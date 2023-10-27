The western part of the country hosts the International Literature Festival.

Versiunea în limba română

Literature is experiencing remarkable moments this autumn. The twelfth edition of the International Literature Festival in the European Capital of Culture TM2023 is taking place in various cities in the western part of the country until October 28 under the motto "Literature, a protected area." The festival's director, writer Robert Şerban, spoke about this edition of the festival: "The slogan of this edition is "Literature, a protected area,' which guides us because we all feel the need for protection. We live near a war on the northern border of the country, and things are no longer the same as they used to be. The most important thing is for us to feel protected. Literature also needs the same thing. People who tell stories, who try to capture our attention and explain the world also need this kind of protection. Literature doesn't always have the best answers, but it always asks the best questions. (...) This was the challenge, to bring generations face to face because our primary audience consists of literature lovers, and we place a lot of emphasis on young people. That's why this year, we're visiting four high schools and three cities in the county, where the writers invited to the festival will meet primarily with students because we believe it's important for writers to interact with readers, to come out of textbooks and engage with students. There will be an evening dedicated to discussions with four writers of Romanian origin living in Germany, where they have already made a name for themselves. Another evening will be dedicated to prose, featuring writers from Israel, Iceland, Switzerland, and the Republic of Moldova who will discuss novels, prose, and reality." Poet Ana Blandiana, who was present at the event, emphasized that poetry transcends time: "Many people write, but true poetry that rises above like an aura is the same as it was in antiquity. Only those who cannot help but write should do so." The festival brings together 40 writers from both the country and abroad.