UN Secretary-General Speaks Out on "Four Evils' Threatening Humanity

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres delivered a powerful message to the UN General Assembly on Tuesday, highlighting the major dangers facing humanity. He compared the current situation to the myth of Pandora, warning that global actions and inactions have unleashed threats that could fundamentally affect life on Earth. "Our actions or inactions have unleashed the evils of a modern Pandora's Box," Guterres said as he presented his priorities for 2025 to the General Assembly. "Four of these evils stand out because they represent, at best, threats that could disrupt all aspects of our policies and, at worst, disrupt our very existence," he added.

• The four major threats

The main threats mentioned by the UN chief are: 1. Global conflicts: Guterres drew attention to increasingly frequent and violent wars, such as those in Gaza, Ukraine and Sudan, as well as the growing risks of the use of nuclear weapons; 2. Endemic inequalities: Current economic, social and political systems have deepened disparities and undermined global equity; 3. Climate crisis: The devastating impact of climate change has been highlighted as a global emergency, including through real-life examples such as the natural disasters in Los Angeles; 4. Out-of-control technology: The rapid development of artificial intelligence and other technologies requires ethical and responsible regulation to prevent negative impacts.

• Solutions and hopes for the future

Guterres highlighted concrete measures that need to be implemented to address these challenges: Accelerating efforts against climate change by revising climate goals and promoting renewable energy; The creation of an international group of scientific experts to manage the risks and benefits of artificial intelligence; The implementation of the "Pact for the Future", adopted in September, which includes reforms of financial institutions and measures to combat poverty and promote disarmament. Guterres also emphasized the role of the UN as a symbol of hope and international cooperation, encouraging global leaders to act to release the "hope" remaining in the modern "Pandora's Box".