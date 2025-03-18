Ediţiile BURSA• Evenimentele BURSA• Suplimentele BURSA
English
30 million euro investment for a new museum in Cluj

O.D.
English Section / 18 martie

Photo source: Facebook/ Muzeul Naţional de Istorie a Transilvaniei

Versiunea în limba română

Cluj County will have a new museum, built in Floreşti, through an investment of 30 million euro, financed from non-reimbursable European funds and from the state budget.

The National Museum of Transylvania's History (MNIT) signed, on March 7, 2025, the contract for the construction of the Museum Complex - Historical Gallery of Transylvania, a project of major importance for Romanian culture. This new museum center comes as a solution to the problems of space, conservation and security of Transylvania's movable heritage. The construction will be carried out in Floreşti commune, on land provided by Floreşti City Hall, in an area with direct access to the "Girl's Fortress', a historical site that is to be developed.

According to MNIT, the financing of the investment project is carried out from non-reimbursable external funds related to Component 11. Tourism and Culture of the National Recovery and Resilience Plan (PNRR), as well as from the state budget through the budget of the Ministry of Culture, within the limits of the amounts approved annually for this purpose. Also, the financing can be supplemented from other legally established sources, according to the public investment programs approved according to the law. The investment amounts to approximately 145.8 million lei, began on October 1, 2021 and has a completion date of June 30, 2026.

MNIT Manager, Felix Marcu stated: "The new museum will be an interactive and dynamic center, dedicated to protecting and researching, educating and promoting the cultural heritage of the region, based on adequate management of the collections. The valorization and protection of the collections will take place in modern spaces, optimized for investigation, restoration, conservation, storage and exhibition activities. The project also includes relaxation areas, green spaces, parking lots and specially designed places for cultural and educational events." The MNIT management claims that the need for a new museum also became evident as a result of the overcrowding of the warehouses located in the basement of the current museum in Cluj, currently 100% occupied.

Ziarul BURSA

18 martie

Citeşte Ziarul BURSA din 18 martie

Curs valutar BNR

17 Mar. 2025
Euro (EUR)Euro4.9773
Dolar SUA (USD)Dolar SUA4.5636
Franc elveţian (CHF)Franc elveţian5.1701
Liră sterlină (GBP)Liră sterlină5.9180
Gram de aur (XAU)Gram de aur439.7889

convertor valutar

»=
?

mai multe cotaţii valutare

Cotaţii Emitenţi BVB

JURNAL BURSIER

SECŢIUNEA VIDEO

Video
