The US and China are preparing the ground for a Biden-Xi Jinping summit next month

Versiunea în limba română

In the midst of two active, potentially world-changing conflicts in the Middle East and Europe, the US is hoping to find at least some common ground with China, as Beijing's foreign minister began a three-day visit to Washington yesterday .

During the three days of meetings, senior Biden administration officials will try to convince Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi that it is critical for his country to step up its role on the world stage if it wants to be considered a player. major international responsible, notes time.com.

Until the closing of the edition, yesterday, no official statements were made regarding these meetings.

According to foreign media, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and President Joe Biden's national security adviser Jake Sullivan were expected to urge China to play a constructive role in both the Israel-Hamas war and the Russia-Ukraine war.

The international press also writes that these meetings seem to set the stage for a summit between President Joe Biden and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping next month, which will take place on the sidelines of an Asia-Pacific economic cooperation forum that will take place in San Francisco.

The US was disappointed by China because of the support given to Russia in the war against Ukraine and its "silence" regarding the situation in the Middle East. In addition, the world's two largest economies have conflicting views on issues such as human rights, climate change, Taiwan, the South China Sea and North Korea.

However, both sides expressed their desire to hold talks.

In the context of the current meetings in the US, Ryan Hass, director of the John L. Thornton China Center at the Brookings Institute, a think-tank in Washington, said as quoted by time.com: "Wang Yi's visit will be one of the points of final contact in laying the groundwork for the Biden-Xi meeting. Wang's meetings in Washington will outline the topics the two leaders will discuss when they meet in November. They enable the two great powers of the world to pursue coordinated efforts to limit the escalation or expansion of violence in Ukraine and the Middle East."

For his part, Yun Sun, director of the China Program at the Stimson Center, another Washington think-tank, said: "Wang's trip indicates that the Xi-Biden summit is almost certain. Wang is here to pave the way for Xi's trip to San Francisco. This is the main point of the trip. It means that issues will be negotiated, solutions will be discussed and details will be deliberated and noted. The APEC summit will take place in 20 days, so time is of the essence. Wang's trip means Xi is coming. Xi's arrival means meeting with Biden. The Xi-Biden summit means efforts to stabilize China-US bilateral relations".

It should be noted that high-ranking American officials, including Secretary of State Antony Blinken, visited Beijing this year.

• Xi Jinping: "China is willing to cooperate with the United States"

Chinese President Xi Jinping said on Wednesday that his country is willing to cooperate with the United States if both sides take into account their differences and respond to global issues in collaboration, Chinese state media reported, according to Reuters.

In Xi Jinping's opinion, it is extremely important for the whole world if Beijing and Washington can find the "correct" way to coexist.

The call of the Chinese leader aims for more stable future bilateral ties, based on "mutual respect, peaceful coexistence and mutually beneficial cooperation".

Xi Jinping conveyed his views through a letter addressed to the National Committee for US-China Relations in New York, on the occasion of the annual dinner of this organization. The official Xinhua news agency reports that Joe Biden sent a congratulatory message to the committee.