The US and China have resumed their high-level dialogue

American President Joe Biden and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping managed to restore, during a meeting that took place on Wednesday, near San Francisco, the dialogue put on hold for a year.

According to AFP, Joe Biden stated, in a press conference, that the meeting ended "with real progress" and welcomed the "constructive and productive" discussions with Xi Jinping, announcing an agreement aimed at restoring military communications between the two countries. "I just finished a few hours of talks with President Xi and I think these were the most constructive and productive discussions I've had," the Leader from the White House emphasized.

Instead, answering a question, Joe Biden declared that he considers his Chinese counterpart a "dictator", specifying: "He is a dictator in the sense that, here is a man who leads a country, a communist country, which is based on a form of government totally different from ours".

The American president stated that he wants to "make sure that the rivalry between the US and China does not degenerate into conflict".

For his part, Xi Jinping, who warned of the consequences of a confrontation between the two big economies, estimated that his country and the United States "cannot turn their backs". The Chinese leader said: "The planet is big enough for our countries to prosper. I strongly believe in a promising future for the bilateral relationship".

Xi Jinping drew attention, however, to any attempt by the United States to "reshape" China, while asking his American counterpart to "stop arming Taiwan and support the peaceful reunification of China." The leader from Beijing emphasized: "The reunification of China will be achieved, it is inevitable."

In this context, Joe Biden asked the Chinese president to "respect the electoral process" that will take place next year in Taiwan.

• China considers Biden "irresponsible" for calling Xi Jinping a "dictator".

Yesterday, China criticized the statements of American President Joe Biden, who once again called the Chinese head of state Xi Jinping a "dictator", reports EFE.

"This statement is extremely erroneous and constitutes an irresponsible political act. China firmly opposes it," Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Mao Ning said in a press conference, noting: "It should be noted that there are always people with ulterior motives who try to incite and undermine relations between China and the United States United. Those people are very aware of who is trying to provoke relations between China and the United States, but they will not succeed."

The American president called Xi Jinping a "dictator" for the first time at a fundraiser that took place in June for his re-election campaign for the 2024 election, a statement that caused great dissatisfaction in China, according to Agerpres.

• China stock market unimpressed by Xi Jinping-Joe Biden meeting

Shares in Chinese stocks fell yesterday after the much-anticipated meeting between Presidents Joe Biden and Xi Jinping, with traders seeing the two officials as making only modest progress in strained US-China relations.

The Hang Seng China Enterprises index closed yesterday's session down 1.4% (at 6,116.70 points), after a 4% advance the previous day. The benchmark CSI 300 index, which shows the performance of the top 300 stocks traded on the Shanghai Stock Exchange and the Shenzhen Stock Exchange, was down 1 percent at 3,572.36 points after two previous days of gains.

"The investment landscape in China will probably remain complex in the short term," said Manish Bhargava, fund manager at Straits Investment Holdings in Singapore, according to Bloomberg, adding, however, that the meeting between the US leader and the one in Beijing is a step in the right direction, but Biden's comments "referring to Xi Jinping as a dictator" contribute to China's stock market decline.