Ediţiile BURSA• Evenimentele BURSA• Suplimentele BURSA
English Newsletter RSS Facebook Contact Autentificare
home
editorial
politică
piaţa de capital
bănci-asigurări
investiţii personale
companii
internaţional
cotaţii
secţiuni
arhivă

The United Arab Emirates has the highest rate of cryptocurrency ownership globally

A.V.
English Section / 9 mai

The United Arab Emirates has the highest rate of cryptocurrency ownership globally

Versiunea în limba română

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has the largest holdings of cryptocurrencies in the world, with the country's government considered very friendly to crypto assets, according to visualcapitalist.com, which cites data from Triple-A - a crypto payment gateway - for 2023.

According to the quoted source, in the UAE there is a cryptocurrency ownership rate of over 30% among the population, i.e. three million holders.

Crypto Wealth 2023 Report by Henley & Partners. notes: "In the United Arab Emirates, the Financial Services Regulatory Authority (FSRA-ADGM) was the first to issue rules and regulations regarding the buying and selling of cryptocurrencies. The Emirates are generally very open to new technologies and have proposed zero taxes for cryptocurrency holders and businesses in the field."

Next, in second place in the mentioned ranking, is Vietnam, with a holding rate of 21.2%, respectively 21 million inhabitants who have crypto assets. According to the Crypto Council for Innovation, cryptocurrency holdings in Vietnam are tax-free, making them an attractive asset. Another reason for the high rates of crypto holdings in Vietnam appears to be the large unbanked population (people without access to financial services). Cryptocurrencies can provide an alternative way to access these services without the need for traditional banks.

On the third place in the list made by Triple-A we find the USA - with a ownership rate of 15.6%, i.e. 53 million owners, followed by Iran - with 13.5% (12 million), the Philippines - by 13.4% (16 million), Brazil - by 12% (26 million), Saudi Arabia - by 11.4% (4 million), Singapore - by 11.1% (665,000), Ukraine - by 10, 6% (4 million) and Venezuela - with 10.3% (3 million).

According to visualcapitalist.com, if the countries were included in the ranking by the number of owners of crypto assets, India would be in the first place, with 93 million, China - in the second place, with 59 million, and the USA in the place third, with 53 million.

Cryptocurrency platform at Deutsche Börse

German stock exchange operator Deutsche Börse launched a regulated cryptocurrency trading platform for institutional investors in March, according to Reuters.

Deutsche Börse had announced the plan in this regard last year, and in February 2024 it obtained additional authorizations from the German regulatory authorities.

Last month, German state bank Landesbank Baden-Wurttemberg (LBBW) announced a partnership with crypto firm Bitpanda, under which it will offer cryptocurrency-related services to its corporate clients. Initially, the partnership involves custody and trading of Bitcoin, ETH and other digital assets. The collaboration would begin with a custodial pilot program in the second half of 2024, according to ledgerinsights.com.

As part of the agreement, Bitpanda will provide LBBW with an "investing-as-a-service" infrastructure.

"Demand from our corporate clients for digital assets is increasing," said Dr. Jurgen Harengel, COO Corporate Bank of LBBW, adding: "We are convinced that crypto assets will establish themselves as a basic element for future business models. Through cooperation, we create the technical and regulatory foundations at an early stage to best support the individual crypto strategies of our corporate clients."

Bitpanda also has as clients the Austrian community bank Raiffeisenlandesbank NÖ-Wien and the German neo-bank N26.

Many of Germany's largest banks have announced plans for custody and trading of cryptocurrencies. Deutsche Bank has partnered with Taurus. Commerzbank obtained a crypto custody license from BaFin at the end of last year. DZ Bank is also preparing a crypto solution for the 737 members of the community bank Raiffeisenbank.

The competition in this regard is not only from banks, with Deutsche Börse launching its DBDX crypto trading solution. Its subsidiary, Crypto Finance, provides settlement and custody. Börse Stuttgart has been offering crypto retail services and also institutional custody for years.

Reader's Opinion

Accord

By writing your opinion here you confirm that you have read the rules below and that you consent to them.

DIN ACEEAŞI SECŢIUNE

English Section

Citeşte toate articolele din English Section

Actualitate

Citeşte toate articolele din Actualitate

Ziarul BURSA

09 mai

Citeşte Ziarul BURSA din 09 mai

Cotaţii Internaţionale

vezi aici mai multe cotaţii

Bursa Construcţiilor

www.constructiibursa.ro

Ziarul BURSA

09 mai
Ediţia din 09.05.2024

Consultă arhiva ziarului
APA NOVA
hidroelectrica.ro
fedbet.ro
danescu.ro
boromir.ro
arsc.ro
Stiri Locale

Curs valutar BNR

08 Mai. 2024
Euro (EUR)Euro4.9761
Dolar SUA (USD)Dolar SUA4.6285
Franc elveţian (CHF)Franc elveţian5.0930
Liră sterlină (GBP)Liră sterlină5.7804
Gram de aur (XAU)Gram de aur343.9028

convertor valutar

»=
?

mai multe cotaţii valutare

Cotaţii Emitenţi BVB
domeniileostrov.ro
tophotelconference.ro
mastercommunications.ro

JURNAL BURSIER

mai multe articole

Cotaţii fonduri mutuale

SECŢIUNEA VIDEO

mai multe articole

Video
Teatrul Național I. L. Caragiale Bucuresti
everythinghr.live
hipo.ro
ebcon.ro
32.aicps.ro
roenergy.eu
Studiul 'Imperiul Roman subjugă Împărăţia lui Dumnezeu'
The study 'The Roman Empire subjugates the Kingdom of God'
BURSA
BURSA
Împărăţia lui Dumnezeu pe Pământ
The Kingdom of God on Earth
Carte - Golden calf - the meaning of interest rate
Carte - The crisis solution terminus a quo
www.agerpres.ro
www.dreptonline.ro
www.hipo.ro

Despre Noi

Adresa redacţiei "BURSA":
str. Popa Tatu nr.71, sector 1, Bucureşti, cod 010804.

Date contactare

Andreea Cristea - 0725.558.165
Elena Maftei - 0735.010.172
Andreea Roşoiu - 0724.381.118

E-mail: marketing@bursa.ro

Contacţi-ne aici
Politica de confidenţialitate

Politica de confidenţialitate explică în ce fel prelucrăm datele cu caracter personal. Citeşte Politica de Confidenţialitate

Despre Cookies

Cookie-ul este un fisier de mici dimensiuni, format din litere şi cifre, care va fi stocat pe computerul, terminalul mobil sau alte echipamente ale unui utilizator de pe care se accesează internetul. Citeşte Despre Cookies

Politica de retur

Politica de retur explică conditiile, procedurile si modalitatile de retur ale produselor achizitionate la distanta. Citeşte Politica de Retur

Newsletter

Am citit şi sunt de acord cu Politica de Confidenţialitate.

Abonaţi-vă gratuit la newsletter şi veţi fi informat care sunt ştirile şi articolele publicate zilnic pe site-ul BURSA.
Vezi Newsletter.

Copyright © 2003-2024 SC Meta Ring SRL. Toate drepturile rezervate.

 

Legea copyright-ului şi tratatele internaţionale protejează acest site. Nimic din acest site ori din site-urile afiliate nu poate fi reprodus sub nici o formă şi în nici un fel fără permisiunea în prealabil scrisă de la Meta Ring SRL. Reproducerea neautorizată a acestui site şi a celor afiliate, ori a oricărei părţi ce le compun va atrage după sine pedepsirea conform legislaţiei în vigoare. Pentru "revista presei" realizată de mijloace de difuzare în masă, articolele pot fi citate fără cost doar în limita a 300 de semne, dar fără a depăşi jumătate din articolul sau ştirea în cauză. În mod obligatoriu, în aceste cazuri, trebuie citată sursa informaţiei.

adb