Xi Jinping wants conditions for a "direct dialogue" between Ukraine and Russia

The international community must create conditions for a "direct dialogue" between Russia and Ukraine, and "provide assistance" in this regard, said yesterday the President of China, Xi Jinping, during a meeting in Beijing with Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, who emphasized that Beijing will play a key role in the decision regarding the end of the war in Ukraine, according to EFE and AFP.

"It is in the interest of all parties to seek a political solution through a quick ceasefire," the Chinese official said, according to a statement broadcast by state television CCTV.

The Chinese leader thanked Orban for "his efforts to find a political solution to the crisis in Ukraine" and assured that Beijing and Budapest "share the same basic ideas" and work "in the same direction", notes Agerpres.

"China has actively promoted peace and peace negotiations, and encouraged and supported all efforts leading to a peaceful resolution of the "crisis,'" Xi Jinping said, adding that at this stage of the conflict, the focus should be on the fact that "hostilities do not spread to other places", to avoid "a deterioration of the situation" and that "incitement by third parties" does not occur.

"Only when the great powers show positive energy, instead of negative energy, this conflict will be able to see the glimmer of hope for a ceasefire as soon as possible," said the Beijing official.

For his part, Orban emphasized that Beijing "not only loves peace in the face of a turbulent world situation", but "presented a series of constructive initiatives", proving that it is a "stabilizing force for world peace", according to CCTV.

The Hungarian Prime Minister conveyed to his Chinese counterpart that Budapest "gives great value and importance to China's role and influence", affirming at the same time its "willingness to work closely" with Beijing in communication and strategic collaboration.

Orban declared that Hungary "is in favor of strengthening cooperation with China" and that it "opposes the formation of cliques and blocs".

The Hungarian leader explained on his official account on the X social network that the reason for his visit to China is that this country "is a key power in creating the conditions for peace in Ukraine."

Orban landed in Beijing yesterday for an unannounced visit as part of his "peace mission", which was not assumed by the rest of the EU and during which he met last week in Moscow with Russian President Vladimir Putin and in Kiev with Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky.

Orban's controversial visit to Moscow has angered Budapest's European partners, who show unwavering support for Kiev and cut all ties with Russia after its invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.

The meeting with Putin was "sincere", according to the Russian presidency, while during the meeting with Zelenski, Orban asked him to consider negotiating a ceasefire with Russia to "accelerate" the peace negotiations.

Beijing and Budapest advocate for a peaceful resolution of the conflict and maintain relations with the Kremlin, according to AFP.

Since the beginning of the conflict, China has adopted an ambiguous position regarding the war in Ukraine, calling for respect for the territorial integrity of all countries, including Ukraine, and for respect for the "legitimate security concerns" of all parties, with reference to Russia.

V.R.