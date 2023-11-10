University of Life Sciences: 40% of students will receive scholarships

Versiunea în limba română

Scholarships are a lifeline for students. Nearly 40% of the students at the "Ion Ionescu de la Brad" University of Life Sciences in Iaşi (USV) will benefit from various forms of scholarships, with their values being higher than in the previous academic year. Gerard Jităreanu, the Rector of USV Iaşi, stated that the lowest scholarship allocated to USV Iaşi students will have a value of 900 lei, while the highest will be 1,400 lei, which is the academic performance scholarship I: "The academic, social, campus, and cultural-artistic or sports scholarships that we offer to our students are provided from the budget funds and the university's own revenues. In addition to these, we aim to establish private scholarships in partnership with representatives of the economic-social environment and the alumni community to incentivize talented young people with financial difficulties." According to the rector, this semester, the 20 campus scholarships that students can access are very popular. The amount of such a scholarship is 900 lei each, but in order to benefit from them, students must work 4 hours a day or 80 hours a month in various locations at USV Iaşi, such as educational farms, the cafeteria, the veterinary hospital, or the equestrian base. Both Romanian and international students, as well as those on fee-paying spots, can benefit from these scholarships. "At USV Iaşi, in addition to the scholarships allocated from state budget funds, students receive additional scholarships from the university's own revenues for academic achievements, occasional scholarships, or scholarships for scientific, sports, or cultural activities," Gerard Jităreanu further stated. USV Iaşi also awards monthly scholarships from its own revenues to students of other nationalities, from undergraduate and master's studies, who are scholarship recipients of the Romanian state. The social scholarship has a value of 900 lei, academic performance scholarships II, III, and IV have values of 1,200 lei, 1,100 lei, and 1,000 lei, respectively. Scholarships from their own revenues are worth 900 lei, and scholarships for sports and cultural-artistic achievements also have a value of 900 lei.