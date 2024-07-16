Ediţiile BURSA• Evenimentele BURSA• Suplimentele BURSA
English Newsletter RSS Facebook Contact Autentificare
home
editorial
politică
piaţa de capital
bănci-asigurări
investiţii personale
companii
internaţional
cotaţii
secţiuni
arhivă

The Village Museum houses a Medieval Camp

O.D.
English Section / 16 iulie

The Village Museum houses a Medieval Camp

Versiunea în limba română

Summer vacation is the best opportunity for fun, but it can also provide opportunities for gaining new knowledge. The National Museum of Dimitrie Gusti Village organizes, between August 12-16, a Medieval Camp where the participants will learn to play the medieval bagpipes, schalmei, ocarina, archery or knightly combat. Coordinators Andrei Moţ and Marcel Sâpcu will teach the children how knights fought, what musical instruments they had, what they sang. The Association for the Promotion of Medieval History and Art - Lupus Dacus, will hold a series of workshops for a week: music with wind instruments: medieval bagpipes, schalmei, caval, shepherd's whistles, blockflute, ocarina, tilinca, and with membranophonic instruments and of percussion: ibo, djembe, darbuka, chimes, chopper, bongos, drum/peasant drum, etc. In addition, there will be archery and knight combat workshops (with weapons for children, without the risk of injury), parades within the Museum. Knights will reappear on the streets of the village.

Reader's Opinion

Accord

By writing your opinion here you confirm that you have read the rules below and that you consent to them.

DIN ACEEAŞI SECŢIUNE

English Section

Citeşte toate articolele din English Section

Actualitate

Citeşte toate articolele din Actualitate

Ziarul BURSA

16 iulie

Citeşte Ziarul BURSA din 16 iulie

Cotaţii Internaţionale

vezi aici mai multe cotaţii

Bursa Construcţiilor

www.constructiibursa.ro

Comanda carte

Ziarul BURSA

16 iulie
Ediţia din 16.07.2024

Consultă arhiva ziarului
digi.ro
danescu.ro
arsc.ro
Stiri Locale

Curs valutar BNR

15 Iul. 2024
Euro (EUR)Euro4.9700
Dolar SUA (USD)Dolar SUA4.5550
Franc elveţian (CHF)Franc elveţian5.0961
Liră sterlină (GBP)Liră sterlină5.9149
Gram de aur (XAU)Gram de aur352.8944

convertor valutar

»=
?

mai multe cotaţii valutare

Cotaţii Emitenţi BVB

JURNAL BURSIER

mai multe articole

Cotaţii fonduri mutuale

SECŢIUNEA VIDEO

mai multe articole

Video
Teatrul Național I. L. Caragiale Bucuresti
letapebytourdefrance.com
roenergy.eu
rommedica.ro
Studiul 'Imperiul Roman subjugă Împărăţia lui Dumnezeu'
The study 'The Roman Empire subjugates the Kingdom of God'
BURSA
BURSA
Împărăţia lui Dumnezeu pe Pământ
The Kingdom of God on Earth
Carte - Golden calf - the meaning of interest rate
Carte - The crisis solution terminus a quo
www.agerpres.ro
www.dreptonline.ro
www.hipo.ro

Despre Noi

Adresa redacţiei "BURSA":
str. Popa Tatu nr.71, sector 1, Bucureşti, cod 010804.

Date contactare

Andreea Cristea - 0725.558.165
Elena Maftei - 0735.010.172
Andreea Roşoiu - 0724.381.118

E-mail: marketing@bursa.ro

Contacţi-ne aici
Politica de confidenţialitate

Politica de confidenţialitate explică în ce fel prelucrăm datele cu caracter personal. Citeşte Politica de Confidenţialitate

Despre Cookies

Cookie-ul este un fisier de mici dimensiuni, format din litere şi cifre, care va fi stocat pe computerul, terminalul mobil sau alte echipamente ale unui utilizator de pe care se accesează internetul. Citeşte Despre Cookies

Politica de retur

Politica de retur explică conditiile, procedurile si modalitatile de retur ale produselor achizitionate la distanta. Citeşte Politica de Retur

Newsletter

Am citit şi sunt de acord cu Politica de Confidenţialitate.

Abonaţi-vă gratuit la newsletter şi veţi fi informat care sunt ştirile şi articolele publicate zilnic pe site-ul BURSA.
Vezi Newsletter.

Copyright © 2003-2024 SC Meta Ring SRL. Toate drepturile rezervate.

 

Legea copyright-ului şi tratatele internaţionale protejează acest site. Nimic din acest site ori din site-urile afiliate nu poate fi reprodus sub nici o formă şi în nici un fel fără permisiunea în prealabil scrisă de la Meta Ring SRL. Reproducerea neautorizată a acestui site şi a celor afiliate, ori a oricărei părţi ce le compun va atrage după sine pedepsirea conform legislaţiei în vigoare. Pentru "revista presei" realizată de mijloace de difuzare în masă, articolele pot fi citate fără cost doar în limita a 300 de semne, dar fără a depăşi jumătate din articolul sau ştirea în cauză. În mod obligatoriu, în aceste cazuri, trebuie citată sursa informaţiei.

adb