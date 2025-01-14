Ediţiile BURSA• Evenimentele BURSA• Suplimentele BURSA
English Newsletter RSS Facebook Contact Autentificare
home
editorial
politică
piaţa de capital
bănci-asigurări
macroeconomie
companii
internaţional
cotaţii
secţiuni
arhivă

Bank of America: S&P 500's Extremely High Valuations Are the "New Normal'

A.I.
English Section / 14 ianuarie

Bank of America: S&P 500's Extremely High Valuations Are the "New Normal'

Versiunea în limba română

"Improvements Facilitated by Artificial Intelligence, Coupled with Streamlined Labor Spending, Should Lead to a Productivity Boom Not Seen in Decades," Says BofA Strategist

The extremely high valuations of S&P 500 stocks are the "new normal" because the internal structure of the market is very different from what it was a few decades ago, says Savita Subramanian, an equity strategist at Bank of America (BofA), Business Insider reports.

"The S&P 500 is a different animal than in previous cycles," Subramanian wrote in a note published late last week.

According to the strategist, of the twenty measures of stock valuation he tracks, 19 are at extreme levels. For example, the price-to-earnings ratio of 25.3 is 70% above the 125-year average of about 15. But the high valuations are justified and will likely remain so, says Subramanian, who points out that there is less leverage in the market today, the composition of the index is of higher quality, and the structure of companies' assets is different from that of the past.

"After the Covid pandemic, companies have adapted to higher input costs by investing in efficiency; improvements are ongoing," Subramanian said.

In his view, technological improvements facilitated by AI and automation, along with more efficient labor costs, should lead to a productivity boom not seen in decades.

"This is something similar to what we saw in the early 1980s, and today's equity risk premium is close to the average levels of the 1980s/90s and nowhere near the negative levels we saw in 2000," Subramanian said.

The strategist also sees the service orientation of S&P 500 companies with positive eyes. While in 1980 the index was 70% exposed to the manufacturing economy, today the S&P 500 has a 50% exposure to so-called "asset-light companies" (note: companies that have few physical assets, focus on leveraging external resources, partnerships or technology, which allows them to have lower capital expenditures and greater flexibility), specialized in innovation.

These types of companies should facilitate a productivity boom, which will ultimately help generate more stable earnings that are less prone to cyclical ups and downs. "Replacing people with processes improves earnings per share (EPS) visibility," Subramanian said, adding that increased profit visibility justifies higher valuations.

Subramanian has a target price of 6,666 for the S&P 500, which represents a potential upside of 14% from late last week, according to Business Insider.

Reader's Opinion

Accord

By writing your opinion here you confirm that you have read the rules below and that you consent to them.

CITEŞTE ŞI

Citeşte toate articolele din English Section

Actualitate

Citeşte toate articolele din Actualitate

Ziarul BURSA

14 ianuarie

Citeşte Ziarul BURSA din 14 ianuarie

Cotaţii Internaţionale

vezi aici mai multe cotaţii

Bursa Construcţiilor

www.constructiibursa.ro

Comanda carte

Ziarul BURSA

14 ianuarie
Ediţia din 14.01.2025

Consultă arhiva ziarului
fngcimm.ro
danescu.ro
chocoland.ro
arsc.ro
domeniileostrov.ro
leonidas-universitate.ro
Stiri Locale

Curs valutar BNR

13 Ian. 2025
Euro (EUR)Euro4.9731
Dolar SUA (USD)Dolar SUA4.8734
Franc elveţian (CHF)Franc elveţian5.3188
Liră sterlină (GBP)Liră sterlină5.9109
Gram de aur (XAU)Gram de aur419.9433

convertor valutar

»=
?

mai multe cotaţii valutare

erfi.ro
Cotaţii Emitenţi BVB

JURNAL BURSIER

mai multe articole

Cotaţii fonduri mutuale

SECŢIUNEA VIDEO

mai multe articole

Video
solarenergy-expo.ro
Studiul 'Imperiul Roman subjugă Împărăţia lui Dumnezeu'
The study 'The Roman Empire subjugates the Kingdom of God'
BURSA
BURSA
Împărăţia lui Dumnezeu pe Pământ
The Kingdom of God on Earth
Carte - Golden calf - the meaning of interest rate
Carte - The crisis solution terminus a quo
www.agerpres.ro
www.dreptonline.ro
www.hipo.ro

Despre Noi

Adresa redacţiei "BURSA":
str. Popa Tatu nr.71, sector 1, Bucureşti, cod 010804.

Date contactare

Andreea Cristea - 0725.558.165
Elena Maftei - 0735.010.172
Andreea Roşoiu - 0724.381.118

E-mail: marketing@bursa.ro

Contacţi-ne aici
Politica de confidenţialitate

Politica de confidenţialitate explică în ce fel prelucrăm datele cu caracter personal. Citeşte Politica de Confidenţialitate

Despre Cookies

Cookie-ul este un fisier de mici dimensiuni, format din litere şi cifre, care va fi stocat pe computerul, terminalul mobil sau alte echipamente ale unui utilizator de pe care se accesează internetul. Citeşte Despre Cookies

Politica de retur

Politica de retur explică conditiile, procedurile si modalitatile de retur ale produselor achizitionate la distanta. Citeşte Politica de Retur

Newsletter

Am citit şi sunt de acord cu Politica de Confidenţialitate.

Abonaţi-vă gratuit la newsletter şi veţi fi informat care sunt ştirile şi articolele publicate zilnic pe site-ul BURSA.
Vezi Newsletter.

Copyright © 2003-2025 SC Meta Ring SRL. Toate drepturile rezervate.

 

Legea copyright-ului şi tratatele internaţionale protejează acest site. Nimic din acest site ori din site-urile afiliate nu poate fi reprodus sub nici o formă şi în nici un fel fără permisiunea în prealabil scrisă de la Meta Ring SRL. Reproducerea neautorizată a acestui site şi a celor afiliate, ori a oricărei părţi ce le compun va atrage după sine pedepsirea conform legislaţiei în vigoare. Pentru "revista presei" realizată de mijloace de difuzare în masă, articolele pot fi citate fără cost doar în limita a 300 de semne, dar fără a depăşi jumătate din articolul sau ştirea în cauză. În mod obligatoriu, în aceste cazuri, trebuie citată sursa informaţiei.

adb