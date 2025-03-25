The World's Most Valuable Brands in 2025

Versiunea în limba română

Brands provide a powerful source of value to companies, and currently, the value of brands, along with other intangible assets such as intellectual property and research and development (R&D), is at an all-time high of $80 trillion globally, according to an analysis by visualcapitalist.com. While the valuation of these assets is subjective, they clearly play a very important role in capital markets.

The analysis presents the most valuable brands worldwide in 2025, based on the annual ranking by Brand Finance, which studied companies based on the degree to which the brand generated profits for each company, including its subsidiaries. Key attributes examined include brand strength, brand equity and brand investment. In total, 175,000 responses were collected in the survey globally.

According to the cited source, the five most valuable brands in the world, as of January 1, 2025, were: Apple (US, $574.5 billion, up 11% year-on-year); Microsoft (US, $461.1 billion, +35%); Google (US, $413 billion, +24%); Amazon (US, $356.4 billion, +15%); Walmart (US, $137.2 billion, +42%).

Thus, despite weaker iPhone sales in 2024, Apple continues to dominate the ranking, adding $57.9 billion to its brand value over the past year. The American technology giants secured four of the top five spots in the ranking, likely due to their ubiquity in everyday life, from internet traffic and AI tools to online and electronic purchases, according to the cited source. With a market capitalization of several trillion dollars, these companies have long enjoyed high popularity and strong brands, although they are increasingly challenged by Chinese competitors such as TikTok and Temu. In places 6-10 we find the following brands: Samsung Group (South Korea, $110.6 billion, +11%); TikTok/Douyin (China, $105.8 billion, +26%); Facebook (US, $91.5 billion, +21%); Nvidia (US, $87.9 billion, +98%); State Grid Corp. (China, $85.6 billion, +20%).

Nvidia entered the top ten brands by value for the first time in 2025, driven by explosive demand for its AI chips.

• Nvidia - the fastest growing brand in the world

Given the expansion of AI technologies, Nvidia's brand value increased by 98% in 2024, reaching $87.9 billion. This is the largest increase among the 50 most valuable brands in the world, the cited source notes.

With a 45% increase in brand value, to $37.9 billion, Chanel (France) follows. It is worth noting that its iconic perfume, Chanel N°5, marked its 100th anniversary, generating a consolidation of brand awareness. This made Chanel surpass Louis Vuitton as the most valuable luxury brand globally, in 2025.

In the top of the growth in brand value, up to 10th place we can find: Walmart (USA, +42%, to $137.2 billion); Microsoft (US, +35%, to $461.1 billion); Coca-Cola (US, +32%, to $46.3 billion); Bank of China (China, +26%, to $63.8 billion); TikTok/Douyin (China, +26%, to $105.8 billion); Hyundai Group (South Korea, +25%, to $46.3 billion); Uber (US, +25%, to $37.2 billion); Google (US, +24%, to $413 billion).

• Starbucks and Tesla - the biggest brand value declines

Contrary to the aforementioned developments, US companies Starbucks and Tesla have reduced their brand value the most, because they have no longer met customer expectations, according to the cited source. For coffee chain Starbucks, higher product prices, coupled with a focus on app-based sales, have drawn pushback from customers.

Furthermore, management changes have hurt the company's reputation, with four new CEOs in two years.

Tesla's brand value has declined for the second year in a row. In particular, public perception of founder Elon Musk and declining reputation scores, especially in Europe, have hurt Tesla's brand value.

The cited analysis shows that Starbucks lost 36% of its brand value, reaching $38.8 billion on January 1, 2025, and Tesla - 26%, to $43 billion. Up to 10th place we find Mercedes-Benz (Germany, -11%, to $53 billion); Shell (UK, -10%, to $45.4 billion); Porsche (Germany, -5%, to $41.1 billion); Disney (US, -4%, to $44.8 billion); Ping An (China, -3%, to $43.2 billion); Deloitte (US, -2%, to $41.1 billion); Costco (US, 0%, $48.2 billion); Aramco (Saudi Arabia, 0%, $41.7 billion).

The values displayed by the cited source are brand value calculations, which differ from market capitalization. The brand value calculation methodology is as follows: brand strength (BSI) x brand royalty rate x brand revenue. BSI analyzes brand investment, brand equity, and brand performance. The brand royalty rate is determined by industry. Finally, the brand-specific forecast revenue is determined based on the proportion of the parent company's revenue attributable to the brand in question. The brand value itself is discounted to its net present value.