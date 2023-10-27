Ediţiile BURSA• Evenimentele BURSA• Suplimentele BURSA
English Newsletter RSS Facebook Contact Autentificare
home
editorial
politică
piaţa de capital
bănci-asigurări
investiţii personale
companii
internaţional
cotaţii
secţiuni
arhivă

The western part of the country hosts the International Literature Festival.

O.D.
English Section / 27 octombrie

Photo source: facebook / FILTMoficia

Photo source: facebook / FILTMoficia

Versiunea în limba română

Literature is experiencing remarkable moments this autumn. The twelfth edition of the International Literature Festival in the European Capital of Culture TM2023 is taking place in various cities in the western part of the country until October 28 under the motto "Literature, a protected area." The festival's director, writer Robert Şerban, spoke about this edition of the festival: "The slogan of this edition is "Literature, a protected area,' which guides us because we all feel the need for protection. We live near a war on the northern border of the country, and things are no longer the same as they used to be. The most important thing is for us to feel protected. Literature also needs the same thing. People who tell stories, who try to capture our attention and explain the world also need this kind of protection. Literature doesn't always have the best answers, but it always asks the best questions. (...) This was the challenge, to bring generations face to face because our primary audience consists of literature lovers, and we place a lot of emphasis on young people. That's why this year, we're visiting four high schools and three cities in the county, where the writers invited to the festival will meet primarily with students because we believe it's important for writers to interact with readers, to come out of textbooks and engage with students. There will be an evening dedicated to discussions with four writers of Romanian origin living in Germany, where they have already made a name for themselves. Another evening will be dedicated to prose, featuring writers from Israel, Iceland, Switzerland, and the Republic of Moldova who will discuss novels, prose, and reality." Poet Ana Blandiana, who was present at the event, emphasized that poetry transcends time: "Many people write, but true poetry that rises above like an aura is the same as it was in antiquity. Only those who cannot help but write should do so." The festival brings together 40 writers from both the country and abroad.

Opinia Cititorului

Acord

Prin trimiterea opiniei ne confirmaţi că aţi citit Regulamentul de mai jos şi că vă asumaţi prevederile sale.

DIN ACEEAŞI SECŢIUNE

English Section

Citeşte toate articolele din English Section

Actualitate

Citeşte toate articolele din Actualitate

Ziarul BURSA

27 octombrie

Citeşte Ziarul BURSA din 27 octombrie

Pe scurt

Cotaţii Internaţionale

vezi aici mai multe cotaţii

Bursa Construcţiilor

www.constructiibursa.ro

Ziarul BURSA

27 octombrie
Ediţia din 27.10.2023
Descarcă Ziarul Digital [ ]
Consultă arhiva ziarului
Apanova
Electromagnetica
Apanova
e-infra.ro
ri-group.ro
eximbank.ro
danescu.ro
arsc.ro
ccir.ro
Stiri Locale

Curs valutar BNR

27 Oct. 2023
Euro (EUR)Euro4.9681
Dolar SUA (USD)Dolar SUA4.7033
Franc elveţian (CHF)Franc elveţian5.2266
Liră sterlină (GBP)Liră sterlină5.7085
Gram de aur (XAU)Gram de aur300.3958

convertor valutar

»=
?

mai multe cotaţii valutare

Cotaţii Emitenţi BVB
Teatrul Național I. L. Caragiale Bucuresti
ahkawards.ro
cnipmmr.eu

JURNAL BURSIER

mai multe articole

Cotaţii fonduri mutuale

SECŢIUNEA VIDEO

mai multe articole

Video
Teatrul Național I. L. Caragiale Bucuresti
carieraenergetica.ro
thediplomat.ro
Studiul 'Imperiul Roman subjugă Împărăţia lui Dumnezeu'
The study 'The Roman Empire subjugates the Kingdom of God'
BURSA
BURSA
Carte - Golden calf - the meaning of interest rate
Carte - The crisis solution terminus a quo
www.agerpres.ro
www.dreptonline.ro
www.hipo.ro

Despre Noi

Adresa redacţiei "BURSA":
str. Popa Tatu nr.71, sector 1, Bucureşti, cod 010804.

Date contactare

Andreea Cristea - 0725.558.165
Elena Maftei - 0735.010.172
Andreea Roşoiu - 0724.381.118

E-mail: marketing@bursa.ro

Contacţi-ne aici
Politica de confidenţialitate

Politica de confidenţialitate explică în ce fel prelucrăm datele cu caracter personal. Citeşte Politica de Confidenţialitate

Despre Cookies

Cookie-ul este un fisier de mici dimensiuni, format din litere şi cifre, care va fi stocat pe computerul, terminalul mobil sau alte echipamente ale unui utilizator de pe care se accesează internetul. Citeşte Despre Cookies

Politica de retur

Politica de retur explică conditiile, procedurile si modalitatile de retur ale produselor achizitionate la distanta. Citeşte Politica de Retur

Newsletter

Am citit şi sunt de acord cu Politica de Confidenţialitate.

Abonaţi-vă gratuit la newsletter şi veţi fi informat care sunt ştirile şi articolele publicate zilnic pe site-ul BURSA.
Vezi Newsletter.

Copyright © 2003-2023 SC Meta Ring SRL. Toate drepturile rezervate.

 

Legea copyright-ului şi tratatele internaţionale protejează acest site. Nimic din acest site ori din site-urile afiliate nu poate fi reprodus sub nici o formă şi în nici un fel fără permisiunea în prealabil scrisă de la Meta Ring SRL. Reproducerea neautorizată a acestui site şi a celor afiliate, ori a oricărei părţi ce le compun va atrage după sine pedepsirea conform legislaţiei în vigoare. Pentru "revista presei" realizată de mijloace de difuzare în masă, articolele pot fi citate fără cost doar în limita a 300 de semne, dar fără a depăşi jumătate din articolul sau ştirea în cauză. În mod obligatoriu, în aceste cazuri, trebuie citată sursa informaţiei.

adb