The Romanian Cultural Institute offers scholarships for architects, historians, researchers

The Romanian Cultural Institute has launched three calls for applications for the "Lucian Blaga," "Woodrow Wilson," and "Ion Mincu" scholarships, aimed at Romanian researchers, architects, and professionals from various fields. Interested and eligible individuals can submit their applications according to the schedule for each scholarship. According to ICR: "Through the scholarship program, which includes nine distinct scholarships offered annually by ICR to a number of 25 professionals from various fields, the Romanian Cultural Institute supports their specialized training efforts, ensuring permanent communication between various international platforms to support and capitalize on their work results."

The "Lucian Blaga" scholarships are addressed to Romanian researchers and consist of a subsidy for a 3-month internship for documentation and scientific research in a cultural institution in another country relevant to the proposed research. This program is dedicated to academic exchanges, targeting doctoral students and/or established researchers working on a topic of interest for Romanian research directly related to a broader theme that involves a period of research conducted in the foreign academic environment (universities, research institutes, libraries, etc.) of the country under study by the candidates, in preparation for doctoral or research papers to be published. The selection is made by an independent committee of specialists based on the received application files, which must include, among other things, two letters of recommendation and the confirmation letter(s) from the institutions where they will carry out the research internship, contacted in advance by the candidates. The fields for which evaluation and selection are organized include research and documentation in the fields of visual arts, curation and art criticism, museology/museum studies, music and musicology, journalism, translations, architecture, urbanism and design, literature and literary criticism, cultural heritage, cultural management, economics, humanities and social sciences, cultural diplomacy, cultural and/or scientific exchange. The deadline for submitting applications is March 12, 2024, at 4:00 PM, Romania time, and a scholarship of 5,000 euros is awarded.

The "Woodrow Wilson" scholarships are aimed at Romanian researchers and professionals in fields such as history, public policy, law, political and administrative sciences, international relations, European affairs, security studies, education, journalism, economics, who carry out research projects that can result in formulating recommendations or proposals in the field of public policies. Candidates must already be involved in research projects related to Romania's current priorities or recent past, with a component targeting public policies, including in the European context or in transatlantic relations. Candidates must hold a PhD in their field of activity or be in the process of writing their doctoral thesis. Priority will be given to candidates who have published books in their field of expertise, articles in ISI-recognized scientific journals, or extensive reports on analyses and policy proposals developed within international development projects; candidates addressing topics in international relations, European affairs, economics, education, security policies, social policies. Eligible candidates for this type of scholarship must be Romanian citizens who are eligible for a J-1 visa. The fields for which evaluation and selection are organized include history, public policy, law, political and administrative sciences, international relations, European affairs, security studies, education, journalism, economics. The deadline for submitting applications is March 14, 2024, at 4:00 PM, and the amounts awarded are 14,000 USD per scholarship (of which 4,000 USD represent administrative expenses).

The "Ion Mincu" scholarships are awarded to Romanian architects for the preparation of scientific papers on a topic relevant to the Romanian academic community, for a period of two months, within institutions both abroad and in Romania. This type of scholarship was inaugurated in 2013, aiming to encourage architecture graduates at master's and doctoral levels in their fields of activity and to improve their studies for two months within prestigious educational and research institutions in Europe and in the country, chosen by candidates based on pre-designed research projects. Two scholarships are awarded annually, each worth 4,500 euros. The selection is made by an independent committee of specialists based on the received application files. The fields for which evaluation and selection are organized include architecture, urbanism, conservation of cultural and historical heritage. The deadline for submitting applications is March 15, 2024, at 4:00 PM, Romania time.

ICR will launch in the coming days three more scholarships, aimed at foreign researchers (3 beneficiaries), professional translators (5 beneficiaries), and trainee translators (5 beneficiaries), with a total value of 70,000 euros.