WTA Introduces Paid Maternity Leave for Female Tennis Players

O.D.
English Section / 10 martie

WTA Introduces Paid Maternity Leave for Female Tennis Players

Versiunea în limba română

The Women's Tennis Association (WTA) has announced the introduction of paid maternity leave for female players on the tour, in a groundbreaking initiative for women's sport. The decision, financially supported by the Public Investment Fund of Saudi Arabia (PIF), marks a milestone in supporting female athletes who choose to become mothers without compromising their careers.

Expanded benefits for players

According to the announcement made by the WTA, female players who become mothers will be able to benefit from paid maternity leave for 12 months. At the same time, players who become mothers through pregnant partners, surrogates or adoption will receive two months of paid leave. This measure comes in support of independent athletes, who have not previously benefited from such rights. "Independent female athletes have never had access to benefits like this, and this program is a game-changer," said Portia Archer, president of the WTA. The program is retroactive to January 1, and more than 300 players are eligible to receive this support. In addition, the fund also covers grants for fertility treatments, including procedures such as egg freezing and in vitro fertilization.

Support for mothers in professional tennis

There are currently 25 players on the WTA Tour who are mothers, including champions such as Serena Williams, Naomi Osaka, Kim Clijsters, Caroline Wozniacki and Victoria Azarenka. Many of them have returned to the tour after giving birth, proving that motherhood does not have to be an obstacle to performance. Victoria Azarenka, a member of the WTA Players Council, was instrumental in promoting this program. "We want all players, regardless of their ranking or financial earnings, to have the security of financial support during their maternity leave," Azarenka said. The initiative gives players the opportunity to plan their professional careers and personal lives without the pressure of having to choose between the two. Azarenka also believes that the move could encourage more players to start families before retirement.

A new standard in professional sports

The WTA's move is part of a broader trend of improving conditions for professional athletes. Other sports, such as women's soccer and basketball, already offer paid maternity leave, but this is the first such initiative for independent athletes. Golf, for example, updated its maternity leave policy in 2019, and in the US Women's Soccer League (NWSL), players receive full pay during pregnancy. In the WNBA, players receive full pay during maternity leave.

Despite the controversy surrounding the partnership with the PIF, the WTA believes that this program is just the beginning. "This is a monumental change and a huge step for female tennis players. We want to expand this fund and provide even more benefits to players," Azarenka said. Thus, with this measure, the WTA is setting an important precedent and paving the way for greater equity for female athletes who want to combine sports performance with family life.

10 martie

10 martie

Citeşte Ziarul BURSA din 10 martie

10 martie

10 martie
Ediţia din 10.03.2025

