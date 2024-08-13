The simulation calendar for the National Assessment and Baccalaureate

Versiunea în limba română

The big exams are being prepared from the holidays. This is not only true for students. The Minister of Education, Ligia Deca, published the calendar proposal for the simulations for the National Assessment and Baccalaureate 2025. For the simulation of the National Assessment, the dates of March 17, 2025 for Romanian Language and Literature, March 18, 2025 for Mathematics and March 19, 2025 for Language were submitted maternal, and the results would be published on March 31. Regarding the simulation of the Baccalaureate exam, the tests would take place between March 24 and 27, 2025, and it is proposed to announce the results on April 8. On March 24, the written test for Romanian Language and Literature is proposed, on March 25 - the mandatory test of the profile, March 26 - the test of the choice of the profile and specialization and March 27 - Mother Language and Literature. According to the minister:

"Dear teachers and parents, we have taken into account your suggestions that the dates of the simulations for the National Assessment and the Baccalaureate be published earlier. Therefore, as a novelty compared to previous school years, we set the dates of the national simulations before the start of the school year". Deca stated that this proposal will soon be launched in public consultation by the Ministry of Education, together with the proposals for calendars for the national exams.