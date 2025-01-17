Ediţiile BURSA• Evenimentele BURSA• Suplimentele BURSA
English Newsletter RSS Facebook Contact Autentificare
home
editorial
politică
piaţa de capital
bănci-asigurări
macroeconomie
companii
internaţional
cotaţii
secţiuni
arhivă

UN Secretary-General Speaks Out on "Four Evils' Threatening Humanity

O.D.
English Section / 17 ianuarie

UN Secretary-General Speaks Out on "Four Evils' Threatening Humanity

Versiunea în limba română

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres delivered a powerful message to the UN General Assembly on Tuesday, highlighting the major dangers facing humanity. He compared the current situation to the myth of Pandora, warning that global actions and inactions have unleashed threats that could fundamentally affect life on Earth. "Our actions or inactions have unleashed the evils of a modern Pandora's Box," Guterres said as he presented his priorities for 2025 to the General Assembly. "Four of these evils stand out because they represent, at best, threats that could disrupt all aspects of our policies and, at worst, disrupt our very existence," he added.

The four major threats

The main threats mentioned by the UN chief are: 1. Global conflicts: Guterres drew attention to increasingly frequent and violent wars, such as those in Gaza, Ukraine and Sudan, as well as the growing risks of the use of nuclear weapons; 2. Endemic inequalities: Current economic, social and political systems have deepened disparities and undermined global equity; 3. Climate crisis: The devastating impact of climate change has been highlighted as a global emergency, including through real-life examples such as the natural disasters in Los Angeles; 4. Out-of-control technology: The rapid development of artificial intelligence and other technologies requires ethical and responsible regulation to prevent negative impacts.

Solutions and hopes for the future

Guterres highlighted concrete measures that need to be implemented to address these challenges: Accelerating efforts against climate change by revising climate goals and promoting renewable energy; The creation of an international group of scientific experts to manage the risks and benefits of artificial intelligence; The implementation of the "Pact for the Future", adopted in September, which includes reforms of financial institutions and measures to combat poverty and promote disarmament. Guterres also emphasized the role of the UN as a symbol of hope and international cooperation, encouraging global leaders to act to release the "hope" remaining in the modern "Pandora's Box".

Reader's Opinion

Accord

By writing your opinion here you confirm that you have read the rules below and that you consent to them.

CITEŞTE ŞI

Citeşte toate articolele din English Section

Actualitate

Citeşte toate articolele din Actualitate

Ziarul BURSA

17 ianuarie

Citeşte Ziarul BURSA din 17 ianuarie

Cotaţii Internaţionale

vezi aici mai multe cotaţii

Bursa Construcţiilor

www.constructiibursa.ro

Comanda carte

Ziarul BURSA

17 ianuarie
Ediţia din 17.01.2025

Consultă arhiva ziarului
fngcimm.ro
danescu.ro
chocoland.ro
arsc.ro
domeniileostrov.ro
leonidas-universitate.ro
Stiri Locale

Curs valutar BNR

16 Ian. 2025
Euro (EUR)Euro4.9749
Dolar SUA (USD)Dolar SUA4.8347
Franc elveţian (CHF)Franc elveţian5.3037
Liră sterlină (GBP)Liră sterlină5.9018
Gram de aur (XAU)Gram de aur420.8502

convertor valutar

»=
?

mai multe cotaţii valutare

erfi.ro
oaer.ro
greenenergyexpo-romenvirotec.ro
Cotaţii Emitenţi BVB

JURNAL BURSIER

mai multe articole

Cotaţii fonduri mutuale

SECŢIUNEA VIDEO

mai multe articole

Video
solarenergy-expo.ro
Studiul 'Imperiul Roman subjugă Împărăţia lui Dumnezeu'
The study 'The Roman Empire subjugates the Kingdom of God'
BURSA
BURSA
Împărăţia lui Dumnezeu pe Pământ
The Kingdom of God on Earth
Carte - Golden calf - the meaning of interest rate
Carte - The crisis solution terminus a quo
www.agerpres.ro
www.dreptonline.ro
www.hipo.ro

Despre Noi

Adresa redacţiei "BURSA":
str. Popa Tatu nr.71, sector 1, Bucureşti, cod 010804.

Date contactare

Andreea Cristea - 0725.558.165
Elena Maftei - 0735.010.172
Andreea Roşoiu - 0724.381.118

E-mail: marketing@bursa.ro

Contacţi-ne aici
Politica de confidenţialitate

Politica de confidenţialitate explică în ce fel prelucrăm datele cu caracter personal. Citeşte Politica de Confidenţialitate

Despre Cookies

Cookie-ul este un fisier de mici dimensiuni, format din litere şi cifre, care va fi stocat pe computerul, terminalul mobil sau alte echipamente ale unui utilizator de pe care se accesează internetul. Citeşte Despre Cookies

Politica de retur

Politica de retur explică conditiile, procedurile si modalitatile de retur ale produselor achizitionate la distanta. Citeşte Politica de Retur

Newsletter

Am citit şi sunt de acord cu Politica de Confidenţialitate.

Abonaţi-vă gratuit la newsletter şi veţi fi informat care sunt ştirile şi articolele publicate zilnic pe site-ul BURSA.
Vezi Newsletter.

Copyright © 2003-2025 SC Meta Ring SRL. Toate drepturile rezervate.

 

Legea copyright-ului şi tratatele internaţionale protejează acest site. Nimic din acest site ori din site-urile afiliate nu poate fi reprodus sub nici o formă şi în nici un fel fără permisiunea în prealabil scrisă de la Meta Ring SRL. Reproducerea neautorizată a acestui site şi a celor afiliate, ori a oricărei părţi ce le compun va atrage după sine pedepsirea conform legislaţiei în vigoare. Pentru "revista presei" realizată de mijloace de difuzare în masă, articolele pot fi citate fără cost doar în limita a 300 de semne, dar fără a depăşi jumătate din articolul sau ştirea în cauză. În mod obligatoriu, în aceste cazuri, trebuie citată sursa informaţiei.

adb