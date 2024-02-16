Ediţiile BURSA• Evenimentele BURSA• Suplimentele BURSA
The situation in Ukraine - one of the topics of debate at the Munich Security Conference

George Marinescu
English Section / 16 februarie

Pgoto source: nato.int

Pgoto source: nato.int

Versiunea în limba română

The global geostrategic and political situation, the military support given to Ukraine, the tensions in the Middle East and in the Indo-Pacific area, the recent statements of the former American president Donald Trump are only part of the topics of discussion that will be addressed these days within the of the 60th Munich Security Conference, which they are expected to attend from today until Sunday over 50 heads of state and government and over 100 ministers from around the world.

The conference is one of the most important forums for debates and exchanges of views on topical issues and international security policies, and according to the organizers, the agenda of this year's edition will include discussions about Europe's role in security and defense, the consequences of Russia's war of aggression against Ukraine, new visions of the global order, the security implications of climate change.

The first high-ranking foreign official to arrive in Munich since yesterday is the American Vice President Kamala Harris, who will be joined today by the Secretary of State Antony Blinken, who will arrive in Germany after yesterday being on an official visit to Albania, where he had talks with the representatives of the central authorities in Tirana. According to German media, at the event in Munich, Kamala Harris will try to reassure European allies that the US will not change its commitment to comply with Article 5 on common defense, despite the statements of former US President Donald Trump last week .

Volodymyr Zelensky, the president of Ukraine, will also give a speech at the Security Conference tomorrow, who will arrive in Germany after signing a bilateral security agreement with France today in Paris with President Emmanuel Macron. The Elysee Palace announced yesterday: "As Russia's war of aggression against Ukraine soon enters its third year, this visit will be an opportunity for the president of the republic to reaffirm France's determination to continue providing constant support to Ukraine and its people, in the long term and with all partners". The security agreement will be signed as a result of the commitments made at the NATO Summit in Vilnius, which took place in July 2023, said the cited source, who mentioned that the presidents of Ukraine and France will provide more details in the press conference that they will support today after signing the document.

On the occasion of the visit to Germany, President Volodymyr Zlenski will have official talks with Chancellor Olaf Scholz, with US Vice President Kamala Harris, but also with other European leaders present at the Munich Security Conference, according to a press release from the Administration Presidential from Kiev.

Among the high-ranking officials present at the event in the capital of Bavaria will be Ursula von der Leyen, the president of the European Commission, but also Jens Stoltenberg - the secretary general of NATO -, who will be accompanied by the deputy secretary general Mircea Geoană.

According to a press release issued by NATO, today Jens Stoltenberg will hold a joint press conference with Ursula von der Leyen in Munich. Tomorrow, the NATO Secretary General will participate in the Security Conference, where the panel will discuss the future of Ukraine and transatlantic security.

Also during the Conference, Jens Stoltenberg will have bilateral meetings with other world leaders, with members of the US Congress and representatives of major companies in the defense industry.

