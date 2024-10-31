Versiunea în limba română

At the end of last week, the US approved the sale to Saudi Arabia of 1,000 TOW (Tube-launched, Optically Tracked, Wire-guided) missiles, a contract estimated at $440 million and carried out by the Raytheon company, although the Saudi military forces deployed a few days ago before joint exercises with its rival Iran in the Gulf of Oman, according to an article published by the website Zerohedge.

According to a press release issued by the authorities in Riyadh, Saudi officials confirmed that joint naval exercises with Iran took place on Wednesday, involving other countries.

"The Royal Saudi Navy recently completed a joint naval exercise with the Iranian Navy alongside other nations in the Gulf of Oman," a Saudi military official told AFP.

The quoted source points out that although these exercises signal a strengthening of relations between the Gulf powers, the massive delivery of weapons by Washington to Riyadh could threaten the process of stabilizing Saudi-Iranian relations. In parallel, the US administration continues to support Israel's attacks on Iran, which could increase tensions.

The White House recently took a similar approach in the South China Sea. In July, China and the Philippines reached an agreement that eased tensions in the Second Thomas Shoal area. However, shortly thereafter, the Biden administration sent $500 million in military aid to Manila, leading to further clashes between Chinese and Philippine vessels in the area.

Riyadh and Tehran have been building their collaborative relationship since China brokered a historic peace deal between the two countries last year. President Joe Biden tried to change the dynamic in the Middle East by bringing Saudi Arabia into a coalition with Israel against Iran. Now, after decades of rivalry, Iran and Saudi Arabia have come to hold joint military exercises, marking a major shift in regional politics.

The announcement of the massive contract for Raytheon came after the company agreed to pay nearly $1 billion in penalties for overstating costs to the Pentagon and bribery allegations against foreign governments.

These developments reflect the complexity of international dynamics, with Washington continuing to support both the military efforts of its allies in the Middle East and attempts at regional stabilization.