Romanian state, based on the law ratifying the agreement between Romania and Canada on the foreign investment regime, to resume the second round of last year's presidential elections.

However, as the legal specialists of the BURSA Newspaper and even the European deputy Gheorghe Piperea - professor with a doctorate at the Faculty of Law of the University of Bucharest - showed, the statements of Călin Georgescu's lawyer were devoid of any legal foundation.

