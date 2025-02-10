UMF Iaşi to train future military doctors

The "Grigore T. Popa" University of Medicine and Pharmacy in Iaşi announced that, starting with the 2025-2026 academic year, it will train future medical officers and sanitary non-commissioned officers, as a result of a partnership signed with the Ministry of National Defense (MApN) at the end of last year.

• Admission process adapted to MApN requirements

According to information published on the official website of UMF Iaşi, candidates interested in these study programs will first have to go through the specific recruitment and selection process of MApN. After this stage, they will take the standardized test for admission to the university, which will take place on July 13, under the same competition conditions as for other undergraduate programs. The tuition fee for these programs will be established and communicated by the Ministry of Defence to the Iaşi University of Medical Sciences, depending on the need for medical-military personnel.

• Dual training: academic and medical-military

Students who will follow the study programs intended for the Ministry of Defence will benefit from a dual training. In addition to the regular courses within the Faculty of Medicine and Pharmacy, they will also follow a special medical-military training module, coordinated by the Medical-Military Institute, subordinate to the Ministry of Defence. To register for the admission competition, candidates will access the online registration platform available on the website of the Iaşi University of Medical Sciences, where they will have to create an account and complete the registration file. The files of those applying for the "Military Medicine" and "General Military Medical Assistance" study programs will be checked to ensure that they comply with the specific regulations of the Ministry of Defence, the verification being carried out by the Medical-Military Institute.

The final lists with the results obtained by the candidates will be displayed at the headquarters of the UMF Iaşi and sent to the Military Medical Institute for confirmation. This partnership between the UMF Iaşi and the Ministry of National Defense represents a significant step in the training of future military doctors, ensuring a complex training framework adapted to the requirements of the military medical system.