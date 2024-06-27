Ediţiile BURSA• Evenimentele BURSA• Suplimentele BURSA
The University of Bucharest, 8,000 places in the budget

O.D.
English Section / 27 iunie

The University of Bucharest, 8,000 places in the budget

Versiunea în limba română

Baccalaureate isn't over, but most graduates are making calculations about the college they want to attend. The University of Bucharest (UB) announces the competition for the summer admission session of almost 8,000 budget places and approximately 11,300 fee-based places.

Out of the total number of places put up for competition, 81 are allocated to Romania's priority development areas, 129 are intended for graduates of high schools located in rural areas and another 76 places are allocated to candidates of Roma ethnicity, UB states. Candidates coming from the social protection system can apply for the 34 license places intended for them, while people with special educational requirements can apply for the 25 places that have been allocated to them. Another 50 budgeted places are intended for candidates who wish to pursue their studies within the didactic master's programs run by the University of Bucharest. For the bachelor's and master's programs, the summer session of the admission contest to the UB faculties takes place between July 1 and 26, and the deadline for displaying the results is July 31. For undergraduate studies, the University of Bucharest offers candidates interested in studying at one of the 19 faculties on a budget place a number of 4,680 places, and for people interested in master's studies, it provides 3,190 budget places. The doctoral schools of the UB, which will organize admission between September 2 and 16, put up for competition 340 budget places, of which 163 places are with scholarships.

Each faculty has its own calendar that is included in the above-mentioned periods, and the data can be consulted by all those interested on the websites of the faculties. In order to support candidates, the University of Bucharest offers both the possibility to pay the registration fee online, by completing the form available at www.po.unibuc.ro, as well as the possibility to register online for the admissions competition. At the same time, the University of Bucharest organizes a special admission session for international Olympians and athletes who have won medals at European and world competitions for Olympic and chess sports and at the Olympic and Paralympic games, prior to the organization of the admission session for all candidates.

The University of Bucharest awards scholarships to pupils and students with gold, silver or bronze medals at scientific Olympiads and international competitions who choose to continue their studies in one of its 19 faculties. The scholarships are addressed to medalists at Olympic games, world and European championships, university world championships for Olympic sports and chess, including those organized for people with disabilities.

