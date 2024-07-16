The Village Museum houses a Medieval Camp

Versiunea în limba română

Summer vacation is the best opportunity for fun, but it can also provide opportunities for gaining new knowledge. The National Museum of Dimitrie Gusti Village organizes, between August 12-16, a Medieval Camp where the participants will learn to play the medieval bagpipes, schalmei, ocarina, archery or knightly combat. Coordinators Andrei Moţ and Marcel Sâpcu will teach the children how knights fought, what musical instruments they had, what they sang. The Association for the Promotion of Medieval History and Art - Lupus Dacus, will hold a series of workshops for a week: music with wind instruments: medieval bagpipes, schalmei, caval, shepherd's whistles, blockflute, ocarina, tilinca, and with membranophonic instruments and of percussion: ibo, djembe, darbuka, chimes, chopper, bongos, drum/peasant drum, etc. In addition, there will be archery and knight combat workshops (with weapons for children, without the risk of injury), parades within the Museum. Knights will reappear on the streets of the village.